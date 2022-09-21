Read full article on original website
247Sports
GoVols247 Podcast: Streak Snapped: Vols top Gators
Looking for a discussion of Tennessee snapping its losing streak against Florida?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker, Patrick Brown and Ben McKee convened at Neyland Stadium to discuss 11th-ranked Tennessee’s 38-33 win over 20th-ranked Florida in a game that should have been more comfortable but … was still a win over Florida. So who cares?
247Sports
Bru McCoy calls joining Vols ‘the best decision I’ve made’
When Bru McCoy opted for Tennessee as the program for him to reset his college football career earlier this year, days like Saturday were what the transfer wide receiver had in mind. After three tumultuous seasons at Southern California, the former five-star prospect came to the SEC looking to change the narrative about his career to what happened on the field instead of off it, and stepping up with 102 yards and a touchdown on five catches to help the Vols beat Florida for only the second time in 18 tries certainly qualifies. But the atmosphere in which McCoy’s big day came just reinforced what he called “the best decision I’ve made.”
247Sports
Recruits energized about Tennessee following win over Florida
Prospects inside Neyland Stadium talk about Saturday's environment and what excites them about the program.
247Sports
WATCH: Josh Heupel, Hendon Hooker and Vols react to win over Florida
No. 11 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated No. 20 Florida (2-2, 1-1 SEC) in nail-biting fashion on Saturday night. The Vols snagged an interception on the final play of the game to seal a 38-33 win over Florida, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Gators. Here's what Vols head coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Bru McCoy, defensive end LaTrell Bumphus, defensive tackle Omari Thomas, and running back Jabari Small had to say following the win.
247Sports
'Back to work': Napier says UF execution, coaching can improve after loss to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE — Two days after his team’s season-opening win over then-No. 7 Utah, Billy Napier assumed his position behind a podium and readied himself for his weekly press conference. But before anyone asked the first-year Florida coach a question, the stoic 43-year-old grinned and offered a statement regarding...
247Sports
'We're not hanging our heads': Richardson remains optimistic after career day in loss to Vols
Prior to Saturday’s contest against No. 11 Tennessee, Florida sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson had combined for 423 passing yards through the first three games of the season, an average of 141 passing yards a contest. With more than nine minutes remaining in the second quarter of Florida’s eventual 38-33...
247Sports
Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's win over Florida
Everything second-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after his 11th-ranked Vols beat No. 20 Florida 38-33 on Saturday inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium:. “Man, what a great night on campus and on Rocky Top. Fanbase, unbelievable energy. Knew it would be that way, but it even surpassed my expectations. The Vol Walk was unlike anything I’ve ever seen as a college football player or college coach. The energy inside the stadium was electric. The fans were a huge part of the win tonight. Appreciate everything you guys have done here as we try to build this program.
247Sports
The College GameDay crew predicts the Texas A&M-Arkansas game
No. 23 Texas A&M takes on No. 10 Arkansas on Saturday evening and, for the second weekend in a row, the Aggies are favored against a team ranked higher than them. The Maroon and White covered the spread in a win over Miami a week ago and are favored by two over Arkansas.
247Sports
Rucker: No nitpicking yet. Enjoy this, Tennessee.
Letting things slide is never the right answer for programs that want to compete for championships on a consistent basis. Tennessee should have beaten Pitt comfortably. It should have been beaten Florida comfortably. Neither game was remotely comfortable. Failing to address the issues that turned comfortable wins into pure heartburn would be a mistake for any program wanting to be the kind of program Tennessee has been for most of its long, proud football history.
247Sports
Florida Gators Football: UF vs Tennessee Prediction
The hype can’t be any bigger for this one. College Gameday heads to Knoxville, Tennessee for one of the best rivalries in the SEC. The Florida Gators travel to take on the Tennessee Volunteers this upcoming Saturday. The Gators will look to play much better after an abysmal performance against South Florida last weekend. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson has received a lot of criticism after his last two performances. The Gainesville native has yet to throw a passing touchdown through three games and has totaled four interceptions. However, he has a great opportunity to shift the narrative Saturday afternoon. Richardson has been a little banged up and hasn’t shown much of his ability to run since the season opener. I expect that to change this weekend. I am expecting Richardson to have a solid showing and get back on track after two poor performances.
