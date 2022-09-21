Read full article on original website
thevindicator.com
LCSO gives update on murder investigation
LIBERTY - Law enforcement appeared at a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the ongoing investigation into the murder of 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila and the arrest of three suspects. Liberty County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division Commander Capt. Billy Knox announced their investigation into the Sunday, Sept. 4, revealed that...
20-year-old woman in custody after allegedly shooting 2 sisters during argument, records show
According to charging documents, the victims told police they got into a verbal altercation with a man and his girlfriend, who's charged in the shooting.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed in NE Harris County; Suspect taken into custody, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say a man was shot and killed in northeast Harris County, and the suspected gunman has been arrested. According to HCSO, the shooting occurred in the 7100 block of S. Lake Houston Parkway on Saturday afternoon. It...
Niko Niko's worker killed: Woman led investigators to other 2 suspects, investigators say
While a motive is not yet confirmed, Liberty County investigators revealed the steps they took to make arrests after a girl's body was dumped on a road side.
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman dead
According to Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin of the Houston Police Department, at about 2:39 a.m. officers responded to a call in the 5500 block of Richmond Avenue, near Chimney Rock in southwest Houston.
2 women injured in shootout between group of men arguing in SW Houston, police say
Authorities said the two large groups of men were arguing before they began shooting at each other. The victims are expected to survive.
fox26houston.com
Investigation underway after shooting in NE Harris County, suspect in custody
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a shooting Saturday afternoon in northeast Harris County, where at least one person was hit. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but we're told it happened at a scrap metal dealership in the 7100 block of S. Lake Houston Parkway. It's unclear...
Click2Houston.com
Woman killed, 2 others injured after shooting in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed, and two others were hurt in a shooting that took place in west Houston early Saturday, Houston police said. According to HPD Assistant Chief W. Martin, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5500...
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspects responsible for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an Aggravated Robbery Deadly Weapon. On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m., unknown male suspects robbed the victim in the 9100 block of Bellaire Blvd. in...
Charges dismissed in Houston Subway restaurant murder of 18-year-old killed in front of his mom
This was a case that reverberated across the country: a teen shot and killed while protecting his mom from robbers at a Subway. Now, years later, justice may be lost.
KWTX
Texas Rangers solve 1988 Cold Case Murder
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program has solved the 1988 killing of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs after more than 30 years. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea on Sept. 20 and was sentenced to serve 20 years for her murder. That sentence will run...
Click2Houston.com
Second teen suspect charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Lamar HS student in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second teen suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Lamar High School student in west Houston in May, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Abdon Enriquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the death of Axel Turcios. Another suspect, who...
Port Arthur News
Robbery escalates into fatal shooting; detectives interviewing witnesses
BEAUMONT — On Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of E. Simmons in reference to a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim, a 46-year-old Beaumont man, advised that a male known as “Randle,” (later identified as Randle Cormier a 20-year-old Beaumont man), was at his residence.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Man now facing murder charge in death of beloved former Jefferson County worker
HARDIN COUNTY — Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis says a man is now facing murder charges after confessing to killing a beloved former Jefferson County employee and leading investigators to the body. Clayton Lewis Carter 36, of Kountze, is facing charges of murder in the killing of Roy Dean...
Angleton hit-and-run victim identified as 46-year-old, family says
The man's loved ones believe he was going to a corner store for food when he was hit and then left for dead in Angleton early Friday morning.
Click2Houston.com
Wife killed by husband moments before he was shot, killed by authorities; NCIS investigator also injured in shooting, HCSO says
ATASCOCITA, Texas – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot and her husband, who is believed to be the suspected shooter, was also killed at a residence in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was called in around 4 p.m. after reports...
bluebonnetnews.com
Arrests made in murder of 16-year-old girl
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects for suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a roadside ditch in the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove on Sept. 8, 2022. The three suspects are Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia-Martinez,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN FACING POSSIBLE DEATH PENALTY IN MURDER 5-YEARS AGO IN HARRIS COUNTY WALKS AS WITNESS CANNOT BE LOCATED
It took months for an arrest in a high-profile murder case involving an 18-year-old who died while protecting his mother from robbers, but it appears a family’s five-year wait for justice may be all for naught. Let’s take you back to Feb. 22, 2017, and a Subway restaurant located...
fox26houston.com
Man, 22, shot multiple times in car in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Botany Lane and Leitrim Way. Officers arrived at the scene and found three people...
Woman holding baby shot, killed by husband while NCIS agents investigated domestic violence claims, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating her husband for domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies while he was running away,...
