Saint Joseph, MO

City creates committee to sell proposed police tax to public

By Quinn Ritzdorf News-Press NOW
 4 days ago
A new citizens committee has seven weeks to convince voters to approve the proposed half-cent sales tax on the November ballot, which will provide funding to the St. Joseph Police Department.

In those seven weeks, the eight-person committee — Annette Bertelsen, Steve Briggs, Drew Brown, Edison Derr, Dave Mejia, Houston Roberts, JL Robertson and Ashley Vidal — will iron out its main messaging points, raise funds and contact voters through speaking engagements and targeted advertising campaigns. It’s a similar process the parks tax committee implemented more than a year ago.

