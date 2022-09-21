ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NewsOne

Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?

Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
BOSTON, MA
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Richard Jefferson Hints That There's More To The Ime Udoka Story

Earlier today, fans around the NBA were hit with the bombshell news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long with a Celtics staffer. Relationships with employees are against the rules within the Celtics organization and as a result, Udoka was hit with a year-long suspension that has yet to be officially announced by the Celtics organization.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Star John Wall

As John Wall gets ready for the next chapter of his NBA career, the All-Star guard has decided to release a letter this Thursday on The Players' Tribune. Wall explained just how hard life got for him, especially following the death of his mother. He reached the point where he thought about taking his own life.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Significant Trade

We're just weeks away from the start of the 2022-23 NBA season but big NBA trades have still been happening around the league. While it seems unlikely that anything will top the recent Donovan Mitchell trade, two teams still made a swap that could have a big impact on the coming season.
DETROIT, MI

