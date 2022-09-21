Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Manatee residents urged to prepare, not panic as Florida sits in Tropical Depression 9’s cone of uncertainty
PALMETTO, Fla. - Residents across the Bay Area are beginning to gather supplies and make plans as Tropical Depression 9 forms in the Caribbean Sea. As Tropical Depression 9 tracks toward Florida, the forecast hasn't stopped Daniel Courtney's plans. "Me and my buddies have been talking about it and trying...
fox13news.com
WWII fighter pilot from St. Pete laid to rest 80 years after being shot down
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A WWII fighter pilot who was shot down in 1945 has finally been laid to rest. It was a funeral nearly 80 years in the making. Thanks to DNA technology, a missing WWII fighter pilot from St. Petersburg has finally been laid to rest after being shot down in 1945.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County: Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Hillsborough County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Ed Radice Sports Complex: 14720 Ed Radice Dr, Tampa. Days/hours:. 9/25 - 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 9/26 - 7 a.m.-7 p.m. 9/27 - 7 a.m.-p.m. (could change based forecasts) Tampa. Three locations open...
fox13news.com
How you can prepare this weekend for Tropical Storm Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - It's time to make sure you are prepared for a big storm as all eyes remain on the tropics heading into the weekend. There are a lot of people from out-of-state who have moved to Florida in the last few years, so preparing for a tropical storm or hurricane is very new. Emergency managers in Hillsborough County said the first thing to check is where your evacuation zone is.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
The Pickleball Club plans expansions across Florida as sport continues to grow
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Pickleball Club, based in Sarasota, is building a 33,000 square foot club in Lakewood Ranch complete with 12 indoor courts and two outdoors. That is just the beginning of their pickleball plans in Florida. Players of all levels can relish in a good game of pickleball....
fox13news.com
Pediatric cancer patient spends day as Tampa construction worker
When Owen grows up, he wants to be a heavy machine operator. But right now, he is battling cancer and is in the final stages of his leukemia treatment. For one day, he was distracted from the disease and got to be a construction worker.
fox13news.com
Bay Area 10-year-old named ASPCA ‘Kid of the Year’
TAMPA, Fla. - She’s only 10 years old but is already receiving national attention as an animal hero. Delanie Dennis, 10, was selected to receive the ASPCA 2022 Kid of the Year Award. Dennis founded Delanie's Lemonade Stand in her parents’ restaurant, Café Delanie, in 2019 when she was only seven years old. Each month she raises money for a local animal rescue.
fox13news.com
Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle on Gandy Boulevard
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a fatal crash along Gandy Boulevard. Police say a vehicle struck a bicyclist in the 5100 block of Gandy Boulevard, which is on the east side of the Gandy Bridge on Saturday morning. Two of the three eastbound lanes of Gandy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
Police: Bones found among mangroves between Clearwater Beach, Caladesi Island
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - The Clearwater Police Department is investigating what appear to be human bones that a county worker found along the isthmus between Clearwater Beach and Caladesi Island State Park. Clearwater PD said the county employee called police Thursday morning from a location near 1200 Mandalay Point Road....
fox13news.com
VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve
LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
fox13news.com
State investigating how two undocumented workers arrested in Pinellas County deputy's death were hired
LARGO, Fla. - The two men arrested in the death of Pinellas County Deputy Mike Hartwick were undocumented workers, both from Honduras. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said both of them were working for contractor Archer Western but under false pretenses. Both the governor's office and the Florida Department of...
fox13news.com
Gary Sinise Foundation builds new home in Brooksville for wounded veteran
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A wounded Bay Area veteran is about to become a new homeowner courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation. If the walls of Army First Sgt. John Borders new home could talk, they would speak words of encouragement, patriotism and encouragement. On Thursday, family and friends of Army...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
Online petitions call for parking garage fencing at USF
USF students and alumni are rallying together to convince officials to put fencing around parking garages after the latest on-campus death. It's the second death at a parking garage in less than three years.
fox13news.com
Illegal immigrant arrested after hitting, killing Pinellas County deputy and fleeing scene
LARGO, Fla. - For the second time in less than two years, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy. Late Thursday night, Deputy Mike Hartwick was providing security at a construction site along I-275 when hit and killed by a man driving a front loader, who then fled the scene, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
fox13news.com
Alessi Bakery rolls back prices for 110th birthday
TAMPA, Fla. - Alessi Bakery, a staple of the Tampa community, is celebrating its 110th birthday by giving back to the customers who have kept them in business all of these years. "We couldn't do it without the customers, they've kept us going," admitted assistant manager Jason Alessi. "110, hard...
fox13news.com
Suspect arrested in homicide at Tampa apartment complex, Hillsborough County deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said a suspect was arrested in connection to a homicide at a Tampa apartment complex on 21st Street. Victor Morla Casado, 33, was arrested on first-degree murder, armed false imprisonment and felonin possession of a firearm charges, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies...
fox13news.com
School district works to keep up with growth of Manatee County
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - As Manatee County continues to grow, the school district wants to make sure there's enough room for current and future students. Lakewood Ranch High Schools is one of the schools expanding in the county. Portables where students used to cram in will be replaced with a new two-story building. It will add 20 new classrooms and two labs to the campus.
fox13news.com
Family of Andrew Joseph III awarded $15 million in wrongful death lawsuit against HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - The family of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III was awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. More than eight years after the teen was killed trying to cross I-4 after getting kicked out of the Florida State Fair, HCSO was found 90% responsible by a jury, the Joseph family attorney confirmed.
fox13news.com
Accused Seminole Heights serial killer's defense team ready for trial next year
TAMPA, Fla. - This October will mark five years since prosecutors said Howell Trae Donaldson went on a random killing spree in Seminole Heights. Now, prosecutors and Donaldson's defense team said they are ready to try one of his cases next year. Donaldson was present during a virtual court hearing...
fox13news.com
Relief could be coming to Seminole Heights community frustrated by months of construction
TAMPA, Fla. - Relief could be coming to a part of the Seminole Heights community that has been frustrated by months of construction, Tampa City Council members said Thursday. A portion of Florida Avenue is currently shut down and Crest Avenue has been torn up and under construction since late last year.
Comments / 0