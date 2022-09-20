Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal
The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Claims That Dennis Schroder And Patrick Beverley Are Better Players Than Russell Westbrook
The 2021-22 NBA season was one to forget for Russell Westbrook. His dream move to the Los Angeles Lakers turned into a horrible nightmare as he struggled to fit in, and the team crashed to a 33-49 record. Westbrook did not perform at the level that we have been accustomed to seeing from him, and he got a lot of blame from the media as well as fans for the team's struggles.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Suggests The Los Angeles Lakers May Be Making A Trade After Surprisingly Cancelling Press Conference With Darvin Ham And Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka and Head Coach Darvin Ham were scheduled to speak to the press on Tuesday at 2 PM before the Lakers abruptly cancelled the interaction without giving a specific reason. The timing of the press conference was a little odd considering the Lakers...
Yardbarker
John Stockton Remembered As Rookie That Larry Bird Walked By Bench And Warned The Jazz That He'd Score 43 Points: "He Came Out And Scored 43 Points By The 3rd Quarter And Checked Himself Out."
Many stories perfectly describe how great Larry Bird was. The Boston Celtics legend was a fierce competitor that didn't hesitate to call out people and destroy them on the court to assert his dominance. Bird was always ready to put up a show to bring his rivals down while giving fans what they wanted to see.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Deron Williams Reveals Why Players End Up Leaving The Utah Jazz: "No Person I Ever Talked To Was Interested In Coming To Utah. It Just Was A Reality."
Former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams gave the Utah Jazz a lot of good seasons. He was arguably one of the best point guards in the league during his time with the Jazz, showing incredible skill for the position and being a playoff regular with the team. The Jazz...
Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal
Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
NFL・
Yardbarker
San Antonio Spurs Could Land Russell Westbrook For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Or Jakob Poeltl
The Los Angeles Lakers might be reportedly bolstered by the additions of role players Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, and former Ute Jakob Poeltl. Recent rumors suggest the San Antonio Spurs are an interested party to acquire Russell Westbrook. Westbrook’s undetermined future with the Lakers has been a constant talking point...
Yardbarker
Austin Rivers seemingly accuses Ben Simmons of lying
Ben Simmons did a lot of complaining about his time with the Philadelphia 76ers in an interview that aired this week, and Austin Rivers implied that the former No. 1 overall pick was not truthful about the way things went down. Simmons discussed a wide range of topics during an...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
The Knicks Are Doing Their Best To Hype Up A Potential Star
The New York Knicks have a few special stars on their roster right now. The team and its fans are very excited about quite a few players in New York, most notably their newcomer Jalen Brunson , who was wooed away from the Dallas Mavericks after a terrific season. But...
Yardbarker
The reason Jazz didn’t get a 1st-round pick in Bojan Bogdanovic trade
The Detroit Pistons pretty much came out of nowhere to swoop in on Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz. The sharp-shooting veteran was heavily linked to the Los Angeles Lakers before the Pistons trade went down, and in the end, the Jazz settled for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee in exchange for Bogdanovic.
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes: Boston situation is '100 times uglier than any of us thought'
After former player Matt Barnes defended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka last night in a video, he has now deleted the post and retracted his comments. In a subsequent video, Barnes said he learned more about the situation and called the situation "deep and messy." Barnes commented:. "Last night, without...
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Says The Lakers Are Not Trading For Buddy Hield Because LeBron James And Anthony Davis Pushed Hard Jeanie Buss To Get Russell Westbrook Last Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have won 17 NBA titles which contributes to them being one of the most iconic NBA franchises in the league. In fact, they are tied with the Boston Celtics for the most banners hanging in the rafters. So one would assume that the Purple and Gold...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Can't Believe James Harden, Karl-Anthony Towns And Trae Young Are Ranked Higher Than Jimmy Butler On Recent ESPN List: "Butler Is So Underrated It's Insane."
Jimmy Butler has been one of the best players in the NBA for a couple of seasons now. Even though he doesn't get the same recognition as others, Jimmy gets the job done, always helping his teams to at least make the playoffs every season. After two tumultuous stints in...
Yardbarker
Watch: Knicks’ RJ Barrett flaunts new moves in workout video
In the two-minute video, Barrett showed an array of off-the-dribble moves and step-back jumpers that were lacking in his game in his first three seasons in the league. Known for his maniacal work ethic, which constantly earned praise from New York coach Tom Thibodeau, Barrett underscored the importance of summer to his growing NBA career.
Yardbarker
Khris Middleton Gets Real On His Future With The Bucks: "Things Change, Things Happen. You Just Never Know."
While Giannis Antetokounmpo may be the leader of the Milwaukee Bucks, they would only get so far without the help of Khris Middleton, who provides crucial scoring services as a veteran wing. And while it certainly seems like a good situation for Middleton, it doesn't mean that he's blind to...
Yardbarker
Boston Celtics Reportedly Told Robert Williams III That Playing Through Injury Won't Make His Knee Worse, Now He Will Miss 4-6 Weeks Because Of The Knee Surgery
The 2021-22 NBA season was full of ups and downs for the Boston Celtics. They didn't have the best of starts to the season, but as the season progressed, they quickly got back on their feet. Towards the last stretch of the season, the Celtics really shifted into a higher...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
View the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia 76ers have been seen as a contender for the last few years, but they have been unable to get out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They pulled off a blockbuster trade during the 2021-22 NBA season to...
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Discuss The Timberwolves Trading For Rudy Gobert: "They're Going To Be A Top-4 Seed."
Rudy Gobert is one of the best defensive players in the league, if not the outright best. He is an elite rim protector and rebounder, and often, his presence near the rim is enough to deter opposing players from trying to finish at the basket. During the 2021-22 season, Rudy Gobert averaged 15.6 PPG, 14.7 RPG, and 1.1 APG.
Yardbarker
A 76ers Star Is Ready For Revenge
There are quite a few NBA players who are looking to get some revenge in the season ahead. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Trae Young, Damian Lillard, and Jayson Tatum are just a few of the superstars who want to settle the score in 2022-23. Well, now...
Comments / 0