Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ysnlive.com
ALLIANCE KNOCKS DOWN THE QUAKERS
After a thrilling victory in week 5, the Quakers returned home to open EBC play and were greeted by the high-powered Alliance Aviators, whose offense would score often en route to a 41-30 win over the Quakers. The Aviators would jump out to a 14-0 first quarter lead on two...
ysnlive.com
CRESTVIEW OFFENSE OVERWHELMS WARRIORS
BROOKFIELD OH- On Thursday night the Crestview Rebels took on the Brookfield Warriors in Brookfield for MVAC play. The Rebels had been perfect this season and came in ranked inside the top 100 for the state of Ohio. Brookfield was coming in off to tough road losses to Liberty and Springfield and were trying to get back to winning as they had only lost once at home this season.
Warren JFK to play remaining home games at new site
Warren JFK athletic director Al Gregos has announced that the Eagles will play all of their remaining home football games at Liberty this Fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Warren JFK to play remaining home games at Liberty Stadium
WARREN, Ohio - The Warren JFK football team will play its remaining home games at Liberty high school. The Eagles are home to Rootstown (September 30), Cleveland Central Catholic (October 14) and Southeast (October 21). Warren JFK has played its home games at Mollenkopf Stadium but were forced to find...
Country star’s Youngstown concert canceled
A country superstar who was scheduled to perform at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre next week will no longer go on.
ysnlive.com
LIBERTY HAS PRODUCTIVE HOMECOMING
LIBERTY OH- The Liberty Leopards and the Campbell Memorial Red Devils met Friday night for a battle in the MVAC Grey Tier. The Leopards came in winless, and Campbell had just one win on the season. Both teams have had their struggles in the first half of the season, but they were both trying to turn things around for the back half of the year.
ysnlive.com
RAIDERS TAKE A VICTORY LAP IN ARROWHEAD
GIRARD, OH- As we narrow down to the last few weeks of the regular season, the matchups of the unbeatens become vital games to win and watch. On Friday, South Range traveled to Girard to see who would walk out still undefeated. With the Raiders being the powerhouse of the conference and the Idians pursuing their crown, defense and even special teams need to be a big factor to secure the victory for either team. Luckily for South Range, their defense and special teams unit came ready to show the Indians who is the true unbeaten team in the NE8. Thanks to the stifling defense, special teams, and the explosion on offense, South Range was able to walk away with a demanding 56-12 victory over Girard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ysnlive.com
SPRINGFIELD STAYS HOT WITH A SWEEP
SEBRING OH- Springfield is starting to find a stride down the stretch of the season as they took a sweep over Sebring to stay hot. (25-19 25-11 25-19) Jameka Brungard led the Tigers offense with 9 kills on the night. Madi Lesnak was right behind her finishing the night with 7 kills. Baelyn Brungard set up the offense wonderfully finishing with 13 assists. Sami McKim led the back row defense with 16 digs. Jacey Mullen also had a good defensive effort with 13 digs.
ysnlive.com
FITCH ESCAPES LEOPARDS GRASP
AUSTINTOWN OH-In what looked to be a mismatch on the volleyball court Wednesday night in Austintown. A single win Louisville Leopards team traveled to Fitch in a battle with the one loss Falcons. The junior varsity teams went the full three sets and put on a show, leaving the crowd wondering, how can varsity top that? Well, a back and forth battle ensued in Set 1, with Brooke Haren for Louisville and Jocelyn Jourdan for Austintown exchanging big kills throughout. The serving game from The Falcons made all the difference in Set 1, allowing Fitch to pull away late for the 7-point set victory.
ysnlive.com
COWBOYS CONQUER ALL
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Senior stars Elijah Carter and Clifton Scott stopped by Hackett’s Pub to talk about their careers as members of the Chaney Cowboys football team. Not only did the boys get the chance to chat with Steve Leslie about football, they were able to discuss life outside of sports, their families, what classes they are taking at Chaney, some influential people who have effected them throughout their careers, and much much more!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Canfield schools placed on lockdown after threatening call
The Canfield High School and Middle School were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon, but has been lifted after being determined there was no threat. The schools were placed in lockdown after a caller to the school said received a call claiming there was shooter on the second floor at the high school.
DEK hockey facility coming to Hermitage
The City of Hermitage announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a grant for a new DEK hockey facility.
Thousands of mums blooming for Barberton's 32nd Mum Fest
For more than 30 years, in Barberton, they have been creating beautiful mum art for their Mum Festival and this year's theme is patriotic and colorful just like, one of their volunteers.
Struthers school record holder named Student Athlete of Week
It's not every day you see a football player catching touchdowns on Friday's and then teeing off on Monday's.
mahoningmatters.com
WEEKEND MATTERS | Ja Rule, Ying Yang Twins to perform in Youngstown
Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. Rapper Ja Rule and hip hop duo Ying Yang Twins will perform at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, ranging in price from $35 to $119.50,...
3 shot in Tallmadge near baseball fields
Tallmadge police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday night, near some baseball fields.
Offensive, racially charged homecoming invitation causes local outrage
An offensive, racially charged sign used by a high school student to invite a date to homecoming is generating outrage within the Garfield Local School District and online.
Jambar
Long time YSU employee starts laundry business
Lamar Gilford has been working at Youngstown State University for 17 years. He was recently inspired to start a new mobile laundromat business to help disadvantaged people around Youngstown. Gilford is a YSU staff member, currently holding the position of site manager for Core Facility Services. The company he works...
Comments / 0