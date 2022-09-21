ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

DWCS 55 video: Nurullo Aliev mauls way to TKO, then hounds Dana White: 'Next week, I'm ready'

By Danny Segura
 4 days ago
Nurullo Aliev wants a UFC contract, bad.

The 22-year-old unbeaten prospect dominated and finished Josh Wick in first-round TKO win at Dana White Contender Series 55. The event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

It was a flawless showing by Aliev (7-0). He took down Wick (12-6) mid-round and then landed ground-and-pound on Wick until he got the stoppage victory.

Below, you can watch Aliev’s finish:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Dana White’s Contender Series 55.

