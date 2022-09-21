Read full article on original website
Related
937theeagle.com
Resilient Chaps battle for draw with no. 4 Midwestern State
LUBBOCK, Texas - A tough Chaps squad kept no. 4 Midwestern State off the scoreboard for their second straight meeting, earning a 0-0 draw against the Mustangs on Saturday, Sept. 24. The first offensive chance for either side came for Lubbock Christian (3-4-2) as a Jeremy Chua shot in the...
937theeagle.com
Texas Tech tops rival #22 Texas 37-34 in overtime at home for the first time since 2008
Texas Tech hosting #22 Texas started just opposite of how many fans thought it would start. Texas received the ball first and scored in 3 plays lasting a minute and 26 seconds going 62 yards down the field. The Red Raiders got the ball and decided scoring fast was not something the team had in mind. Texas Tech would go on to score in the opening possession in 18 plays going 75 yards in seven minutes and fifty five seconds. Quarterback Donovan Smith hit 6 different receivers on the opening drive completing 92% of his passes going 11-12. Both teams scored and both teams looked good in the opening possessions. Texas would go on to make a field goal on the teams next drive to make the score 10-7 Texas. The Red Raiders second possession would earn the team its first lead of the game. Texas Tech scored in 13 plays going 84 yards in 4 minutes. The rest of the first half would be a back and forth game with Texas taking the advantage going into the second half. Texas Tech would hold the Texas run game to only 46 yards in the first half. Texas Tech trailed going into the second half by a score of 24-14.
937theeagle.com
Jones, Price join McGuire Radio Show Thursday
"Red Raider Football with Joey McGuire" continues tonight, live from Rudy's Country Store and BBQ from 6-7 p.m. It will be the fourth of 11 broadcasts this season featuring McGuire as well as an assistant coach and student-athlete each week. McGuire will be joined this Thursday by wide receivers coach...
937theeagle.com
Preview: Texas Tech, Texas clash Saturday in Lubbock
Another week, another Top 25 foe. The difference, it's the beginning of Big 12 play as Texas Tech gets set to welcome No. 22 Texas to Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. while pregame festivities start with the Raider Walk at 12:15 p.m. followed by a concert in Raider Alley performed by country music artist Jon Wolfe at 12:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
937theeagle.com
Baumert leads Red Raiders past West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Behind a career-high 32 assists from freshman Ellie Baumert, the Texas Tech Red Raider volleyball team earned its first conference win against the West Virginia Mountaineers, 25-27, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-10, at WVU Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. Baumert came into the match in the middle of...
937theeagle.com
Adams addresses media prior to official practice
Mark Adams stepped up onto the press conference stage on Thursday afternoon for the first time this season set to talk about his second year leading the Texas Tech men's basketball program. Following a Sweet 16 run in Year 1 that also saw an 18-0 home record, Adams took questions from a room full of reporters about his expectations for the 2022-23 season which officially begins with the first day of practice on Monday.
937theeagle.com
Tech opens conference play at West Virginia
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) open Big 12 play this weekend with a matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-6) on Saturday at 12 p.m. in the WVU Coliseum. Tech is coming off a 3-1 weekend at the Red Raider Classic where three Red Raiders were named to the all-tournament team – Brooke Kanas (MVP), Reagan Cooper and Maddie O'Brien. In addition, head coach Tony Graystone earned his 100th career victory in the Scarlet & Black with the team's win over UT-Rio Grande Valley to conclude the tournament.
Comments / 0