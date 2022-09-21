Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin officially names starting QB for Ole Miss
Ole Miss escaped with a 35-27 win over visiting Tulsa on Saturday. Through the opening 3 games of the season, Lane Kiffin had not officially named a starting quarterback for the No. 16 Rebels. Against the Golden Hurricane on Saturday, USC transfer Jaxson Dart went the whole way under center...
KOCO
Thursday marks 15 years since Mike Gundy's iconic 'I'm a man, I'm 40' rant
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy has established himself as one of the top coaches in college football. Earlier this season, Gundy won his 150th game in his 18th season coaching at Oklahoma State. "Cool deal," Gundy said following the Cowboys' win against Central Michigan. "Like...
Grove remains undefeated with a win over Tulsa Edison
The Grove Ridgerunners stay undefeated as they win 49-14 over Tulsa Edison. The Ridgerunners are on the road next Friday, September 30th at 7:00 pm against Claremore.
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
Daily Mississippian
Alcohol and Beverage Control patrol Oxford bars, hire new agents
The Alcohol and Beverage Control Division of the Mississippi State Department of Revenue has increased the number of enforcement agents working in Oxford on football game days. “On Aug. 25, 2022, approximately 17 agents from across the state assisted with an enforcement detail in Oxford,” ABC Bureau of Enforcement stated....
Extreme drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma hurting ranchers and farmers
TULSA, Okla. — Drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma are wreaking havoc on crops and pastures used for grazing by cattle farmers. The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates Rogers, Tulsa and Washington Counties are in extreme drought. On Friday, Fox23 News spent time in Oolagah with Lyle Blakley, of Blakley Family...
Aviation company reopens expanded facility in Tulsa, plans to hire more employees
TULSA, Okla. — Quality Aircraft Accessories has doubled the size of their Tulsa facility -- from around 12,000 square feet to 25,000. The Tulsa facility manages operations, repairs, and maintenance for piston engine aircrafts. The expansion cost several million dollars and is expected to streamline services provided in Green Country.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The 2022 Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair begins next Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know:. Find more information about pricing and ride tickets here. There is paid parking at designated areas at the Expo Center. Entertainment & Attractions. This year’s attractions, in addition to the rides,...
Tulsa family business accomplishes American dream with restaurant
Tacos Don Francisco is the dream come true for Martha Aguirre and her family. Opening 23 years ago, the restaurant has fed thousands of Tulsans through the years.
KTUL
Oklahoma educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt came down on — mask mandates. Stitt declared that no schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter.
panolian.com
Eight tough days in Oxford
You better believe I am, as he is mine. First, we want to thank our entire community for keeping my brother Mike on your prayer lists. Cancer is such a vicious thing and the old saying goes if the cancer don’t kill you, the treatment will. Mike had a...
moreclaremore.com
Sell Your Black Walnuts to Shepherd’s Cross in Claremore!
(Photo courtesy Hammons Black Walnuts) Black walnut hulling is held each fall at Shepherd’s Cross. Simply pick up black walnuts from the ground, bring them to the farm by the bag, bucket, or truckload. We will hull them, weight them, and pay you for them. This can be a great cost-free fundraiser for clubs, schools, churches & organizations. Shepherd’s Cross is one of only four buying stations in Oklahoma. We are a buyer for Hammons Black Walnuts, which is the only black walnut processing facility in the U.S. Black walnut hulling will proceed even in the case of inclement weather.
KTUL
Sand Springs police locate parents of found child
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The child's parents have been located, police say. Sand Springs police are looking for the parents of a found child. Police ask anyone who knows who the child is to call dispatch at 918-245-8777.
Beloved Mississippi dairy announce it will cease milk processing, meat market to remain open
A beloved Mississippi dairy is closing after more than a decade of providing dairy products. According to a post on their Facebook page, Brown Family Dairy will be closing on Sept. 23. The Oxford dairy has produced and processed milk for over 13 years. Their dairy products have been widely...
Outage in Broken Arrow leaves 969 customers without power, PSO says
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is investigating a power outage in Broken Arrow near S 177th E Ave and E Albany St that is impacting 969 customers. Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, PSO reported an outage that impacted 5,000 customers. “Fairly quickly, we were able...
publicradiotulsa.org
‘Unbelievably unethical’: retired Tulsa Police officer sues city for discrimination
A former major with the Tulsa Police Department has refiled a lawsuit against the city seeking at least $600,000 in damages for discrimination. In the suit, now retired TPD officer Tracie Lewis, 60, is seeking compensation for lost wages and retirement pay in connection to a promotion she says she was unjustly denied. Lewis is also seeking damages for embarrassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.
Sand Springs police dispel rumors around deadly crash
In a post on Facebook the Sand Springs Police Department tried to dissuade rumors circulating about a crash that killed three teens.
Body Of Dead Man Found In Long-Empty Tulsa Police Car
A city employee found a dead man in the back of a wrecked Tulsa Police patrol car. The car was parked in a salvage yard and officials say it may have been there for months. The city stores wrecked cars in the yard before they are salvaged, and they speculate a homeless man crawled into one to sleep but never woke up.
TPD: Robbery Suspect Dies In Custody
An armed robbery suspect who died in Tulsa Police custody has been identified. Ramond Thompson, 40, died Wednesday night. On Sept. 21, police responded to an armed robbery at the 2-Go Food Mart near 5506 E. Pine Street. Officers said two males robbed the store with a gun, fired the gun at least once inside the store, and then drove away from the scene.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford teen charged with three counts of auto burglary
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, officers with the Oxford Police Department began getting multiple calls in the area of Thacker Rd for vehicles that had been broken into. Investigators were able to locate a suspect shortly after and arrested Zander Wheeler (18 of Oxford, MS) and charged him with three counts of auto burglary.
