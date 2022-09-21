ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ysnlive.com

ALLIANCE KNOCKS DOWN THE QUAKERS

After a thrilling victory in week 5, the Quakers returned home to open EBC play and were greeted by the high-powered Alliance Aviators, whose offense would score often en route to a 41-30 win over the Quakers. The Aviators would jump out to a 14-0 first quarter lead on two...
ALLIANCE, OH
ysnlive.com

CRESTVIEW OFFENSE OVERWHELMS WARRIORS

BROOKFIELD OH- On Thursday night the Crestview Rebels took on the Brookfield Warriors in Brookfield for MVAC play. The Rebels had been perfect this season and came in ranked inside the top 100 for the state of Ohio. Brookfield was coming in off to tough road losses to Liberty and Springfield and were trying to get back to winning as they had only lost once at home this season.
COLUMBIANA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Pepper Pike, OH
Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Pepper Pike, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
WFMJ.com

Warren JFK to play remaining home games at Liberty Stadium

WARREN, Ohio - The Warren JFK football team will play its remaining home games at Liberty high school. The Eagles are home to Rootstown (September 30), Cleveland Central Catholic (October 14) and Southeast (October 21). Warren JFK has played its home games at Mollenkopf Stadium but were forced to find...
WARREN, OH
ysnlive.com

LIBERTY HAS PRODUCTIVE HOMECOMING

LIBERTY OH- The Liberty Leopards and the Campbell Memorial Red Devils met Friday night for a battle in the MVAC Grey Tier. The Leopards came in winless, and Campbell had just one win on the season. Both teams have had their struggles in the first half of the season, but they were both trying to turn things around for the back half of the year.
CAMPBELL, OH
ysnlive.com

RAIDERS TAKE A VICTORY LAP IN ARROWHEAD

GIRARD, OH- As we narrow down to the last few weeks of the regular season, the matchups of the unbeatens become vital games to win and watch. On Friday, South Range traveled to Girard to see who would walk out still undefeated. With the Raiders being the powerhouse of the conference and the Idians pursuing their crown, defense and even special teams need to be a big factor to secure the victory for either team. Luckily for South Range, their defense and special teams unit came ready to show the Indians who is the true unbeaten team in the NE8. Thanks to the stifling defense, special teams, and the explosion on offense, South Range was able to walk away with a demanding 56-12 victory over Girard.
GIRARD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cheerleaders#Bright Lights#Friday Night Lights#Stambaugh Stadium#Cheerleader
ysnlive.com

SPRINGFIELD STAYS HOT WITH A SWEEP

SEBRING OH- Springfield is starting to find a stride down the stretch of the season as they took a sweep over Sebring to stay hot. (25-19 25-11 25-19) Jameka Brungard led the Tigers offense with 9 kills on the night. Madi Lesnak was right behind her finishing the night with 7 kills. Baelyn Brungard set up the offense wonderfully finishing with 13 assists. Sami McKim led the back row defense with 16 digs. Jacey Mullen also had a good defensive effort with 13 digs.
SEBRING, OH
ysnlive.com

FITCH ESCAPES LEOPARDS GRASP

AUSTINTOWN OH-In what looked to be a mismatch on the volleyball court Wednesday night in Austintown. A single win Louisville Leopards team traveled to Fitch in a battle with the one loss Falcons. The junior varsity teams went the full three sets and put on a show, leaving the crowd wondering, how can varsity top that? Well, a back and forth battle ensued in Set 1, with Brooke Haren for Louisville and Jocelyn Jourdan for Austintown exchanging big kills throughout. The serving game from The Falcons made all the difference in Set 1, allowing Fitch to pull away late for the 7-point set victory.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

COWBOYS CONQUER ALL

YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Senior stars Elijah Carter and Clifton Scott stopped by Hackett’s Pub to talk about their careers as members of the Chaney Cowboys football team. Not only did the boys get the chance to chat with Steve Leslie about football, they were able to discuss life outside of sports, their families, what classes they are taking at Chaney, some influential people who have effected them throughout their careers, and much much more!
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMJ.com

Canfield schools placed on lockdown after threatening call

The Canfield High School and Middle School were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon, but has been lifted after being determined there was no threat. The schools were placed in lockdown after a caller to the school said received a call claiming there was shooter on the second floor at the high school.
CANFIELD, OH
mahoningmatters.com

WEEKEND MATTERS | Ja Rule, Ying Yang Twins to perform in Youngstown

Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. Rapper Ja Rule and hip hop duo Ying Yang Twins will perform at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, ranging in price from $35 to $119.50,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Jambar

Long time YSU employee starts laundry business

Lamar Gilford has been working at Youngstown State University for 17 years. He was recently inspired to start a new mobile laundromat business to help disadvantaged people around Youngstown. Gilford is a YSU staff member, currently holding the position of site manager for Core Facility Services. The company he works...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy