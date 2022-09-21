Read full article on original website
Early volleyball falls in three sets to Eastland
EARLY – The Early Lady Horns were dealt a fourth straight District 8-3A volleyball setback Saturday, falling at home by a 25-22, 25-8, 25-17 count to Eastland. Early received four kills from Matty Boswell, three from Gabby Leal, and one each from Dakota Barksdale, Averey Horton and Trinity Torrez.
Brownwood volleyball drops league opener at No. 21 Glen Rose
GLEN ROSE – The Brownwood Lady Lions dropped their District 6-4A volleyball opener at No. 21 Glen Rose Friday in straight sets, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13. Aubrie Felux, Hannah Deen and Emma Ringer posted a team-high four kills apiece for Brownwood, followed by Ava Choate and Aniah Hines with two each, and Kassidy Wooten and Miranda Northcutt both with one.
WEEK 5 GRIDIRON REWIND: Blanket, Zephyr post homecoming shutouts, continue win streaks
BLANKET – The Blanket Tigers notched their fourth consecutive victory, earning a 56-0 homecoming triumph over the Moran Bulldogs Friday. The Tigers (4-1) manufactured 303 yards of total offense with 288 coming on the ground. Meanwhile, Moran (0-5) finished with 73 yards of total offense, including negative-5 yards rushing on 13 carries.
HPU jumps out to early lead, fends off East Texas Baptist, 33-21
The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 19-point halftime lead, then held off the East Texas Baptist Tigers in the second half en route to a 33-21 American Southwest Conference football victory Saturday afternoon at Gordon Wood Stadium. The Yellow Jackets (3-1, 2-0) finished with 425 yards of...
No. 9 Lions venture to 4A DII No. 10 Waco Connally seeking fourth straight victory
After collecting their first victory at Gordon Wood Stadium this season this past Friday, the Harris Ratings Class 4A Division I No. 9 Brownwood Lions are back on the road – part of a stretch of four road games in five weeks – to tangle with the 4A Division II No. 10 Waco Connally Cadets.
Brownwood tennis nipped at home by Lampasas, 10-9
The Brownwood High tennis team slipped to 1-1 in District 6-4A competition and 7-4 on the season with a narrow 10-9 home loss to Lampasas Thursday evening. The Lions won four of six singles matches and two of three doubles contests, while the Lady Lions chipped in one singles and one doubles victory. Brownwood also captured the mixed doubles matches.
Lady Lions win Dublin FCA Invitational, Lions place second as a team
DUBLIN – The Brownwood Lady Lions captured the team championship, while the Lions finished as runners-up at the Dublin FCA Invitational cross country meet Wednesday. Sidney Windham won the meet in a time of 13:44, a full 20 seconds faster than her nearest competitor, to spark the Lady Lions’ performance. Also, Caleb Nelson was the top finisher in the varsity boys event in a time of 17:41.
Early tangles with 4A Division I Burnet for homecoming
EARLY – Coming off their most complete performance of the season, the Early Longhorns face their toughest challenge to date as they battle the Class 4A Division I Burnet Bulldogs Friday in the pre-district finale. The homecoming game for the Longhorns (2-2) against Burnet (2-2) kicks off at 7:30...
District begins for Bangs, which targets third straight win at De Leon
BANGS – The Bangs Dragons have found success on the road, winning their last two games – both away from Memorial Stadium – and look to continue with the hot hand as they kick off District 5-2A Division I competition at De Leon Friday night. The Dragons...
Annette Morris
Annette Morris passed away in Hutto, Texas on Monday, September 12, 2022, at age 74. Annette was born August 1, 1948, to David J. Morris, Sr., and Norah Juanita Sentell Morris in Brownwood, Texas, her father’s hometown. Annette was the youngest of three and the only girl, and her early memories were rich with family and neighbors enjoying life and the finer things in it – boisterous poker games and company, rich and fine dining, and cozy but beautifully appointed homes. Annette and her siblings lost their dad when Annette was 10; afterwards their mother taught history at Brownwood High School to provide for them. In 1966, Annette graduated from Brownwood High, and went on to study art at The University of Texas at Austin. She earned her Bachelor’s degree and settled in Austin for the next 30 years. The 1970s were a big turning point in Annette’s life. She married in 1969 and after a decade concluded it was not for her. She lost her mother and grandmother (“Supergranny”) in those years. Early work experiences included graphic design for Texas Parks and Wildlife and for Seton Hospital, but she came to realize a greater passion for creating her own art and living her life on her terms. Annette launched herself as an independent, female artist, not easy even in the late 1970s, when there were still barriers for women to initiate a credit card or assume a mortgage without a man’s permission. Annette became a skilled stone lithograph artist, with a passion for depicting Mayan culture and the Texas countryside. She spent two decades traveling the country in her black Ford “Darth Van,” exhibiting and selling her work at art shows, keeping a beautiful home in Austin as a base and supporting herself with her art sales.
Sports events among topics discussed at recent BMDD meeting
The Brownwood Municipal Development District Board (BMDD) opened up their meeting with a call to order and moved right on to approve the minutes from the last board meeting back on August 16, 2022. The motion to approve the minutes was unanimous. Next, Robert Anders, the Brownwood Sports Coordinator, went...
Kevin Stanley
Kevin Stanley, age 65 of Early, formerly of San Saba, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8PM on Sunday, October 2 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Graveside services for Kevin will be held at 10AM on Monday, October 3 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
DIANE ADAMS: Brownwood at the turn of the 20th century
I found this little glimpse into life in Brownwood at the turn of the 20th Century. Texas Author Boyce House, who spent some of his growing up years in Brownwood during the early 1900s, was once asked to write about his recollections of the town for the Texas Literature Club of Brownwood High School. His response reads like something out of It’s a Wonderful Life, or the childhood recollections of Garrison Keillor, rather than tales of the untamed frontier–which Brownwood was, just a few decades before Boyce’s letter was written.
Ida Valdez
Ida Valdez, age 54, of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Abilene. Funeral services for Ida will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 26 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 25th.
Harper House preparing to make grand debut
Brownwood native Liz McCrane admitted she did not expect to be living in her hometown at this stage of her life, yet she’s thriving in the familiar surroundings. Her latest project, Harper House, will open its doors in October as a boutique-style Airbnb that also hosts a variety of unique events.
Texas music legend Gary P. Nunn makes long-awaited return to Brown County
Legendary Texas music entertainer Gary P. Nunn will be making his long-awaited return to Brown County Saturday night, performing along with Justin McFarland at Teddy’s Brewhaus. Tickets, for $65, are available at the following link ( Gary P. Nunn Tickets, ) with the show set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Inaugural Women’s Day at the Lyric set for Sept. 24
The Inaugural Women’s Day at the Lyric will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in conjunction with Priscilla Shirer’s “Going Beyond” simulcast. “She is a nationally known Bible study teacher, very powerful and really great at what she does,” event organizer Priscilla Monson said during a Thursday morning interview at KOXE. “We’re going to show that and do it our own way and have some breaks in the day. We’ll have some praise and worship throughout the day and then a women’s luncheon we’re having catered.”
Brown County 4-H News: Sept. 22
September 26 – 4-H FCH Coalition Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office. October 3 – Brown County 4-H Proclamation at County Commissioner’s Court. 3 – Early 4-H Club Meeting 7:00pm at the Extension Office. 10 – 4-H Rabbit Club Meeting 6:00pm at the Extension Office.
Drawing Classes Offered at Art Center
Learn how to draw, or improve your drawing skills, in a series of classes coming to the Brownwood Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave. All skill levels are welcome, from beginner to advanced. Classes will be Wednesday mornings, 10 am to 11:30 am, Sept. 28 through Oct. 26. The cost is $20 per session. The only supplies needed are a sketch pad and pencil. Prepayment is not required.
Chamber of Commerce announces 11th Annual Trick or Treat Trail
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 11thAnnual Trick or Treat Trail presented by Great Clips on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 5 pm – 7 pm at the Depot Plaza. With over 40 vendors, the family can enjoy a safe environment to get candy, play games, have their face painted, and more.
