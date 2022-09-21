Read full article on original website
Man shot, seriously injured by Birmingham police after pointing gun at officers, officials say
A 23-year-old man was shot by Birmingham police after authorities say he pointed a gun at them inside an Ensley apartment. The wounded suspect has not been identified, but he was taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two West Precinct officers were dispatched at 11:40 a.m. Saturday on a...
wbrc.com
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s hit and runs happened less than 24 hours after another deadly hit and run in Jefferson County. Two families within two days now trying to cope with tragedy. Stephanie Schillaci and her family mourning the loss of her uncle Teddy Self. He was...
Arrest made in March shooting that left 13-year-old dead in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Friday that an arrest has been made in a March shooting where a 13-year-old boy was killed. Tadarius Rashard Hammond, 30, has been charged with the murder of Jaylon Palmore on March 5, 2022 in the 7500 block of 1st Avenue South. Hammond was already being […]
wbrc.com
Man killed after hit-and-run in Jefferson Co.; police searching for suspect
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 22. This happened on Lock 17 Road near Swindle Lane in unincorporated Jefferson County. Police say the victim is a man. They are actively searching for the driver, believed to be in...
Suspect indicted in drive-by Birmingham shooting that killed woman, injured her husband
A 26-year-old man has been indicted in a drive-by shooting earlier this year that killed Birmingham woman and injured her husband. A Jefferson County grand jury issued indictments against Charles Eugene Knight Jr., 26, on Aug. 25, according to court records made public Friday. He is charged with capital murder in the death of 40-year-old Michelle Denise Kemp Gilder and attempted murder in the shooting of Reginald Gilder.
Heavy police presence on 30th Street Ensley
According to a post from the BPD, the shooting took place in the 2400 block of 30th Street Ensley.
Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High
Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
Shelby Reporter
Shots fired in Hoover road rage incident
HOOVER – An investigation is underway after a road rage incident occurred in Hoover on Thursday, Sept. 22 near the intersection of Alabama 119 and U.S. 280. Hoover police received a call about an incident near the 5300 block of U.S. 280 at 10 a.m. on Thursday, leading to the investigation.
wbrc.com
NEW VIDEO: Shots fired during road rage incident on Highway 280
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police officers confirmed shots were fired during a road rage incident on Highway 280 in Hoover Thursday morning, September 22, 2022. Captain Keith Czeskleba with Hoover PD said two men got into a road rage incident in the 5300 block of Highway 280. During the...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa man accused of stabbing woman while out on bond for 2021 stabbing
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa police arrested a man suspected of stabbing a woman during an argument. Officials responded to the 1900 block of 29th Avenue on a report that a woman had been cut by a man after the two had an argument over the man's proposed sexual advances.
Fallen Bibb County Deputy’s fiancée speaks out about his death
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The fiancée of fallen Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson speaks publicly about his passing for the first time. The sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty last June during a pursuit with a stolen vehicle suspect. Angie Prince tells CBS 42 that Johnson was the love of her […]
Man found slain on front porch in Birmingham’s Inglenook community
An investigation is underway after a man was found slain on the front porch of a Birmingham house. Birmingham police identified the victim as Curtis Alvin Ware. He was 66. The discovery was made just before 9 a.m. Thursday in the city’s Inglenook community. Police arriving on the scene...
Mother of 2 found shot to death in Calera home; teen suspect in custody
A Shelby County mother was found shot to death inside her home on Tuesday. Calera police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the woman’s home on Kerry Drive in the Kinsale subdivision after a family member requested a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Lashondra Monique Wilder unresponsive...
wvtm13.com
17-year-old dies after rollover crash in Jefferson County
BESSEMER, Ala. — A 17-year-old was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Bessemer and Oak Grove in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a wreck at the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road just before noon. They arrived to find a Chevrolet pickup truck crashed in a ditch after rolling several times and hitting several trees.
Authorities ID two killed in Jefferson County head-on crash
Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a head-on crash in Jefferson County that also left a child injured. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Paul Davis McKinnon, 38, of Dora, and Lisa Ann Delfeld, 59, of Adamsville. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about...
2 arrested for attempted murder in Gadsden
According to GPD, officers were called to the 900 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 11 where they discovered a man who had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for the injury.
Woman, 64, suffers brain bleed after being pushed, beaten by stranger in Tuscaloosa Publix
A 64-year-old woman was pushed to the floor and beaten during a disagreement with a stranger inside a Tuscaloosa grocery store. Authorities said the assault happened Tuesday at the Publix on University Boulevard. The victim was knocked down and then struck multiple times with closed fists, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes...
‘Kind, creative, intelligent’ high school senior mourned after fatal Jefferson County crash
A Jefferson County high school is mourning the loss of a student killed in a crash earlier this week. Wyatt Hunter Sargent, 17, died Wednesday. He was a senior at Oak Grove High School. Authorities said Sargent was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado on Toadvine Road Wednesday when, at 11:51...
19-year-old ID’d as victim killed in hail of gunfire at Birmingham apartment complex
Authorities have released the name of a young man killed when a hail of gunfire rang out in a south Birmingham apartment complex Tuesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Wednesday as Stephen Lawrence Scott Jr. He was 19 and lived in Irondale. Just before 10...
Tuscaloosa man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman at a Publix
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman at a Tuscaloosa Publix Thursday. On Tuesday, TPD officers responded to calls at the Publix location on University Boulevard where a 64-year-old woman reported that she had been assaulted by an unknown man. The attack began when the victim and suspect […]
