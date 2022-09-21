Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump, JD Vance unfit for office as long as getting friendly with QAnon is OK
A whole host of organizations and politicians have endorsed J.D. Vance for U.S. Senate. And why not? He’s a Republican. He’s well-educated and a Marine veteran. He tells a compelling story about overcoming a troubled background to become a successful businessman, husband and father. So, of course, all of Ohio’s statewide officials and many...
Voice of America
Biden Pledges More Federal Help for Puerto Rico
Washington — The U.S. government is sending money and personnel to Puerto Rico to help the territory in the Caribbean recover from Hurricane Fiona, which has reportedly killed eight people on the island. The destructive storm devastated Puerto Rico’s fragile power grid, blacking out the island, which is home...
Voice of America
As Shelters Fill, New York City Weighs Tents to House Migrants
New York — New York City's mayor says he plans to erect hangar-sized tents as temporary shelter for thousands of international migrants who have been bused into the Big Apple as part of a campaign by Republican governors to disrupt federal border policies. The tents are among an array...
Voice of America
Justice Department Resumes Probe of Trump Documents
Washington — Paused by a recent court ruling, the Justice Department investigation into whether former president Donald Trump illegally kept classified government documents at his Florida residence is back on track. In a victory for the Justice Department, a federal appeals court in Atlanta ruled on Wednesday that investigators...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voice of America
3 Months After Court Ruling, Uncertainty Persists Over Abortion Legal Status
Washington — In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June to end the constitutional right to abortion, many Americans are wondering: Is abortion legal in my state?. In many parts of the country, the answer is often not clear-cut. In overturning Roe v. Wade, a 1973...
Voice of America
Post-Fiona Fuel Disruptions Cause Concern in Puerto Rico
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — A growing number of businesses, including grocery stores and gas stations, are temporarily closing across Puerto Rico as power outages caused by Hurricane Fiona drag on in the U.S. territory, sparking concern about the availability of fuel and basic goods. Handwritten signs warning of closures...
Comments / 0