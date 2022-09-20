ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

28th Annual Legacy Awards raises $500K for Big Brothers Big Sisters

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta held its 28th Annual Legacy Awards Sept. 15, raising more than $500,000 for its mentoring programs. Guests saw performances by comedian Jose Sarduy, Latin music act The C.O.T. Band and dance performances by Eddie Ares and the Academy Ballroom.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Oktoberfest 2022 celebrations in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The biggest Oktoberfest celebration is in Munich, but Georgians around the state are giving it their best shot! Below is a list of events celebrating Oktoberfest around metro Atlanta, from Helen’s famous blowouts to a 5K. Remember to celebrate responsibly!. Oktoberfest in Helen, Ga. WHAT:...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Best places to see fall foilage in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Don’t let the temperatures fool you; fall is approaching and with it comes a beautiful kaleidoscope of color. Atlanta, and Georgia as a whole, gives you plenty of opportunities to view the leaves change from green to a beautiful mix of red, yellow and brown as they fall to the ground (pun intended).
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
CBS 46

Tropical Depression Nine forms in the Caribbean

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean Friday morning. The tropical depression is expected to become a hurricane, approaching the west Florida peninsula Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Path. Tropical Depression Nine is expected to become a tropical storm over the weekend as it tracks...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 46

‘Rainbow fentanyl’ seen in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says it’s seeing what’s called “rainbow fentanyl” on the streets. The brightly colored drugs look like candy making them more appealing to children. They can also come in pill form or look like sidewalk chalk. The...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Airbnb says house party complaints have dropped 70% in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - – On Thursday, regional leaders, real estate professionals, and property owners gathered in downtown Atlanta to discuss the latest regulations surrounding short-term rentals in Atlanta. Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington led the discussion as part of his role with the HOA Alliance. On the panel,...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Southern Belle#Atlanta#Charity#Food Drink#Rocket Farm Restaurant#Ansley Golf Club
CBS 46

Georgia green lights two companies to grow medical cannabis

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a huge step forward for the tens of thousands of Georgians with epilepsy, cancer, chronic pain and more. “We are so excited to get to work. It’s been a long time coming,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. Trulieve and Botanical Sciences are...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Walkway collapse injures 17 on coastal Georgia dock

ST. MARYS, Ga. (AP) — A metal boat gangway collapsed on a coastal Georgia dock, injuring 17 people, including six who were sent to local hospitals. A group of Navy veterans was boarding a cruise on Tuesday in St. Marys, Georgia when the gangway collapsed with a loud noise.
SAINT MARYS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta mother scammed by fake work from home job

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says she worked for more than a month at a work from home job that she thought was legitimate, until she never got paid. As a single mother of four, Sonya Scott says she was specifically looking for work from home opportunities and was excited to find the job as a shipping and packaging specialist.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes

Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia

ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

First Alert Forecast | One more hot day before a fall feel

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It will be a mild start on Thursday in north Georgia. The low temperature will range from the mid 60s in the normally cool spots to the low 70s in Atlanta. Look for sunshine through midday as the temperature rises into the mid 80s at noon and low 90s in many cities by 2-3 pm.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy