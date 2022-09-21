Read full article on original website
Related
Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High
Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
“Vulnerable, Elderly” Woman Badly Hurt In “Completely Random” Attack At Tuscaloosa Publix
A Tuscaloosa woman will require multiple surgeries after she was viciously, randomly beaten at the Publix supermarket on the Strip, according to court documents filed Thursday afternoon. In a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, University of Alabama Police said they were called to the store just after 4 p.m....
Aliceville Toddler Severely Hurt, Pit Bull Killed in Thursday Morning Mauling
A 3-year-old was badly injured by a pit bull that bystanders ultimately had to shoot dead in West Alabama Thursday morning, police told the Thread. Tonnie Jones, the chief of police in Aliceville, Alabama, said officers were made aware of a dog attack at a home in the area just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Family, Northport Police Searching for Runaway Teen Missing Since Sunday
Concerned family and the Northport Police Department are searching for a local teenager they believe ran away from home over the weekend. NPD assistant chief Keith Carpenter confirmed to the Tuscaloosa Thread that the teenager, identified as 16-year-old William Thornton, was reported missing on Sunday. Carpenter said Thornton took his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa Police Searching For Hit and Run Person of Interest
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for your help in the search for person of interest involving a hit and run. According to a Facebook post by the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a hit and run took place at Target where a pedestrian was struck by a driver who was leaving the store just after noon on Thursday.
1 Hurt, 1 Jailed After Monday Shooting at South Tuscaloosa Apartments
A young man has been arrested after a shooting at Cypress Creek Apartments in south Tuscaloosa left a teenager injured Monday evening. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to DCH Regional Medical Center in response to a shooting victim who arrived at the hospital in a private car.
A Tuscaloosa Mother’s Heartbreaking Plea to the Community
A Tuscaloosa mother lost her son to gun violence and she's making a plea to the Tuscaloosa community ahead of an upcoming event in the city. "Try to understand our pain," Lolita Richey said while speaking on the upcoming anti-gun violence rally in Tuscaloosa. Richey lost her son to gun...
Narcotics Agents in Tuscaloosa Catch Couple with 2 Pounds of Marijuana, $17,000 Cash
Agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force arrested a couple after finding over two pounds of marijuana and almost $18,000 cash at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex last week. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread Monday, the incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beloved Country Restaurant in Northport Temporarily Closes Due to Staffing Shortage
Mae's Southern Cafe Soul Food n BBQ, located on Highway 43 in Northport, temporarily shut down operations while the restaurant works out several issues. Chatter surrounding the closure from supporting patrons took place in a Northport Facebook group Thursday morning. Representatives from Mae's confirmed to the Tuscaloosa Thread that the...
More Than Cookies: Girl Scout Troops are Forming Throughout Alabama this Fall
We know the Girl Scouts sell those delicious cookies but they are so much more than that. “Girls are exposed to so many opportunities in science or outdoors, animal medicine, robotics, or they can find their next favorite thing,” said the press release. The Girl Scouts of North-Central...
Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown
Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
The Gordo Green Wave Claims Victory in the “Eight-Mile War”
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Gordo (5-1, 3-0) defeated Pickens County (4-2, 4-0) 54-18 to claim its ninth straight victory in the "Eight-Mile War." Gordo quarterback Brax Garrison put on an impressive display. Garrison threw for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Second Threat This Week Draws Police to Tuscaloosa’s Bryant High School Friday
Police were back at Tuscaloosa's Bryant High School Friday morning after someone threatened the facility for the second time this week. In a Friday afternoon release, TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor said the incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Taylor said officers investigated the incident and determined there was no danger...
City of Tuscaloosa, Landowners in Legal Battle Over Western Riverwalk Property
The city of Tuscaloosa and property owners are engaged in a legal battle over the forced acquisition of four acres of land necessary for the development of the Western Riverwalk, the Thread has learned. The Tuscaloosa Riverwalk already stretches almost three miles from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater eastwards past Manderson Landing,...
Student Who Threated Tuscaloosa Middle School Identified, Apprehended
Police and school officials have identified and apprehended the student they believe is responsible for a threatening phone call that sent two Tuscaloosa City schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. In a press release distributed Wednesday, a TCS spokeswoman said Eastwood Middle School and Paul W. Bryant High School were both...
Tuscaloosa City School Employees’ Raises to Go Into Effect in October
The Tuscaloosa City School Board unanimously approved raises for TCS employees at Tuesday night's school board meeting that will go into effect on October 1. According to TCS Core Notes newsletter, TCS employees can expect raises between 4 percent and 20.81 percent, based off of raise approved by the state. The release stated educators who have worked the longest will receive the highest percent raise.
The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?
It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
Photos: New Must-Try Restaurants and Shores To Visit in Tuscaloosa on Gameday
Guests from near and far will flood Tuscaloosa this weekend as the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday evening in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but no trip to Tuscaloosa is complete without visiting local eateries and businesses in the Druid City. Whether you are looking for a great bite...
BREAKING: Tuscaloosa POW Reportedly Free After Over 100 Days in Russian Captivity
Alex Drueke, the Tuscaloosa man who was captured by Russian forces in Ukraine in June, is free and soon to return to the United States after being held captive for 104 days. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, Drueke and fellow Alabama resident and Andy Huynh went missing on June 9 following a battle near the town of Izbytske in Ukraine.
Bite This: Tuscaloosa Jack’s New Menu Item Includes Southern Staple
The Tuscaloosa’s Jack’s has recently launched a new menu item that has been devoured by Alabamians. So, I can’t miss out on this excitement. Now there is a collaboration between Jack’s and Wickles Pickles. So this new menu item at Jack’s truly caught my attention. For $6.79 you can get the Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger plus fries.
Alt 101.7
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alt1017.com/
Comments / 0