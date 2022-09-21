ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets left in limbo as Australian owners get cold feet

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
SYDNEY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australian animal shelters are overflowing, and the wait to return animals can be as long as eight months as pet owners return to work and face rising costs.

"In all the 20 years that I've been in rescue I have never seen it like this," says Monika Biernacki, founder of Monika's Doggie Rescue from the shelter in Sydney's northern suburbs.

"The number of animals in the pounds and shelters that are just desperate to get out. The number of calls, emails, texts that we get here of people wanting to surrender their animals and it's just never-ending... It's heartbreaking," she added.

Caring for a pet is getting harder and more expensive, said Biernacki, who started her no-kill shelter in 2001.

The price of pet-related products rose 12% in the first half of the year, twice the pace of human food and beverages, government data show. A shortage of rental homes also makes it harder to find pet-friendly housing.

High school teacher Holly Medcalf bought her dog Opi during the pandemic and has spent almost A$4,000 ($2,700.60) in vet visits.

"You have all these really nice ideas... and then in reality, it's so much pressure and hard work," she said.

Many who bought pets as lockdown companions are now realising the responsibilities they entail, says Stephen Albin, chief executive of the New South Wales Animal Welfare Society.

"COVID was a really weird time and especially in Australia, where we had lengthy lockdowns. I think quite a few people just wanted companionship so they went and got a pet, they got a companion but they didn't quite understand what it takes to keep a pet," he said.

($1 = 1.4883 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Stefica Nicol Bikes; Writing by Lewis Jackson. Editing by Gerry Doyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 88

Sonia Diaz
3d ago

that's so selfish they don't want the dogs anylonger because they return to their normal activities and the feel now the pets are useless like an ornament or a piece of furniture cruelty has HUMAN FACE that's why i rather be surrounded by animals than people because animals are wise and people are idiots

Reply(9)
100
WASP Bitch
3d ago

I'm not surprised. As a former vet tech at a no kill shelter for 10 years I saw this coming when COVID hit & people started adopting animals in droves. Told my hubby they would be returned (the vast majority) once the crisis had passed & the "newness & novelty" wore off. Sadly it's the animals that suffer the most. Most people have no idea how stressful life is for any shelter animal. Sadly also in the end when kill shelters run short on space & need to make decisions. Who to keep? Or who to kill?💔🥀. The animals get the short end of the stick every time!😞💔🤘

Reply(2)
62
AP_000823.8be08f24bf984cada07457dca9b3f4d8.2028
4d ago

They should never be able to own a pet again! They have feelings to and do not understand why they are being surrendered. Sad story and reality across the world! Praying these pets find loving homes that are truly committed to them!

Reply(2)
50
