Tampa, FL

How you can prepare this weekend for Tropical Storm Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - It's time to make sure you are prepared for a big storm as all eyes remain on the tropics heading into the weekend. There are a lot of people from out-of-state who have moved to Florida in the last few years, so preparing for a tropical storm or hurricane is very new. Emergency managers in Hillsborough County said the first thing to check is where your evacuation zone is.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
fox13news.com

Bay Area 10-year-old named ASPCA ‘Kid of the Year’

TAMPA, Fla. - She’s only 10 years old but is already receiving national attention as an animal hero. Delanie Dennis, 10, was selected to receive the ASPCA 2022 Kid of the Year Award. Dennis founded Delanie's Lemonade Stand in her parents’ restaurant, Café Delanie, in 2019 when she was only seven years old. Each month she raises money for a local animal rescue.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle on Gandy Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a fatal crash along Gandy Boulevard. Police say a vehicle struck a bicyclist in the 5100 block of Gandy Boulevard, which is on the east side of the Gandy Bridge on Saturday morning. Two of the three eastbound lanes of Gandy...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Police: Bones found among mangroves between Clearwater Beach, Caladesi Island

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - The Clearwater Police Department is investigating what appear to be human bones that a county worker found along the isthmus between Clearwater Beach and Caladesi Island State Park. Clearwater PD said the county employee called police Thursday morning from a location near 1200 Mandalay Point Road....
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve

LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Illegal immigrant arrested after hitting, killing Pinellas County deputy and fleeing scene

LARGO, Fla. - For the second time in less than two years, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy. Late Thursday night, Deputy Mike Hartwick was providing security at a construction site along I-275 when hit and killed by a man driving a front loader, who then fled the scene, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Alessi Bakery rolls back prices for 110th birthday

TAMPA, Fla. - Alessi Bakery, a staple of the Tampa community, is celebrating its 110th birthday by giving back to the customers who have kept them in business all of these years. "We couldn't do it without the customers, they've kept us going," admitted assistant manager Jason Alessi. "110, hard...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

School district works to keep up with growth of Manatee County

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - As Manatee County continues to grow, the school district wants to make sure there's enough room for current and future students. Lakewood Ranch High Schools is one of the schools expanding in the county. Portables where students used to cram in will be replaced with a new two-story building. It will add 20 new classrooms and two labs to the campus.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Family of Andrew Joseph III awarded $15 million in wrongful death lawsuit against HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. - The family of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III was awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. More than eight years after the teen was killed trying to cross I-4 after getting kicked out of the Florida State Fair, HCSO was found 90% responsible by a jury, the Joseph family attorney confirmed.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

