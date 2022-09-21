Read full article on original website
skyhinews.com
Gov. Polis visits East Grand Middle School
Gov. Jared Polis visited East Grand Middle School in Granby on Wednesday, Sept. 21, giving the students a chance to show off both their talents and place of learning. “It’s always a privilege to showcase our school,” said principal Jenny Rothbeck. “The students did most of the work.”
‘We do it because we have to’ American Legion dedicates Veterans Memorial Park
On Saturday morning, Sept. 17, veterans and civilians gathered in the park at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Portal Road in Grand Lake for a ceremony dedicating the area as Veterans Memorial Park. The event kicked off with a prayer from Bryan Hochhalter, a pastor at the Community Church...
Town of Winter Park moves forward with Cooper Creek Village Development
Members of the Winter Park Town Council approved the annexation of 11 parcels of land into the town for the Cooper Creek Village development at its meeting on Sept. 20. They also approved rezoning Cooper Creek North and Cooper Creek South, which includes Cooper Creek Square, into Destination Center District Zoning, allowing for mixed-use commercial and residential development. Cooper Creek Village, developed by JAC Colorado II, LLC, will encompass nearly 60 acres and include a mix of workforce housing, a full-service hotel and 115,000 square feet of commercial space.
Prosecution rests in case of Simon Howell’s death
This story is part of a series. View the other stories here. Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to accurately identify that the case is in proceedings, not deliberation, and to correct a misspelling of Simon Howell’s name. Proceedings continued on the fourth day in the negligent...
Closing arguments made in trial around hunter shooting death
This story is part of a series. View the other stories here. Editor’s note: This story was updated to clarify the point of view of videos shown during Edward Wilkes‘ testimony. Closing arguments were made today in The People v. Harry Watkins negligent homicide case. Watkins, 53, is...
Fraser Valley Adult Softball Tournament Results
Ditch Slap: 11-1-0 Cook’s Clippers: 11-1-0.
Middle Park sports are up and running
With school back in session for several weeks, student athletes are taking the field for the Middle Park Panthers. Football, boys soccer, volleyball, cross-country, and the newest addition to the sports roster, girls softball, all kicked off their seasons playing their first few games in the last month. A young...
