Artwork by Cameron University’s Jack Crouch selected for national exhibit for 2nd consecutive year
An oil painting by Cameron University assistant professor of art Jack Crouch has been selected for inclusion in the sixth annual Center for Contemporary Arts National Juried Competition and Exhibition (CCAN), making the second consecutive year his work has been chosen for the prestigious show. His work, “The Red Couch,” will be on display at the Center for Contemporary Arts in Abilene, Texas, through November 26.
Cameron University Foundation establishes endowed scholarship commemorating late student Makayla Taylor
Makayla Taylor wanted to have a positive impact on the lives of others by becoming a child psychologist. At Cameron University, she earned a reputation as a hard-working student with unbridled enthusiasm for her chosen profession. Although she passed away unexpectedly five months before graduating from Cameron University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, her dream of helping others lives on with the establishment of the Makayla Taylor Endowed Scholarship in Psychology.
Cameron University ranks as top school in Oklahoma in Best for Vets: Colleges designation
According to the 2022 Military Times “Best for Vets: Colleges” rankings, Cameron University is the top-ranking university in Oklahoma to be listed. In addition to ranking first in Oklahoma, CU ranks 13th in the Southwest region, 99th among public institutions, 103rd among four year schools and 120th in the nation overall. For more than a decade, veterans have relied on the Military Times “Best for Vets: Colleges” as a top resource when making education decisions.
