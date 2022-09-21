ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

ValleyCentral

Man dies of several stab wounds; Harlingen police investigate

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 20-year-old man died Saturday after being stabbed multiple times, and the Harlingen Police Department’s major crimes unit has launched an investigation. The victim, Jonathan Erevia, died after officers arrived at 4 a.m. at the 1400 block of Findley Street and found him “lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds,” […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Suspect Arrest In Deadly Harlingen Shooting

Police in Harlingen have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week. Police say 45-year-old Juan Jose Martinez was taken into custody on Wednesday. Martinez is accused of murder and aggravated assault in the death of 34-year-old Eric Lopez. Lopez’s body was found in a vehicle...
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

McAllen High School Placed On Secure Status After Shots Fired Call

Police say they found no evidence that any shots were fired Tuesday on the campus of McAllen High School. The campus was placed on secure status as officers swept the building and grounds for any problems. Dispatchers say the call came from outside the 956 area code. The school district...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police search for man in taco restaurant burglary

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a suspect after a taco restaurant was burglarized. The man is considered a person of interest in a burglary of a business case, according to a post by the Brownsville Police Department. Police said the man was able to enter Taqueria Siberia located on International Blvd. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Crash kills man in Rio Hondo; DPS investigates other driver

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened late Friday east of Rio Hondo. A man identified as Daniel Manuel Olivarez, 25, of Rio Hondo, died of his injuries, DPS reported. DPS is currently withholding the identity of the other driver, who has not […]
RIO HONDO, TX
KRGV

McAllen police continue search for robbery suspect

McAllen police are still searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store last month. Police say on Aug. 7, Ricardo Villarreal, 38, entered a convenience store located at the 200 block of East Highway 83 in McAllen, demanded money and left with an unknown amount of money. Arrest...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Man charged with murder in connection with Harlingen homicide investigation

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide investigation in Harlingen. An arrest warrant was obtained for Juan Jose Martinez after the Harlingen Police Department Criminal Investigation division conducted an extensive investigation. On Monday, at about 3:15 p.m., Harlingen police located a vehicle on the 1900...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Elsa police arrest stabbing suspect

A 41-year-old Elsa man is behind bars after a woman identified him as her attacker in a Wednesday stabbing, according to police. Officers with the Elsa Police department were dispatched to the 400 block of E. 3rd Street Wednesday morning, where they located a screaming 35-year-old woman who had been stabbed “several times in the face and neck area,” according to a news release.
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: One dead after two-vehicle crash north of Alton

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a two-car crash that left one passenger dead north of Alton. According to a release from DPS, the accident occurred at 12:03 a.m. Saturday on Moorefield Road, south of FM 681 and north of Alton. The two vehicles in the crash were […]
ALTON, TX
KRGV

Harlingen man killed in overnight crash near Robstown

A Harlingen man is dead after an overnight crash in Robstown, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS investigators say Marc Antonio Tabasco, 23, was thrown out of his car when he overcorrected on US 77, causing the car to rollover. DPS says Tabasco was speeding.
ROBSTOWN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested for strangling woman, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man for allegedly strangling a woman after accusing her of cheating. According to a release from Brownsville PD, the suspect is identified as 32-year-old Adolfo Saenz of Brownsville. Police say, the victim called 911 after Saenz accused her of cheating and proceeded to strangle her. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito CISD board member supports criminal investigation into former superintendent

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Consolidated Independent School Board Vice President Janie Lopez revealed to 4 Investigates Derick Garcia she supports a criminal investigation into former Superintendent Nate Carman. “There is a possibility that laws were broken, yes, and so that would be something that law enforcement would need to further look into,” […]
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

DPS: 19 migrants detained during human smuggling attempt by plane in McAllen

A Houston-bound plane carrying 19 migrants was grounded in McAllen on Friday in what authorities are calling a human smuggling attempt, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The plane was grounded at McCreery Aviation Co., near the McAllen International Airport, after DPS received a tip concerning three vehicles...
MCALLEN, TX

