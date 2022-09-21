Read full article on original website
VALLEY CHRISTIAN DOMINANT AS EVER
CAMPBELL OH- As always Valley Christian showed up to play on Saturday night as they played host to the Leetonia Bears. Valley was undefeated coming into today and Leetonia had yet to win a game. The game was about as close as expected as Valley Christian was bigger, faster, stronger, and they have a lot more depth available. Tyree Washington was named player of the game after his pick six and rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
CANFIELD ESCAPES DOVER WITH OT WIN
Dover, OH- The Canfield Cardinals bounced back in a big way last night, taking down division 2 opponent, Dover. The Dover Tornadoes got on the board first with a touchdown reception from JJ Barton to make it 7-0 with 5:46 left in the first quarter. Canfield came right back in quarter number 2, with a Broc Lowry touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Kanotz to tie the game at 7.
HOWLAND PUSHES FOR FIRST WIN
HOWLAND, OH- The Howland Tigers came into week 6 still looking for their first win of the season as they hosted Warrensville Heights Friday night. A balanced attack around the field and composure after the halftime break was what pushed the Tigers to be aggressive on both sides of the ball. The momentum of looking for the first win seemed to be apparent in Howland as the defense held Warrensville Heights to just 108 yards on offense. Thanks to Marco Massucci and Nick Leasure, Howland was able to put the game away early in the fourth after a couple of rushing touchdowns to get the victory over Warrensville Heights, 19-0.
ALLIANCE KNOCKS DOWN THE QUAKERS
After a thrilling victory in week 5, the Quakers returned home to open EBC play and were greeted by the high-powered Alliance Aviators, whose offense would score often en route to a 41-30 win over the Quakers. The Aviators would jump out to a 14-0 first quarter lead on two...
CRESTVIEW OFFENSE OVERWHELMS WARRIORS
BROOKFIELD OH- On Thursday night the Crestview Rebels took on the Brookfield Warriors in Brookfield for MVAC play. The Rebels had been perfect this season and came in ranked inside the top 100 for the state of Ohio. Brookfield was coming in off to tough road losses to Liberty and Springfield and were trying to get back to winning as they had only lost once at home this season.
LIBERTY HAS PRODUCTIVE HOMECOMING
LIBERTY OH- The Liberty Leopards and the Campbell Memorial Red Devils met Friday night for a battle in the MVAC Grey Tier. The Leopards came in winless, and Campbell had just one win on the season. Both teams have had their struggles in the first half of the season, but they were both trying to turn things around for the back half of the year.
RAIDERS TAKE A VICTORY LAP IN ARROWHEAD
GIRARD, OH- As we narrow down to the last few weeks of the regular season, the matchups of the unbeatens become vital games to win and watch. On Friday, South Range traveled to Girard to see who would walk out still undefeated. With the Raiders being the powerhouse of the conference and the Idians pursuing their crown, defense and even special teams need to be a big factor to secure the victory for either team. Luckily for South Range, their defense and special teams unit came ready to show the Indians who is the true unbeaten team in the NE8. Thanks to the stifling defense, special teams, and the explosion on offense, South Range was able to walk away with a demanding 56-12 victory over Girard.
UNITED TAKES CARE OF THE CLIPPERS
HANOVERTON OH- United came into week six action looking to maintain their edge as the EOAC conference schedule is full steam ahead. The Eagles offense sharpened that edge all evening as they took care of Columbiana 47-7 Friday night in Hanoverton. The starting offense for United had to shake off...
CARDINAL MOONEY WINS ITS 500TH GAME
YOUNGSTOWN OH- Cardinal Mooney has arguable the most prestigious football programs in the area. One walk inside the Mooney gym will quickly reveal the state level type of success the Cardinals have had over the years. Friday night was a special night for not just the players on the current roster, but every player and coach that has come through the door. Mooney’s 37-0 win over Youngstown East gave the program its 500th win in its illustrious history.
