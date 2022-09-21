Read full article on original website
Cardinal Mooney records 500th win in program history
Cardinal Mooney blanked Youngstown East 37-0.
ysusports.com
Tressel, Teams To Be Honored on October 8
Youngstown State President and former YSU Head Football Coach Jim Tressel will be honored along with the members of the 1987 Ohio Valley Conference Champions and the 1997 Division I-AA National Champions on Oct. 8 at Stambaugh Stadium. The Penguins play host to North Dakota in a key Missouri Valley...
ysnlive.com
COWBOYS CONQUER ALL
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Senior stars Elijah Carter and Clifton Scott stopped by Hackett’s Pub to talk about their careers as members of the Chaney Cowboys football team. Not only did the boys get the chance to chat with Steve Leslie about football, they were able to discuss life outside of sports, their families, what classes they are taking at Chaney, some influential people who have effected them throughout their careers, and much much more!
ysnlive.com
JACKSON MILTON HANDLES ROCKETS
NORTH JACKSON OH- Tonight the Lady Jays evened up their conference record taking down the Lady Rockets of Lowellville in three straight sets. Emily Fultz had a career night with 16 kills from the outside position. Riley Headley added 7 kills tonight also from the outside. Paige Grope had 13 service points with 2 aces, adding a season high of 25 assists to her stat sheet. Grace Johns had 10 service points with 3 aces and 13 digs.
Warren JFK to play remaining home games at new site
Warren JFK athletic director Al Gregos has announced that the Eagles will play all of their remaining home football games at Liberty this Fall.
Kennedy Catholic drops tough out-of-state matchup
On the offensive end, Simeir Wade led the way at quarterback, adding a rushing and passing touchdown.
ysnlive.com
CRESTVIEW OFFENSE OVERWHELMS WARRIORS
BROOKFIELD OH- On Thursday night the Crestview Rebels took on the Brookfield Warriors in Brookfield for MVAC play. The Rebels had been perfect this season and came in ranked inside the top 100 for the state of Ohio. Brookfield was coming in off to tough road losses to Liberty and Springfield and were trying to get back to winning as they had only lost once at home this season.
Jambar
Long time YSU employee starts laundry business
Lamar Gilford has been working at Youngstown State University for 17 years. He was recently inspired to start a new mobile laundromat business to help disadvantaged people around Youngstown. Gilford is a YSU staff member, currently holding the position of site manager for Core Facility Services. The company he works...
ysnlive.com
SALEM FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 4) WITH RON JOHNSON
SALEM OH- Salem is flying high coming in to Week 6. In their last appearance the Quakers hit a walk off field goal to earn a victory over a Padua Franciscan. Week 6 is when the fun begins as Salem opens up EBC play with Alliance. The Aviators were able to beat Salem last season, so the Quakers will be looking for revenge. Alliance is coming off a dominant victory over the same Canton Central Catholic team that handed the Quakers their only loss. It should be interesting in Quaker Country for a Week 6 brawl.
ysnlive.com
SPRINGFIELD STAYS HOT WITH A SWEEP
SEBRING OH- Springfield is starting to find a stride down the stretch of the season as they took a sweep over Sebring to stay hot. (25-19 25-11 25-19) Jameka Brungard led the Tigers offense with 9 kills on the night. Madi Lesnak was right behind her finishing the night with 7 kills. Baelyn Brungard set up the offense wonderfully finishing with 13 assists. Sami McKim led the back row defense with 16 digs. Jacey Mullen also had a good defensive effort with 13 digs.
Jambar
Football’s perfect season ends to No. 9 Wildcats
After a strong start to the season, the Youngstown State University football team fell into the loss column for the first time in 2022 against a SEC opponent in the University of Kentucky at Kroger Field Sept. 17. In what was a courageous effort, the Penguins fell by a final...
Country star’s Youngstown concert canceled
A country superstar who was scheduled to perform at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre next week will no longer go on.
ysnlive.com
CAMPBELL OUTLASTS VIKINGS IN TOUGH SWEEP
CAMPBELL OH- Campbell racked up another league victory on Thursday night as they fought through some tough sets to sweep LaBrae. (26-24 27-25 25-12) Leading the Devils offense was Kendall Brunn who finished with 14 kills on the night. Angeliz Diaz added 9 kills to offense. Carla Ramirez Ortiz continued to impress as the setter with 32 assists. She completed a double double on the night be also leading the defense in digs with 23. Diaz was also tough on defense with 17 digs.
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians announce 'Fan Appreciation Weekend' for final homestand at Progressive Field
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show on Sept. 21, 2022. As the regular MLB season comes to a close and the pennant race heats up, the Cleveland Guardians have planned a "Fan Appreciation Weekend" as they finish the regular season at Progressive Field.
Guitar prodigy leaves Browns fans ‘Thunderstruck’
One 12-year-old guitarist is leaving the fans at First Energy Stadium ‘Thunderstruck’ after his performance at the Steelers vs. Browns game.
ysnlive.com
CHANEY COWBOYS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 6) WITH SETH ANTRAM
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Chaney Cowboys are soaring into week six as head coach, Seth Antram, has the ‘Boys playing “elite” football in all aspects of the game at the midway point of the season. Coming off a very impressive display of all around football in week five, Chaney has improved to 5-0, beating a talented Canfield team, 16-13. Up next for Chaney will be a home game against another top ten team in Region 9 of Division 3, as the Cowboys will welcome in the 4-1, Ursuline Irish, to Rayen Stadium on Friday night!
Cleveland Jewish News
Silver Linings: Wendy Elconin
During Beachwood resident Wendy Elconin’s career, which she describes as “going from pediatrics to geriatrics,” she had ample time to determine what she’d like to do once she was no longer a preschool teacher at The Agnon School (now the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School) or volunteer director at Montefiore.
northroyaltonathletics.com
Lady Bear Golfers defeat Revere at Fairlawn Country Club
The Lady Bear Golf Team (182) defeated Revere (209) in a friendly match of Suburban League schools at Fairlawn Country Club. Special thanks to Coach Ingram and the Minute Ladies for the opportunity to play on one of the finest courses in Northeast Ohio. It was truly a pleasure. Senior...
DEK hockey facility coming to Hermitage
The City of Hermitage announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a grant for a new DEK hockey facility.
