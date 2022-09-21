DWCS 55 video: Jafel Filho lands clean left hook in TKO win over Roybert Echeverria

Jafel Filho made sure to not go to the judges in his Dana White Contender Series debut.

The Brazilian flyweight prospect put away Roybert Echeverria in the opening bout of Dana White Contender Series 55. Filho (14-2) had a competitive fight with Echeverria (7-1), but a clean left hook in the third round closed the show and kept it from going to the scorecards.

Dana White Contender Series 55 took place on Tuesday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

With this win, Filho is now on a five-fight wining streak. The 29-year-old has been fighting professionally since 2012. He’s a former Shooto Brasil title challenger.

Below, you can watch Filho’s finish:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Dana White’s Contender Series 55.