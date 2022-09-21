Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s hit and runs happened less than 24 hours after another deadly hit and run in Jefferson County. Two families within two days now trying to cope with tragedy. Stephanie Schillaci and her family mourning the loss of her uncle Teddy Self. He was...
wvtm13.com
Search underway for missing boater in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A search for a missing boater is underway Saturday afternoon at Lay Lake in Shelby County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a 2022 Ranger bass boat was found with no one on board just after 11:30 a.m. in Spring Creek. The Calera Dive Team...
wbrc.com
4 people, including 3 teenagers, accused in Tuscaloosa vehicle break-ins
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division has charged four people accused in multiple vehicle break-ins over the last few weeks. Three of the suspects are accused in a string of break-ins reported in the Forest Lake neighborhood. Officers said another person, who was working alone,...
Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High
Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
$5,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham robbery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect. The robbery occurred Tuesday in the 2000 block of Green Springs Highway at a gas station. The suspect entered the business brandishing a firearm and demanded money from a customer. The suspect then discharged the firearm before exiting […]
wbrc.com
Man accused of assaulting 64-year-old woman at a Publix in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 64-year-old woman was pushed to the floor and assaulted at a Publix in Tuscaloosa, according to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators. On September 20, 2022, University of Alabama Police Department officers responded to the Publix on University Blvd. where a 64-year-old female reported that she had been assaulted by an unknown man.
wbrc.com
NEW VIDEO: Shots fired during road rage incident on Highway 280
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police officers confirmed shots were fired during a road rage incident on Highway 280 in Hoover Thursday morning, September 22, 2022. Captain Keith Czeskleba with Hoover PD said two men got into a road rage incident in the 5300 block of Highway 280. During the...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa man accused of stabbing woman while out on bond for 2021 stabbing
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa police arrested a man suspected of stabbing a woman during an argument. Officials responded to the 1900 block of 29th Avenue on a report that a woman had been cut by a man after the two had an argument over the man's proposed sexual advances.
Fallen Bibb County Deputy’s fiancée speaks out about his death
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The fiancée of fallen Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson speaks publicly about his passing for the first time. The sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty last June during a pursuit with a stolen vehicle suspect. Angie Prince tells CBS 42 that Johnson was the love of her […]
wvtm13.com
17-year-old dies after rollover crash in Jefferson County
BESSEMER, Ala. — A 17-year-old was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Bessemer and Oak Grove in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a wreck at the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road just before noon. They arrived to find a Chevrolet pickup truck crashed in a ditch after rolling several times and hitting several trees.
Aliceville Toddler Severely Hurt, Pit Bull Killed in Thursday Morning Mauling
A 3-year-old was badly injured by a pit bull that bystanders ultimately had to shoot dead in West Alabama Thursday morning, police told the Thread. Tonnie Jones, the chief of police in Aliceville, Alabama, said officers were made aware of a dog attack at a home in the area just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Authorities ID two killed in Jefferson County head-on crash
Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a head-on crash in Jefferson County that also left a child injured. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Paul Davis McKinnon, 38, of Dora, and Lisa Ann Delfeld, 59, of Adamsville. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about...
wvtm13.com
Hoover PD: Shots fired during road rage incident on Hwy. 280
HOOVER, Ala. — The Hoover Police Department is investigating after shots were fired during a road rage incident on U.S. Highway 280 on Thursday. Hoover Police Capt. Keith Czeskleba confirmed two men engaged in alleged road rage while driving on the highway at about 10 a.m. Czeskleba said the men eventually pulled into a parking lot in the 6300 block of Hwy. 280, where one man pulled out a gun and fired shots at the other, hitting his vehicle. The gunman then fled the scene and is still at large.
Mother of 2 found shot to death in Calera home; teen suspect in custody
A Shelby County mother was found shot to death inside her home on Tuesday. Calera police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the woman’s home on Kerry Drive in the Kinsale subdivision after a family member requested a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Lashondra Monique Wilder unresponsive...
‘Kind, creative, intelligent’ high school senior mourned after fatal Jefferson County crash
A Jefferson County high school is mourning the loss of a student killed in a crash earlier this week. Wyatt Hunter Sargent, 17, died Wednesday. He was a senior at Oak Grove High School. Authorities said Sargent was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado on Toadvine Road Wednesday when, at 11:51...
Woman, 64, suffers brain bleed after being pushed, beaten by stranger in Tuscaloosa Publix
A 64-year-old woman was pushed to the floor and beaten during a disagreement with a stranger inside a Tuscaloosa grocery store. Authorities said the assault happened Tuesday at the Publix on University Boulevard. The victim was knocked down and then struck multiple times with closed fists, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Co. school employee arrested for second-degree rape
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested on a rape charge. Police say 31-year-old Arthur Clark was arrested by the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit for second-degree rape and school employee sex act with a student under 19. Clark was arrested on Sept. 17....
Young male killed in midday wreck in western Jefferson County
A single-vehicle crash in western Jefferson County Wednesday left one person dead. Sheriff’s deputies were called about noon to the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road in Oak Grove. Lt. Joni Money said once they arrived on the scene, they found a pickup truck that had left the...
2 arrested on home burglary charges in Cordova
CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cordova Police Department announced the arrests of two individuals on charges of burglary and theft of property Wednesday. On Wednesday, CPD Chief Krimson Culverson was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle at a residence he had not seen before. He noted the tag number and continued with his patrol. Approximately […]
The West Alabama Watchman
Three arrested for thefts from vehicles
One juvenile and two adults were arrested Wednesday, Sept. 21, for thefts from vehicles in Demopolis. During the investigation, Demopolis Police recovered one hand gun and one shotgun along with marijuana and US currency. Police Chief Rex Flowers said the two adults arrested are Martavius Keeton and Isaiah Modley. Keeton...
