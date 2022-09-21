ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin officially names starting QB for Ole Miss

Ole Miss escaped with a 35-27 win over visiting Tulsa on Saturday. Through the opening 3 games of the season, Lane Kiffin had not officially named a starting quarterback for the No. 16 Rebels. Against the Golden Hurricane on Saturday, USC transfer Jaxson Dart went the whole way under center...
OXFORD, MS
Daily Mississippian

Alcohol and Beverage Control patrol Oxford bars, hire new agents

The Alcohol and Beverage Control Division of the Mississippi State Department of Revenue has increased the number of enforcement agents working in Oxford on football game days. “On Aug. 25, 2022, approximately 17 agents from across the state assisted with an enforcement detail in Oxford,” ABC Bureau of Enforcement stated....
OXFORD, MS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The 2022 Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair begins next Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know:. Find more information about pricing and ride tickets here. There is paid parking at designated areas at the Expo Center. Entertainment & Attractions. This year’s attractions, in addition to the rides,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt came down on — mask mandates. Stitt declared that no schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
panolian.com

Eight tough days in Oxford

You better believe I am, as he is mine. First, we want to thank our entire community for keeping my brother Mike on your prayer lists. Cancer is such a vicious thing and the old saying goes if the cancer don’t kill you, the treatment will. Mike had a...
moreclaremore.com

Sell Your Black Walnuts to Shepherd’s Cross in Claremore!

(Photo courtesy Hammons Black Walnuts) Black walnut hulling is held each fall at Shepherd’s Cross. Simply pick up black walnuts from the ground, bring them to the farm by the bag, bucket, or truckload. We will hull them, weight them, and pay you for them. This can be a great cost-free fundraiser for clubs, schools, churches & organizations. Shepherd’s Cross is one of only four buying stations in Oklahoma. We are a buyer for Hammons Black Walnuts, which is the only black walnut processing facility in the U.S. Black walnut hulling will proceed even in the case of inclement weather.
CLAREMORE, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

‘Unbelievably unethical’: retired Tulsa Police officer sues city for discrimination

A former major with the Tulsa Police Department has refiled a lawsuit against the city seeking at least $600,000 in damages for discrimination. In the suit, now retired TPD officer Tracie Lewis, 60, is seeking compensation for lost wages and retirement pay in connection to a promotion she says she was unjustly denied. Lewis is also seeking damages for embarrassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Body Of Dead Man Found In Long-Empty Tulsa Police Car

A city employee found a dead man in the back of a wrecked Tulsa Police patrol car. The car was parked in a salvage yard and officials say it may have been there for months. The city stores wrecked cars in the yard before they are salvaged, and they speculate a homeless man crawled into one to sleep but never woke up.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

TPD: Robbery Suspect Dies In Custody

An armed robbery suspect who died in Tulsa Police custody has been identified. Ramond Thompson, 40, died Wednesday night. On Sept. 21, police responded to an armed robbery at the 2-Go Food Mart near 5506 E. Pine Street. Officers said two males robbed the store with a gun, fired the gun at least once inside the store, and then drove away from the scene.
TULSA, OK
Oxford Eagle

Oxford teen charged with three counts of auto burglary

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, officers with the Oxford Police Department began getting multiple calls in the area of Thacker Rd for vehicles that had been broken into. Investigators were able to locate a suspect shortly after and arrested Zander Wheeler (18 of Oxford, MS) and charged him with three counts of auto burglary.
OXFORD, MS

