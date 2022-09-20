Read full article on original website
28th Annual Legacy Awards raises $500K for Big Brothers Big Sisters
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta held its 28th Annual Legacy Awards Sept. 15, raising more than $500,000 for its mentoring programs. Guests saw performances by comedian Jose Sarduy, Latin music act The C.O.T. Band and dance performances by Eddie Ares and the Academy Ballroom.
This Is Georgia's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Oktoberfest 2022 celebrations in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The biggest Oktoberfest celebration is in Munich, but Georgians around the state are giving it their best shot! Below is a list of events celebrating Oktoberfest around metro Atlanta, from Helen’s famous blowouts to a 5K. Remember to celebrate responsibly!. Oktoberfest in Helen, Ga. WHAT:...
Best places to see fall foilage in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Don’t let the temperatures fool you; fall is approaching and with it comes a beautiful kaleidoscope of color. Atlanta, and Georgia as a whole, gives you plenty of opportunities to view the leaves change from green to a beautiful mix of red, yellow and brown as they fall to the ground (pun intended).
Former adult entertainer attempting to save metro Atlanta girls from similar circumstance
ATLANTA — As a former strip club dancer, fighting to rescue girls and women from sex trafficking is personal for Kasey McClure. That’s why on Thursday night she led the so-called “Unholy Tour” once again. It’s a bus tour meant to motivate those on board to take steps to save lives.
Tropical Depression Nine forms in the Caribbean
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean Friday morning. The tropical depression is expected to become a hurricane, approaching the west Florida peninsula Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Path. Tropical Depression Nine is expected to become a tropical storm over the weekend as it tracks...
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ seen in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says it’s seeing what’s called “rainbow fentanyl” on the streets. The brightly colored drugs look like candy making them more appealing to children. They can also come in pill form or look like sidewalk chalk. The...
Airbnb says house party complaints have dropped 70% in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - – On Thursday, regional leaders, real estate professionals, and property owners gathered in downtown Atlanta to discuss the latest regulations surrounding short-term rentals in Atlanta. Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington led the discussion as part of his role with the HOA Alliance. On the panel,...
Georgia green lights two companies to grow medical cannabis
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a huge step forward for the tens of thousands of Georgians with epilepsy, cancer, chronic pain and more. “We are so excited to get to work. It’s been a long time coming,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. Trulieve and Botanical Sciences are...
Walkway collapse injures 17 on coastal Georgia dock
ST. MARYS, Ga. (AP) — A metal boat gangway collapsed on a coastal Georgia dock, injuring 17 people, including six who were sent to local hospitals. A group of Navy veterans was boarding a cruise on Tuesday in St. Marys, Georgia when the gangway collapsed with a loud noise.
‘Your white fragility is showing’ | Crime-themed billboards dot Atlanta ahead of midterms
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With less than two months before Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterms, commuters in metro Atlanta are seeing a new series of conservative-themed billboards designed to parody many progressive, left-leaning beliefs and ideologies. The billboards are financed by Citizens for Sanity, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization whose...
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Georgia nursing homes and senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders; Residents died when they were supposed to be revived, state records say.
Metro Atlanta mother scammed by fake work from home job
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says she worked for more than a month at a work from home job that she thought was legitimate, until she never got paid. As a single mother of four, Sonya Scott says she was specifically looking for work from home opportunities and was excited to find the job as a shipping and packaging specialist.
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes
Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
fox5atlanta.com
2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia
ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
First Alert Forecast | One more hot day before a fall feel
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It will be a mild start on Thursday in north Georgia. The low temperature will range from the mid 60s in the normally cool spots to the low 70s in Atlanta. Look for sunshine through midday as the temperature rises into the mid 80s at noon and low 90s in many cities by 2-3 pm.
Georgia ovarian cancer survivor encourages women to know the signs
ATLANTA — September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and this year, Georgia organizations are encouraging women to check for the signs because the disease could easily go undetected. The American Cancer Society (ACS) said a woman’s risk of getting ovarian cancer is about 1 in 78 in her lifetime,...
Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the...
Atlanta high school football captain dies shortly after throwing touchdown at senior-night game
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta high school senior died Wednesday, moments after throwing a touchdown at his school’s senior-night football game, according to his family. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Eitan Force was an honors student at Weber High School, where he was...
