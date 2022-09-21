ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Voice of America

Biden Pledges More Federal Help for Puerto Rico

Washington — The U.S. government is sending money and personnel to Puerto Rico to help the territory in the Caribbean recover from Hurricane Fiona, which has reportedly killed eight people on the island. The destructive storm devastated Puerto Rico’s fragile power grid, blacking out the island, which is home...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

As Shelters Fill, New York City Weighs Tents to House Migrants

New York — New York City's mayor says he plans to erect hangar-sized tents as temporary shelter for thousands of international migrants who have been bused into the Big Apple as part of a campaign by Republican governors to disrupt federal border policies. The tents are among an array...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Voice of America

Justice Department Resumes Probe of Trump Documents

Washington — Paused by a recent court ruling, the Justice Department investigation into whether former president Donald Trump illegally kept classified government documents at his Florida residence is back on track. In a victory for the Justice Department, a federal appeals court in Atlanta ruled on Wednesday that investigators...
POTUS
Voice of America

Post-Fiona Fuel Disruptions Cause Concern in Puerto Rico

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — A growing number of businesses, including grocery stores and gas stations, are temporarily closing across Puerto Rico as power outages caused by Hurricane Fiona drag on in the U.S. territory, sparking concern about the availability of fuel and basic goods. Handwritten signs warning of closures...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

