Members of the Winter Park Town Council approved the annexation of 11 parcels of land into the town for the Cooper Creek Village development at its meeting on Sept. 20. They also approved rezoning Cooper Creek North and Cooper Creek South, which includes Cooper Creek Square, into Destination Center District Zoning, allowing for mixed-use commercial and residential development. Cooper Creek Village, developed by JAC Colorado II, LLC, will encompass nearly 60 acres and include a mix of workforce housing, a full-service hotel and 115,000 square feet of commercial space.

WINTER PARK, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO