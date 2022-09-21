GIRARD, OH- As we narrow down to the last few weeks of the regular season, the matchups of the unbeatens become vital games to win and watch. On Friday, South Range traveled to Girard to see who would walk out still undefeated. With the Raiders being the powerhouse of the conference and the Idians pursuing their crown, defense and even special teams need to be a big factor to secure the victory for either team. Luckily for South Range, their defense and special teams unit came ready to show the Indians who is the true unbeaten team in the NE8. Thanks to the stifling defense, special teams, and the explosion on offense, South Range was able to walk away with a demanding 56-12 victory over Girard.

GIRARD, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO