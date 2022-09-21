Little Village presents a special kick-off to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and release party for singer-songwriter Maurice Tani’s new album, All In!, at Amoeba Music in San Francisco on Thursday, September 29th at 5pm! All In! is a cross-genre roux of the diversity of the Little Village label set in the framework of Tani’s imaginative, romantic, and social writing. Joining Tani live on the Amoeba stage will be award-winning jazz-blues guitarist Chris Cain, sacred steel artist DaShawn Hickman, vocalist and folk singer-songwriter Aireene Espiritu, Bollywood Bluesmaster Aki Kumar, and more. Get the album at Amoeba SF that day to get into the signing line and meet the band!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO