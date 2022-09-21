ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

nwmissourinews.com

Spoofhound defense shines as Maryville football shuts out Cameron

Maryville football’s defense prevailed as the Spoofhounds shut out Cameron 49-0 to earn their second Midland Empire Conference win. The Dragons started out hot, as they intercepted a pass from junior quarterback Derek Quinlin, but just 37 seconds later the ’Hounds forced and recovered a fumble. Coach Matt...
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Carolyn M. Hansen, 57, Maryville, MO

Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned. Notes:Carolyn passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mosaic in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
MARYVILLE, MO
KICK AM 1530

Weed-Infused Chips & Lemonade Being Developed in Missouri

The times they are a changing. As the state of Missouri waits for results of a ballot measure in November regarding recreational marijuana, there is a company in the Show Me State that's already developing weed-infused lemonade and potato chips. Got the munchies yet?. KMBC 9 out of Kansas City...
KCTV 5

Going With Grace: Liberty Corn Maze

Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Get lost with her in the Liberty Corn Maze in this week’s Going with Grace.
LIBERTY, MO
KMZU

Rear-end collision in Daviess County seriously injures Maysville woman

JAMESPORT – A rear-end collision in Jamesport seriously injured a Maysville woman this Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the front driver's side of a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Lipai struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Sayyadina Uehling of Polo in the intersection of MO-6 and Route F.
JAMESPORT, MO
KICK AM 1530

Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts

Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
kchi.com

Jail Bookings For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several recent bookings by area agencies. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 44-year-old James W Noland on warrants for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked and expired plates. Bond is set at $287. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 34-year-old Arron Franklin Waldrep of...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
mycameronnews.com

Cameron City Council prioritizes $2 million Bob F. Griffin Road project

Traveling down Bob F. Griffin Road may soon get much smoother after Cameron officials unveiled a $2 million plan for paving the road next Spring. Cameron Interim Public Works Director Tad Johnson said shoulder work could get underway this winter if the Cameron City Council approves moving forward with the project.
CAMERON, MO

