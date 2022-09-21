ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High

Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
