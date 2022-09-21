ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Rescue Team#New Youth#Hikers#Gorge#The Eagle Creek Fire#Mcsosar#Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Oregonian

2 young women killed in fiery Hillsboro car crash

Two young women were killed Thursday night in a fiery car crash near the Sunset Square shopping center in Hillsboro, according to local police. Cousins Adriana Shelton, 19, of Sheridan, and Aaliyah Shelton, 20, of Beaverton died at the scene after a car heading south at high speed on Northwest 185th Avenue hit their vehicle as it was turning into the shopping complex, police said.
HILLSBORO, OR
KXL

Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
CASTLE ROCK, WA
KATU.com

Three people hurt in crash in SE Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — Three drivers were taken to the hospital after a crash in Southeast Gresham early Thursday morning. The three-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. along Southeast Toutdale Road at the 282nd Avenue intersection. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said all three involved drivers were taken...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Woman killed in Northwest Portland park

The name of the late Friday night shooting victim was not immediately released.A woman was killed in a Northwest Portland park late Friday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 11:12 p.m. on Sept. 23, Central Precinct officers responded to a shooting call at Wallace Park. When the officers arrived, they found an adult female who was shot. The female was being treated by paramedics but died prior to being transported. The Homicide Unit responded to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Det. Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 or Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov, or Det. Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-257119. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy