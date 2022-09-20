ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

azbigmedia.com

Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?

Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Jaime’s Local Love: The Plant Stand of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Plant Stand of Arizona in Phoenix is an 18-acre facility and is a true destination for landscape designers, architects, gardeners, and plant lovers in general!. At its core, The Plant Stand of Arizona is a local, family owned and operated business. From humble beginnings at...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills

It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
MESA, AZ
12 News

It's that time of year! 20 fall events and festivals around the Valley

ARIZONA, USA — It's hard to believe, but fall is officially here!. Many communities around the Valley are welcoming the cooler weather by holding fall-inspired events. The first Oktoberfest was organized in celebration of the marriage of the Bavarian King Ludwig I in Munich, Germany, in 1810. This “volksfest” has continued on to this day and is brought to Fountain Hills each year.
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Your Guide to the Arizona State Fair 2022: Concerts, Discounts, Rides, and More

No, the Arizona State Fair won’t have its high-profile concerts again this year, but it’ll have damn near everything else you’ve come to expect from the event. The annual extravaganza of deep-fried foods, over-the-top thrill rides, midway games, and homespun crafts will return to the state fairgrounds on Friday, September 23, for its 2022 edition, which runs until October 30.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

JSX adds flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - JSX, the airline formally known as JetSuiteX, is now adding flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3!. The Dallas-based airline expanding access to Colorado with non-stop service from Denver/Boulder (BJC) to Phoenix (PHX) and Las Vegas (LAS) starting Nov. 3, 2022. The airline boasts that passengers can check in just 20 minutes before they depart and allowing customers to use private terminals inside the airport to quickly board and deboard.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona

Have you ever had the chance to visit the beautiful state of Arizona? If you have never been, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Arizona that are a great choice for people of all ages. No matter, who you're travelling with, you'll definitely enjoy your time in any of these places.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health code violations at Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man once dubbed "Pregnant Man" living quiet life in Arizona

In 2008, Beatie’s life was in the spotlight because he was living as a transgender man, then married and pregnant with his first child. In 2001, Robert Fisher is accused of killing his wife and 2 kids, then burning their house down. Despite an exhaustive manhunt, he has never been seen again. It’s one of the most infamous true crime cases in Arizona history. But only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list

Dirty Dining is back so we get a behind-the-scenes look at how Maricopa County inspectors find health violations at Valley restaurants. Grant applications reveal Arizona school safety needs. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:04 PM MST. |. Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Economist weighs in on gas prices in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gas prices are slowly decreasing across the country but, many in Arizona are wondering why the average is still $4.05 a gallon. In Pima County, people pay just under that at about $3.45 a gallon. Associate Professor of Economics Ashley Langer said it could...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix firefighter accused of assaulting Scottsdale officer at hospital

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who works as a firefighter for the City of Phoenix is facing assault charges after a confrontation with a Scottsdale police officer earlier this month. Christina Leon, 33, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, after allegedly assaulting a Scottsdale officer...
KTAR.com

Here’s everything you need to know for the 2022 Arizona State Fair

PHOENIX — The peculiar tastes, smells and thrills of the Arizona State Fair return to Phoenix on Friday. The monthlong event, located at 19th Avenue and McDowell Road, has a host of new attractions and features debuting over a five-week stretch. The fair attracted about 1.6 million visitors in...

