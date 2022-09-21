Makayla Taylor wanted to have a positive impact on the lives of others by becoming a child psychologist. At Cameron University, she earned a reputation as a hard-working student with unbridled enthusiasm for her chosen profession. Although she passed away unexpectedly five months before graduating from Cameron University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, her dream of helping others lives on with the establishment of the Makayla Taylor Endowed Scholarship in Psychology.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO