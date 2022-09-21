Read full article on original website
'There's just no words': Linden football honors late teammate with emotional win
LINDEN – It was a beautiful first autumn Saturday, just perfect for a football game. Blue sky, not too hot, not too cold – perfect. Then you noticed the American flag at half-staff next to the field house and a makeshift memorial a couple first downs away from the entrance against a fence. Roses,...
LCA Overwhelmed by Ruston’s Rushing Attack as Knights Drop First Game of 2022 Season
Especially in high school football. The Ruston Bearcats proved that statement true once again on Friday night as their rushing attack was like a powerful tsunami once it got rolling. The star of the night was Dyson Fields who finished the night with just over 250 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns on 25 carries as Ruston ran past the LCA Knights 35-20 on Homecoming Night in Lafayette.
University of Utah Student Threatened to Detonate A Nuclear Reactor If The Football Team Lost
College football is known for having some crazy fan and passionate fan bases. Some fans would do anything for their favorite college team to win, but you have to be careful of what you say and do in today's world. There was an extreme case of a football fan going too far this past weekend at the University of Utah.
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
