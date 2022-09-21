Read full article on original website
KRGV
McAllen police: Three charged in connection with assault at Sharyland Pioneer High School
Three male subjects, including a juvenile, were charged Saturday in connection with an assault investigation at Sharyland Pioneer High School. Achilles Barroso, 17, Angel Saldivar, 18, and an unidentified juvenile were charged with assault in connection with an incident that occurred on campus Friday, according to McAllen police spokeswoman Officer Olivia Lopez.
Man dies of several stab wounds; Harlingen police investigate
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 20-year-old man died Saturday after being stabbed multiple times, and the Harlingen Police Department’s major crimes unit has launched an investigation. The victim, Jonathan Erevia, died after officers arrived at 4 a.m. at the 1400 block of Findley Street and found him “lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds,” […]
kurv.com
Suspect Arrest In Deadly Harlingen Shooting
Police in Harlingen have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week. Police say 45-year-old Juan Jose Martinez was taken into custody on Wednesday. Martinez is accused of murder and aggravated assault in the death of 34-year-old Eric Lopez. Lopez’s body was found in a vehicle...
kurv.com
McAllen High School Placed On Secure Status After Shots Fired Call
Police say they found no evidence that any shots were fired Tuesday on the campus of McAllen High School. The campus was placed on secure status as officers swept the building and grounds for any problems. Dispatchers say the call came from outside the 956 area code. The school district...
KRGV
Brownsville police seeking person of interest in string of car thefts
Brownsville police are seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a string of car thefts. Ale Martinez was named by police as a person of interest in several thefts of motor vehicle cases, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. Martinez is...
Police search for man in taco restaurant burglary
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a suspect after a taco restaurant was burglarized. The man is considered a person of interest in a burglary of a business case, according to a post by the Brownsville Police Department. Police said the man was able to enter Taqueria Siberia located on International Blvd. […]
Crash kills man in Rio Hondo; DPS investigates other driver
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened late Friday east of Rio Hondo. A man identified as Daniel Manuel Olivarez, 25, of Rio Hondo, died of his injuries, DPS reported. DPS is currently withholding the identity of the other driver, who has not […]
KRGV
McAllen police continue search for robbery suspect
McAllen police are still searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store last month. Police say on Aug. 7, Ricardo Villarreal, 38, entered a convenience store located at the 200 block of East Highway 83 in McAllen, demanded money and left with an unknown amount of money. Arrest...
KRGV
Man charged with murder in connection with Harlingen homicide investigation
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide investigation in Harlingen. An arrest warrant was obtained for Juan Jose Martinez after the Harlingen Police Department Criminal Investigation division conducted an extensive investigation. On Monday, at about 3:15 p.m., Harlingen police located a vehicle on the 1900...
KRGV
Elsa police arrest stabbing suspect
A 41-year-old Elsa man is behind bars after a woman identified him as her attacker in a Wednesday stabbing, according to police. Officers with the Elsa Police department were dispatched to the 400 block of E. 3rd Street Wednesday morning, where they located a screaming 35-year-old woman who had been stabbed “several times in the face and neck area,” according to a news release.
KRGV
DPS: Charges pending for driver in Rio Hondo crash that killed 25-year-old man
A driver may be facing charges after a two-vehicle crash killed a 25-year-old Rio Hondo man Friday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers say the crash happened at about 11:17 p.m. on FM 2925 and SH 106 in Rio Hondo. Preliminary investigation reveals a white Mitsubishi...
DPS: One dead after two-vehicle crash north of Alton
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a two-car crash that left one passenger dead north of Alton. According to a release from DPS, the accident occurred at 12:03 a.m. Saturday on Moorefield Road, south of FM 681 and north of Alton. The two vehicles in the crash were […]
RGV True Crime: Teen found in shallow grave along Rio Grande
On Oct. 26, 1992, the Cameron County Sheriff's Office received information that there was a body buried along the banks of the Rio Grande in the area of FM 1419. Today, the slaying of 17-year-old Marcelino Velazco remains unsolved.
KRGV
Deadly shooting, body found in Harlingen appear to be connected, sheriff says
A body found inside a vehicle on Monday in Harlingen may be connected to a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday also in Harlingen, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Eric Jason Lopez, 34, of Harlingen was found in the driver's seat inside a vehicle on the 1900 block...
KRGV
Records: Boy left inside vehicle for nearly nine hours before being found unresponsive at La Joya ISD elementary school
Records reveal a 5-year-old boy was left alone inside a vehicle for nearly nine hours before he was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at a La Joya Independent School District elementary school in August. The boy’s aunt, Diana Trevino Montelongo, is a teacher at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School...
Texas State Troopers investigating a fatal single-car accident on US-77
23-year-old Marco Antonio Tabasco from Harlingen was ejected from the car and died at the scene, officials said.
KRGV
Harlingen man killed in overnight crash near Robstown
A Harlingen man is dead after an overnight crash in Robstown, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS investigators say Marc Antonio Tabasco, 23, was thrown out of his car when he overcorrected on US 77, causing the car to rollover. DPS says Tabasco was speeding.
Man arrested for strangling woman, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man for allegedly strangling a woman after accusing her of cheating. According to a release from Brownsville PD, the suspect is identified as 32-year-old Adolfo Saenz of Brownsville. Police say, the victim called 911 after Saenz accused her of cheating and proceeded to strangle her. […]
San Benito CISD board member supports criminal investigation into former superintendent
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Consolidated Independent School Board Vice President Janie Lopez revealed to 4 Investigates Derick Garcia she supports a criminal investigation into former Superintendent Nate Carman. “There is a possibility that laws were broken, yes, and so that would be something that law enforcement would need to further look into,” […]
KRGV
DPS: 19 migrants detained during human smuggling attempt by plane in McAllen
A Houston-bound plane carrying 19 migrants was grounded in McAllen on Friday in what authorities are calling a human smuggling attempt, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The plane was grounded at McCreery Aviation Co., near the McAllen International Airport, after DPS received a tip concerning three vehicles...
