This story has been updated. Read the latest at this link. Fresno County Democrats, labor and nonprofit leaders joined forces Wednesday to call on California Attorney General Rob Bonta to investigate Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and her use of her office’s Public Integrity Unit, alleging the Republican and Fresno County’s top law enforcement officer “weaponizes” her office against elected Democrats of color.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO