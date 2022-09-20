Read full article on original website
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach
NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
NYC inmate dies after jumping from floating jail into East River
An inmate who jumped into the East River from a New York City jail barge has died, the city Department of Correction announced Wednesday. Gregory Acevedo, 48, was pronounced dead at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, 11 hours after he climbed a fence at the Vernon C. Bain Center and jumped into the water, officials said.
Staten Island grandmother shot to death
Police are searching for answers after a double shooting at a Staten Island apartment building. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with the victim's son.
LI school district combats teacher shortage with grow-your-own program
The nation's teacher shortage is spawning some creative solutions. One school district in Nassau County is getting students, as young as eighth grade, interested in teaching careers. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, it's a new form of grow your own.
