SALEM OH- Salem is flying high coming in to Week 6. In their last appearance the Quakers hit a walk off field goal to earn a victory over a Padua Franciscan. Week 6 is when the fun begins as Salem opens up EBC play with Alliance. The Aviators were able to beat Salem last season, so the Quakers will be looking for revenge. Alliance is coming off a dominant victory over the same Canton Central Catholic team that handed the Quakers their only loss. It should be interesting in Quaker Country for a Week 6 brawl.

SALEM, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO