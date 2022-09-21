High School Soccer: Conley runs past New Bern

D.H. Conley bounced back from its first loss of the season in a big way, defeating visiting New Bern 7-1 in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference soccer match Tuesday night.

The Vikings were coming off a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Holly Springs on Saturday at the Clayton Invitational.

Head coach Doug MacRae noted the Vikings did a much better job playing as a team than in Saturday’s loss.

“We tried to put a heavy emphasis on team play this time. We had a kind of rough game this past weekend,” MacRae said. “We have a lot of great individual players and we played like it (Saturday), and we need to have a lot more team-based play.”

Conley’s team play was on display from the opening whistle, as it jumped out to a 4-0 lead just more than 20 minutes into the opening half.

Their first scoring chance of the game was deposited in the back of the net, as the home side took an early 1-0 lead in the fourth minute.

Alejandro Rivera sent an aerial through ball into the box for Ryan Davis, who sneaked behind the Bears’ defense and found himself with a one-on-one chance against goalkeeper Jackson Light.

Davis was able to fire a shot past Light, who came charging off his line on the play, to give Conley (7-1-1, 2-0 BCC) the lead 3:01 into the game.

The Vikings continued to keep the pressure on in the offensive third over the next several minutes, and they eventually doubled their lead in the 13th minute.

This time it was Davis setting up the tally, as he headed the ball down field to fellow senior Corbin Jefferson.

Jefferson then worked his way into space near the top of the box between four New Bern defenders before driving a low shot toward the left post and past Light for the goal.

Five minutes later, on its next scoring opportunity, Conley stretched its lead to three goals.

Rivera made a long run down the right side of the field and into the box before dropping the ball off to Rodrigo Gomez, who was positioned just outside of the 18-yard box. A through ball from Gomez found Davis along the right edge of the 6-yard box, as he pulled the ball back from the end line and drove a tough-angle shot between Light and the near post for his second goal of the game.

The Vikings used another three-player connection to make it goals on three consecutive shots in the 21st minute.

Rivera sent Jefferson into the box with a through ball down the right side, as Jefferson then delivered a low cross to the far post for Gomez, who deposited it into the goal to put Conley up 4-0.

New Bern got on the board thanks to a well-struck shot by Mills Spann in the 25th minute for what proved to be its lone goal of the night to cut the deficit to 4-1 heading into halftime.

Out of the break, the Vikings reignited the offensive pressure with a handful of chances in the opening minutes of the second half.

Conley eventually retook its four-goal lead in the 45th minute off a set piece.

On a free kick from near 30 yards out, Gomez put a long-range shot on goal, and Light was unable to control the shot.

The ball bounced free, directly to a charging Henry Conway, who volleyed the rebound past Light to bring the lead to 5-1 4:48 into the final half.

It remained a four-goal margin into the 59th minute before Gomez connected on a long-range shot with Light off his line. Light’s miss-hit punt sailed right to the senior who found the vacated net from nearly more than 30 yards out.

Davis finished off his hat-trick 1:32 later on a highlight reel goal to cap the scoring.

The Viking slid to keep the ball in bounds along the right sideline before beating three New Bern defenders on his charge into the box, then sneaking a shot between Light and the near post to bring the final score to 7-1 in the 61st minute.

Conley continued to keep the pressure on until the final whistle, as the loss certainly seemed to motivate the team.

“I think that loss, it sucked, but it was great for us as a team because we learned we need to work together, run together, defend together and everything has to be as a team,” MacRae said.

Conley continues BCC play Thursday when it hosts Northside-Jacksonville.

Volleyball

D.H. Conley 3, South Central 1With the match even at one set apiece, D.H. Conley won back-to-back sets to secure a 25-15, 20-25, 25-12, 25-17 win on the road over South Central in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference clash Tuesday.

The Vikings got double-digit kills from Kylah Silver (21 kills, 4 blocks) and Britni Silver (12 kills, 5 blocks). Maddie Vestal and Korinne Rheinfrank added four kills apiece, while Mallie Blizzard led the offensive attack with 40 assists for the away side.

South Central’s Brook Evans had 11 kills, seven blocks and 16 service point, while Somer Davenport added 14 service points and 28 assists.

Both sides return to the court today as Conley (7-4) visits West Carteret, while South Central (6-4) travels to Northside-Pinetown.

J.V. Volleyball

D.H. Conley 2, South Central 0D.H. Conley went on the road Tuesday and swept South Central 25-15, 25-8 to move to 7-3 on the year.

Olivia Jones paced the visitors with six kills and two blocks, Taylor Askew added three kills and Riley McGalliard finished with seven assists and four aces.