JACKSON MILTON HANDLES ROCKETS
NORTH JACKSON OH- Tonight the Lady Jays evened up their conference record taking down the Lady Rockets of Lowellville in three straight sets. Emily Fultz had a career night with 16 kills from the outside position. Riley Headley added 7 kills tonight also from the outside. Paige Grope had 13 service points with 2 aces, adding a season high of 25 assists to her stat sheet. Grace Johns had 10 service points with 3 aces and 13 digs.
SALEM FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 4) WITH RON JOHNSON
SALEM OH- Salem is flying high coming in to Week 6. In their last appearance the Quakers hit a walk off field goal to earn a victory over a Padua Franciscan. Week 6 is when the fun begins as Salem opens up EBC play with Alliance. The Aviators were able to beat Salem last season, so the Quakers will be looking for revenge. Alliance is coming off a dominant victory over the same Canton Central Catholic team that handed the Quakers their only loss. It should be interesting in Quaker Country for a Week 6 brawl.
SOUTH RANGE FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 4) WITH DAN YEAGLEY
BOARDMAN, OH- For the first time in history, YSN went on location to Legends Food and Drink in Boardman, Ohio to kick off a new partnership and feature live editions of Coach’s Corner’s and Player Profiles for the South Range Raiders. Fresh from a big 48-0 victory over...
RAMS GET RIGHT BACK TO WINNING
MINERAL RIDGE OH- After a tough last minutes lost to Springfield in Week 5, Mineral Ridge looked to get right back to their winning ways. Their opponent was a Western Reserve team that has suffered a slew of heartbreaking losses. However, tonight it was never a doubt who the better team was. Mineral Ridge ran away with it 40-13.
COWBOYS CONQUER ALL
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Senior stars Elijah Carter and Clifton Scott stopped by Hackett’s Pub to talk about their careers as members of the Chaney Cowboys football team. Not only did the boys get the chance to chat with Steve Leslie about football, they were able to discuss life outside of sports, their families, what classes they are taking at Chaney, some influential people who have effected them throughout their careers, and much much more!
GIRARD HANDS BULLDOGS THEIR FIRST LOSS
CORTLAND OH- Girard came in to Thursday’s matchup with Lakeview needing a win to keep any hopes of grabbing a piece of the NE8. It would not be an easy task, but the Indians pulled through and won 3 consecutive sets after falling the first to win in four. (20-25 26-24 25-23 25-22)
FALCONS CONTINUE TO FLY HIGH
JEFFERSON, Ohio – Since the first meeting between the Jefferson Falcons (5-1) and Hubbard Eagles (4-2) in 2010, Hubbard has dominated the series 8-1, all while outscoring the Falcons by a total of 369-157. Jefferson’s struggles against not only the Eagles, but the NE8 conference is known no better...
CAMPBELL OUTLASTS VIKINGS IN TOUGH SWEEP
CAMPBELL OH- Campbell racked up another league victory on Thursday night as they fought through some tough sets to sweep LaBrae. (26-24 27-25 25-12) Leading the Devils offense was Kendall Brunn who finished with 14 kills on the night. Angeliz Diaz added 9 kills to offense. Carla Ramirez Ortiz continued to impress as the setter with 32 assists. She completed a double double on the night be also leading the defense in digs with 23. Diaz was also tough on defense with 17 digs.
SOUTHERN CLAIMS BIG WIN OVER WELLSVILLE
SALINEVILLE, OH- Southern Local played host to Wellsville on a night that had a chill in the air, and the hospitality had a bit of the same in a 64-6 trouncing of the Tigers. Let’s not forget that this rivalry goes back generations, and Southern emphatically made a point in the conference with 421 yards of offense while only allowing 66 total yards on defense.
CHANEY COWBOYS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 6) WITH SETH ANTRAM
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Chaney Cowboys are soaring into week six as head coach, Seth Antram, has the ‘Boys playing “elite” football in all aspects of the game at the midway point of the season. Coming off a very impressive display of all around football in week five, Chaney has improved to 5-0, beating a talented Canfield team, 16-13. Up next for Chaney will be a home game against another top ten team in Region 9 of Division 3, as the Cowboys will welcome in the 4-1, Ursuline Irish, to Rayen Stadium on Friday night!
