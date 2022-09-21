Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra is impressive, but can't replace my dive watch just yet
Apple Watch Ultra is able to double as a dive computer, and while it is undeniably impressive, it won't -- and can't -- replace my dedicated dive computer just yet. The newly-introduced Apple Watch Ultra is packed full of impressive specs. It can operate at extreme temperatures, is made of lightweight yet durable titanium, and has the longest lasting battery life of any Apple Watch by far.
How to remove the search button from iOS 16
If you're bothered by the new Search button introduced alongsideiOS 16, here's how you can quickly remove it. In...
Nomad releases Ultra Orange Apple Watch band & iPhone 14 Pro case
Nomad has released Ultra Orange, a limited edition collection that includes an Apple Watch sport band and a rugged case for the iPhone 14 Pro models. The Apple Watch Ultra starts shipping to customers on Friday, September 23, and Nomad's Sport Band may be the perfect companion. It, and the iPhone 14 Pro case of these products are available in a few colors -- only the Ultra Orange variant is limited edition.
AirPods Pro 2 review roundup: Better sound and ANC for the same price
Second-generation AirPods Pro reviews are here, and they say industry-leading sound and ANC make these hard to miss for iPhone owners.
Satechi's new multiport USB-C dock features a 2.5G Ethernet port
Satechi's latest six-in-one multiport dock forMac and iPad features a 2.5-gigabit Ethernet port for working, streaming, or gaming. Each...
iPhone 14 Pro camera shake fix now available with iOS 16.0.2
Apple has released iOS 16.0.2 with a fix for the iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking bug found in third-party camera apps, and additional fixes for the "allow paste" pop-up. This quick fix update comes less than a week after Apple's iPhone 14-only update, released on September 16. The latest iOS 16.0.2 update is available for all devices compatible with iOS 16.
DJI releases Osmo Mobile 6 for video stabilization on smartphones
On Thursday, DJI announced DJI Osmo Mobile 6, a handheld stabilizer that works for smartphones and works in tandem with the iPhone 14's Action Mode. The iPhone 14 lineup received Action Mode, a software feature that stabilizes videos, but sometimes hardware such as the Osmo Mobile 6 is better for specific uses. Osmo Mobile 6 features 3-axis stabilization, a new Quick Launch feature, and ActiveTrack 5.0.
NFT firms say Apple rules make the App Store 'impossible'
Startup and trading NFT firms say they ignore theApp Store because Apple's rules, and 30% commission, make it untenable for them.
Daily deals Sept. 22: M2 MacBook Air for $1,099, $50 off Logitech G Cloud, $100 off Echo Home bundle, more
Thursday's bestdeals include $400 off 24-inch iMac, up to $400 off MacBook Pro, Microsoft 365 + AVG (1 year) for $40, and much more.
Apple Watch Ultra owners will need to upgrade to watchOS 9.0.1
Apple has released watchOS 9.0.1 forApple Watch Ultra to address bugs and performance issues that may affect day-one adopters.
Apple releases AirPods Pro 2 first-day firmware update
AirPods Pro 2 are the latest new Apple product to get a day-one firmware update, though Apple hasn't yet specified what the update addresses.
Yale Assure Lock 2 works with HomeKit to secure homes
The Assure Lock 2 is up to 30% smaller than previous models, with a modern look with sharp angles, domed surfaces, and fingerprint-resistant matte keypads. It's easy to install and supports more doors of different thicknesses and borehole sizes to replace deadbolts. Z-Wave Smart Modules will be available later this...
'Made by Google' joins fall tech event fray on October 6
The live event will be held on October 6 at 10:00 AM ET, and Google is expected to announce its latest Pixel devices. The lineup is most likely the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Google Pixel Watch. The company also plans to announce additions to the Nest smart...
Deals: Apple's M2 MacBook Air (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) in Midnight is $100 off, in stock
Despite being on backorder at Apple,B&H Photo has the popular M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD in stock in the gorgeous new Midnight hue. Best of all, it's $100 off with free expedited shipping.
Daily deals Sept. 24: $129 off Apple Watch Series 7, $180 LG 29-inch UltraWide monitor, $69 Apple Pencil, more
Saturday's bestdeals include $200 off a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 20,100mAh Anker PowerCore power bank for $40, a Ninja Dual Heat 13-in-1 Oven for $155, and much more.
iOS 16 Mail can be crashed by a specific 'from' field
An Apple Mail bug in iOS 16 means that an incoming email with a specifically crafted "From" field can lock users out of the app, but there is a solution. Apple Mail has seen sporadic bugs before, such as syncing problems in 2021. But now, the latest version has been found to be susceptible to maliciously crafted spam.
