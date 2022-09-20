Read full article on original website
Workers’ Rights discussed at Citizens Club
On Friday, the Citizens Club of Springfield hosted a discussion with Q&A on a workers’ rights amendment to the Illinois Constitution. Joe Bowen, Communications Director for the WRA, spoke in favor of passing the amendment. Todd Maisch, President of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, opposes this amendment and says, if it passes, it will make Illinois a less attractive place to do business.
