“Twang Sunday” Country Music at Thee Parkside (SF)
Country music with Trolls of Amsterdam // Lindsey Ray with Ian Aldridge // Em and Ant. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE. Categories: In Person,...
HSB Kick-off + CD Release Party for Maurice Tani (Amoeba Music)
Little Village presents a special kick-off to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and release party for singer-songwriter Maurice Tani’s new album, All In!, at Amoeba Music in San Francisco on Thursday, September 29th at 5pm! All In! is a cross-genre roux of the diversity of the Little Village label set in the framework of Tani’s imaginative, romantic, and social writing. Joining Tani live on the Amoeba stage will be award-winning jazz-blues guitarist Chris Cain, sacred steel artist DaShawn Hickman, vocalist and folk singer-songwriter Aireene Espiritu, Bollywood Bluesmaster Aki Kumar, and more. Get the album at Amoeba SF that day to get into the signing line and meet the band!
North Beach Cleanup
Help us clean up in North Beach. Meet at the NE corner of Washington Square Park (Filbert St and Stockton St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/403721/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events...
Sonoma Winery’s Brand New Kaleidoscopic Wine-Tasting Pavilion
One of the top California Pinot Noir growers, The Donum Estate, opens its brand-new, breathtaking Vertical Panorama Pavilion, a wine tasting room that allows for a unique and contextual interaction between the senses and the environment. The pavilion is designed by the Berlin-based office Studio Other Spaces, founded by artist...
Marina Cleanup
Help us clean up in the Marina. Meet in front of Claire Lilienthal School – Winfield Scott Campus (3630 Divisadero St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events...
“Real Neato” Music Festival (Russian River)
We’re back!!! Celebrate Northern California’s “Second Summer” and the return of live music with a day on the Russian River at local legendary venue the Rio Nido Roadhouse. This year’s fest features Sugar Candy Mountain, Kelly McFarling, Sweet Plot, Quinn Deveaux, The Quilters, Andrew St. James,...
“Scotify Scottish Summer Ball” at SF Italian Athletic Club
The Scotify Scottish Summer Ball is BACK . Hosted at the famous SF Italian Athletic Club in Washingon Square 🇮🇹. Italian appetizers, antipasto and veggie selection. A haggis may or may not be sighted. Live traditional Scottish...
Mucho Mambo Salsa Night at the Park (Salesforce Park)
Learn to dance the Salsa on the glow of the Main Plaza dance floor! The evening begins with a lesson followed by the main event. This activity meets at the Main Plaza and is free and open to the public. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer...
Salsa on the Wharf (Santa Cruz)
Vino by the sea Municipal wharf ste B santa cruz, ca 95060 | Municipal wharf ste B santa cruz, ca 95060. Join ITS DANCING TIME at Vino by the sea on the Santa Cruz wharf every Sunday to dance SALSA, BACHATA, MERENGUE , CUMBIA,REGGAETON and more with DJ family tub. Vino by the sea has amazing views all the way around of the ocean,boardwalk. you can also enjoy Wine,beer and appetizers. must be 21 and older. free entrance.
SF’s Russian Center Tribute to the 200th Anniversary of the Birth of Dostoevsky
A Painting Exhibition dedicated to Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoevsky. This exhibition gives visual expression to characters and existential and moral themes from the novels of Fyodor Dostoevsky through a variety of painting styles. The painters of the visual group “OCHRE” have attempted to visually express this world of hopeless, dark heroes and others, positive heroes, who have experienced repentance.
Jazz with the Del Sol String Quartet (West Portal)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Award-winning Del Sol Quartet performs a set of pieces commissioned during the pandemic to share joy, each a unique expression ranging from hopeful to contemplative to exuberant. This program is sponsored by Friends of the San Francisco Public Library. For accommodations (such as...
Growing Food in the Secret Season (Richmond)
Need a nudge to get your kitchen garden producing food through the entire year? Join us for this FREE Nursery talk and inspiring visual presentation by author, Pam Peirce. You’ll learn what you can plant now and what you can do to use our often neglected “Secret Season,” in January to March, to produce delicious harvests long before summer crops are ready. Learn the best crops and varieties for winter, unusual but delicious crops to try, pest management tips, and more.
An Afternoon of Queer and Trans Storytelling (SF Main Library)
Four writers who span generations, Charlie Jane Anders, James Cagney, Lydia Elias and Lio Min, read and discuss their work, their era, and the power of queer and trans literature. Presented by Foglifter Press. Charlie Jane Anders is an author, columnist, and speaker living in San Francisco. She has written...
5th Annual Little Italy San Jose Festival
Celebrate all things Italian in San Jose’s Little Italy San Jose District. ~ Authentic Italian Cuisine from Little Italy Businesses and Italian Restaurants located throughout Santa Clara County. ~ Fantastic Entertainment lineup including Pasquale Esposito (San Jose), Vanessa Raci (New York), Cory Pesatauro (Rhode Island), & Anthony Nino Lane Band (Monterey). In addition there will be a wine garden pouring both Italian and Cal-Italia wines, Artisan Italian Craft vendors and Children’s Activities. Free Festival and plenty of onsite parking. San Jose Diridon Station is also walking distance for Public Transportation options by Caltrain or VTA Lightrail.
Bay Area Hip Hop + R&B Music Showcase (SF)
Inspired & Enjoy Live Music, Drinks, Food & Most Of All NETWORK. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
Bosworth & Lyell Cleanup (Glen Park)
Help us clean up around Glen Park. Meet at the corner of Bosworth St and Lyell St. All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can...
Presidio Chapel Sunday Concerts w/ Concert Pianist Jason Sia (SF)
Recognized for his eloquently expressive depth of interpretation and seamless technique, Jason Sia will perform a concert of beloved piano solo masterworks by Chopin, Liszt, Debussy, Ravel, Brahms, and Rachmaninoff. Mr. Sia presents solo piano concerts in France, Hong Kong, South Korea, the Philippines as well as at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Minecraft Tour of San Francisco Chinatown
Dang! This event has already taken place. Chinatown Alleyway Tours (CATs) is a non-profit youth-run, youth-led tour group that specializes in revealing stories and secrets hidden within Chinatown’s 43 alleyways. CATs is sponsored by the Adopt-An-Alleyway Youth Empowerment Project (AAA), which is under the Chinatown Community Development Center (CCDC)....
“Energy Saver” Champions Block Party (Walnut Creek)
The heat wave may be over but one local city has been named the energy saver champions. To promote eco-friendly communities, the neighborhood network Nextdoor teamed up with Flex Alert to launch an Energy Savers Challenge across California. After receiving thousands of submissions, we are proud to announce that Walnut Creek has been named the neighborhood with the most energy savers.
Pot & Patio Furniture Sale (Oakland)
Shop our vast selection of pots and patio furniture in various styles and sizes. All proceeds go towards furthering our nonprofit goal of sharing resources, recycling gardening materials, eliminating unnecessary landfill waste, and bringing the best sustainable gardening practices to our neighborhoods. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
