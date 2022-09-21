Read full article on original website
Warriors sign sharpshooter then waive him in less than 24 hours
Dusty Hannahs. If you aren’t familiar with this name and if it’s the first time you’ve heard of this player, then you are definitely not alone. All that’s about to change, however, now that he’s joined the Golden State Warriors. Oh, wait. Not really. Apparently,...
Celtics player’s sister goes off on Ime Udoka rumors
The Ime Udoka situation has led to several women becoming the targets of unfair speculation, and one Boston Celtics player’s sister chose not to sit quietly after seeing that she was dragged into the mix. Anna Horford, the younger sister of Celtics big man Al Horford, was one of...
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out 'White Folks' Over Ime Udoka Situation
Stephen A. Smith is never shy about making his opinions known. On Thursday, the ESPN analyst chimed in on the Ime Udoka situation in Boston. He called out what he feels is a racial double standard in the expected one-year suspension for the Celtics head coach. "There's plenty of white...
Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?
Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Kevin Durant Asks A Very Good Question
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet with a question.
hotnewhiphop.com
Richard Jefferson Hints That There's More To The Ime Udoka Story
Earlier today, fans around the NBA were hit with the bombshell news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long with a Celtics staffer. Relationships with employees are against the rules within the Celtics organization and as a result, Udoka was hit with a year-long suspension that has yet to be officially announced by the Celtics organization.
New York Knicks Fill Final Roster Spot Ahead Of Training Camp
The New York Knicks announced Wednesday night that they had signed M.J. Walker to fill their 20th roster spot ahead of the start of training camp next week.
TRADE: Detroit Pistons Reportedly Finalizing Deal With Utah Jazz
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz.
College Basketball World Surprised By Bronny James News
Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James, recently took a trip to Columbus to visit Ohio State. A lot of fans were buzzing over that visit because of the James family's connection to the Buckeyes. While there are plenty of fans who want to see James play for Ohio...
Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Star John Wall
As John Wall gets ready for the next chapter of his NBA career, the All-Star guard has decided to release a letter this Thursday on The Players' Tribune. Wall explained just how hard life got for him, especially following the death of his mother. He reached the point where he thought about taking his own life.
New Details Emerge Regarding Ime Udoka's Suspension From Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics announced on Thursday that head coach Ime Udoka would be suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to violations of team policies.
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Significant Trade
We're just weeks away from the start of the 2022-23 NBA season but big NBA trades have still been happening around the league. While it seems unlikely that anything will top the recent Donovan Mitchell trade, two teams still made a swap that could have a big impact on the coming season.
New York Knicks Announce That They Waived 2 Players
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced that they have waived M.J. Walker and Quinton Rose.
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
According to NBATradeReport, the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading for Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns.
Boston Celtics Sign Former 1st-Round Pick
The Boston Celtics have officially signed former San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Luka Samanic.
