UFC

The Spun

Look: Ronda Rousey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Ronda Rousey is best known for her work inside the octagon as one of the most accomplished MMA fighters of all-time. However, she's also done some modeling for SI Swimsuit during her career. Rousey has appeared in two SI Swim issues, in 2015 and 2016. Her 2016 photoshoot was a...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Why Ronda Rousey Said She Did Not Enjoy Her Royal Rumble Win

In an interview with MMA legend and UFC commentator Daniel Cormier on "The DC Check-In," "SmackDown" Superstar and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey revealed that not only was she supposed to come back as a heel at the 2022 Royal Rumble, but she was prepared to receive the treatment Batista got at the 2014 Royal Rumble.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Cris Cyborg Has Advice For Nate Diaz After Leaving UFC

Cris Cyborg has some advice for Nate Diaz now that he’s free of the UFC and their contractual obligations. Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC deal earlier this month when he headlined UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Initially, Diaz was to fight Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev’s weight...
UFC
mmanews.com

Nate Diaz Snaps On ‘Fat Motherf—er’ Daniel Cormier; DC Responds

It looks like Nate Diaz is scoring one more knockout before he leaves the UFC, albeit a virtual one. Diaz fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279, after one of the most bizarre and wild fight weeks of all time. Initially scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, he would end up instead facing Tony Ferguson on 24 hours’ notice, following a string of altercations and weight misses that led to a reshuffling of the event.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Chyna's Unexpected Job She Held After Her Post-Wrestling Career May Open Some Eyes

Joanie "Chyna" Laurer was certainly one of most groundbreaking individuals during the WWF's "Attitude Era" in the late '90s and early 2000s. What set her apart from the other women at the time was her buff, 200-pound Amazonian physique, and her ability to go toe-to-toe with much of the male WWF roster and not looking out of place doing so.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Bellator#Curitiba#Mma Underground#Pfl#Fru
mmanews.com

Bellator Wants Silva/Fedor Superfight Amid Recent Developments

It appears that Anderson Silva has one more MMA fight in him, and it might be against one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. Since parting ways with the UFC, Silva has put together a solid run as a boxer, knocking out Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., en route to a marquee matchup with YouTube boxer Jake Paul. It has been a refreshing resurgence from a former champion that found himself losing 7 of his last 10 fights in the UFC, with the bout against Ortiz even resulting in his first knockout since his fight with Stephan Bonnar, all the way back in 2012.
UFC
mmanews.com

Cyborg Names The Only Way She’d Consider Re-Joining UFC

Cris Cyborg is planning an MMA return after her boxing match, but don’t expect for it to be in the UFC. Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is often thought of as one of the best female fighters of all time. Her résumé shows multiple world championships in MMA from Invicta, to the UFC, to Bellator. Now she is looking to embark on a new journey in combat sports, boxing. Cyborg will be making her boxing debut this weekend when she takes on Simone Silva on September 25.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter’s Head Kick Leads To Smooth Finish At Bellator 285

Asael Adjoudji lit up the prelims of Bellato 285 in Dublin, finishing Jordan Barton via head kick and some follow-up ground and pound in the opening round. Adjoudji and Barton contested the second fight of the night, in a brief but memorable contest. The victor, Adjoudji, hails from France and was a sizable underdog leading up to the fight. 4-1 following an undistinguished amateur career, Jordan Barton was thought to be a fairly safe bet.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Gets Choked Unconscious Despite Tapping

MMA fighter Mikhail Tarkhanov tapped to a submission attempt from Alibek Kuzhbaev but still ended up with the lights going out at Naiza FC 44. Tarkhanov and Kuzhbaev opened up the main card of Naiza FC 44 on Friday in Almaty, KZ. The two featherweights aimed to get back in the win column following recent losses in their last performances.
UFC
mmanews.com

Update Contradicts Latest Report On Nate Diaz’s Free Agency

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has put a wet blanket on claims Nate Diaz is already in talks with Bellator. At UFC 279 earlier this month, Diaz defeated Tony Ferguson in the last fight of his UFC contract. Post-fight, the 37-year-old declared that he wanted to “show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport,” with many interpreting that to mean boxing Jake Paul.
UFC
mmanews.com

Silva Gives Update On MMA Status, Names Possible Final Fight

It appears as though Anderson Silva hasn’t entirely shut the door on returning to MMA, and he’s even considered the location for his final fight. The 47-year-old is currently scheduled to compete against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on October 29 in Glendale, Arizona. Although his post-UFC boxing career has gone well so far, there’s no doubt that fans would be interested in the former UFC middleweight champion returning to MMA.
GLENDALE, AZ
wrestlingrumors.net

Stephanie McMahon’s Favorite NXT Heel Is Gone From The Company

That’s some high praise. Despite what took place earlier this year, the McMahon family continues to be the most powerful and influential in wrestling history. An endorsement from a member of the family can change everything for a wrestler as they give someone a huge rub. That seemed to take place again with an NXT star but now he is already gone to another promotion.
WWE
mmanews.com

Pyfer: White Let Me Drive His Ferrari Around Vegas

UFC middleweight prospect Joe Pyfer returned home a happy man following this past weekend’s Las Vegas-held card, but not just because of his in-cage success…. Following a breakout performance on Dana White‘s Contender Series in July, which saw him emerge as the only contract-winner on the episode, Pyfer made a quick turnaround to appear in his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 60.
LAS VEGAS, NV

