Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen RightLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Tips to get the most out of your meal at Fogo de Chão in PasadenaCaroline at EatDrinkLAPasadena, CA
Best Parks in Los Angeles (Opinion)Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Related
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?
Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
tnso.news
California Colleges That Made The Top 5
Thinking about going to college? There are tons of colleges to go to in California but sometimes, it can be hard to choose. It would be wise to go to a school that has great education and has great opportunities that can help you in life. Maybe a college that is in the Top 5 Greatest Colleges in California, schools that are great overall for most majors, including sports.
Former O.C. School of the Arts student sues district
A former student of the Orange County School of the Arts has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Ana Unified School District alleging the school’s founder sexually assaulted him, according to a copy of the suit obtained today.
foxla.com
These are the California cities people want to leave the most
LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Low riders in Orange County cruisin' for a cure
Los Angeles is known for many things. One of them being one of SoCal’s most celebrated pastimes — low riders. Yes, they’re misunderstood, but we took an inside look at how one group in Orange County promotes it for a special cause. Watch “The SoCal Scene” at...
Palos Verdes fault running along coast of LA, OC could trigger devastating earthquake
A new study from Harvard University suggests that the Palos Verdes fault, running along the coasts of Los Angeles and Orange Counties, could trigger a devastating earthquake of up to 7.8 magnitude -- similar in scale to one that could be unleashed by the menacing San Andreas Fault. Though scientists have been aware of the fault's existence for years, the study declares that what they believe to be a new revelation could be the deciding factor in what unleashes "The Big One."The Palos Verdes fault line runs directly underneath the Palos Verdes Peninsula, and though mostly underwater, it sits under places...
Dezeen
Photos reveal MAD's "iconic" Lucas Museum under construction in Los Angeles
The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has released images of its MAD-designed home under construction in Los Angeles and announced an opening date of 2025. Under construction alongside the LA Memorial Coliseum stadium in Exposition Park, the five-story building will be home to the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art when it completes.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Veteran LA Prosecutors Removed from High Profile Unit
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón transferred two senior prosecutors — known for high-profile and complex murder cases that drew international attention — and moved them to positions typically held by less experienced deputies, in an action the attorneys say was retaliation for their criticism of Gascón.
RELATED PEOPLE
Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend
Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
2urbangirls.com
Woman calls Ridley-Thomas’ federal indictment ‘Karma’
Embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas continues to proclaim his innocence after his co-defendant plead guilty this week to bribing him in exchange for votes. His lawyer continues to vigorously defend him, even while sounding like he’s attempting to insult our intelligence. “The plea deal the government offered...
Santa Clarita Radio
Officials Searching For Missing Santa Clarita Teenager Thought To Be With Missing Girlfriend
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and thought to be with his girlfriend who has also been reported missing out of Lancaster. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas from Saugus has been reported as an at-risk...
fullertonobserver.com
OC Human Relations Releases 2021 Hate Crimes Report
The Orange County Human Relations Commission released its annual Hate Crimes Report for the year 2021 on September 15. Here are some excerpts from the report. -398 reported hate crimes & incidents in Orange County in 2021. -165% increased hate activity compared to 5 years ago (2017) -97 reported hate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
USC's first-ever majorette dance team, The Cardinal Divas, making moves amid backlash
A new dance style has found its way to the University of Southern California, and while the dancers have faced some backlash online, they're happy to bring their fire and diversity to campus as the school's first ever majorette dance team. The Cardinal Divas of SC were co-founded by Princess Isis Lang this year. They specialize in the dance style known as "j-setting," popularized by the marching band at Jackson State University, and traditionally only found at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Despite this, Lang is happy to bring the culture to USC, a feeling backed by a huge outpouring...
Female fighter pilots soar when the Thunderbirds hit Huntington Beach's Pacific Airshow on October 1
Jetting into Huntington Beach for the Pacific Airshow, the highly skilled Thunderbirds, past and present, include some supremely accomplished female fighter pilots.
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
La Verne police investigating battery report involving a Damien High School football coach
Following Bishop Amat's 35-7 win over Damien on Friday, both teams were rushed off the field after the handshake line turned into a rowdy scrum. The La Verne police department confirmed on Saturday morning that it is investigating a "battery report" from the postgame melee. Here's the ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mr. Bones Is Back With His 35th Annual Pumpkin Patch, And Tickets Are Now On Sale!
It’s that time of year once again for leaves to fall, Halloween costumes to be procrastinated, and pumpkin patches to bring us the best autumn vibes! From October 7th to the 30th, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch will celebrate Halloween and the changing seasons by bringing the farmstead to Culver City at 10100 Jefferson Blvd. This will be Mr. Bones’ 35th year spreading harvest cheer, so grab your tickets and get in on the tradition! Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has an incredible history spanning 35 years. Inspired by Becky and David Campbell’s farm in Silverton, Oregon, the pair realized how few opportunities the children of Los Angeles had to experience farm life in the city. Moving across Southern California as it grew, Mr. Bones quickly became a must-see attraction for families, friends, and all those who love this cozy time of year. The pumpkin patch is now located in Culver City, where it draws guests from all over!
foxla.com
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico. It has been days since a 29-year-old Long Beach man was laid to rest. But there is no rest for Maurice Colburt's grieving family as they continue to seek answers and closure from his mysterious death. According to family, Colburt died unexpectedly during a Labor Day weekend trip to Rosarito, Mexico with his friends.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 23
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s score on our scoreboard throughout the night.
mynewsla.com
OC Man Charged with Punching Flight Attendant on LAX-Bound Flight
An Orange County man caught on video punching a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport was charged Thursday with a federal count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants. Alexander Tung Cuu Lee, 33, of Westminster, was...
Comments / 0