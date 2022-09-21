Read full article on original website
Spoofhound defense shines as Maryville football shuts out Cameron
Maryville football’s defense prevailed as the Spoofhounds shut out Cameron 49-0 to earn their second Midland Empire Conference win. The Dragons started out hot, as they intercepted a pass from junior quarterback Derek Quinlin, but just 37 seconds later the ’Hounds forced and recovered a fumble. Coach Matt...
Deadly crash on 435 near Missouri 45
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, there was a deadly crash on I-435 near Missouri 45 Highway. The incident is still being investigated during this time. FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – September 22, 2022
On Thursday Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, was in Kansas City for a number of campaign events. One stop between events was at Gaels Public House at 55th and Troost. Valentine (D) spoke with individuals in the room, grabbed a...
Carolyn M. Hansen, 57, Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned. Notes:Carolyn passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mosaic in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Weed-Infused Chips & Lemonade Being Developed in Missouri
The times they are a changing. As the state of Missouri waits for results of a ballot measure in November regarding recreational marijuana, there is a company in the Show Me State that's already developing weed-infused lemonade and potato chips. Got the munchies yet?. KMBC 9 out of Kansas City...
Going With Grace: Liberty Corn Maze
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Get lost with her in the Liberty Corn Maze in this week’s Going with Grace.
Historic Central United Methodist Church Reflects on its Complex Past as it Prepares to Close
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will this Sunday. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later...
Blue Springs budgets $35M for new aquatics center
Blue Springs's 2023 budget includes $35 million to build a new aquatics center and millions in funding for parks and road improvements.
Rear-end collision in Daviess County seriously injures Maysville woman
JAMESPORT – A rear-end collision in Jamesport seriously injured a Maysville woman this Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the front driver's side of a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Lipai struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Sayyadina Uehling of Polo in the intersection of MO-6 and Route F.
Independence woman dies in crash in Macon County, Missouri
An Independence woman died when her 2015 Toyota Highlander slammed into the back of a tractor trailer disabled on a highway.
Missouri man killed in crash along I-35
Authorities say a Kansas City man has died following a crash along I-35 in Marietta.
Roadwork to impact 2 Northland highways this week
Kansas City road crews to work on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Missouri Route 210 Highway Sept. 23-24, depending on weather.
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
Best farmers market in the US is in Kansas City area
The Overland Park Farmer's Market won a national competition naming it the best farmers market in the U.S. in 2022.
Former Oak Park teacher, coach serving 30-day shock time
Former North Kansas City School District teacher and Oak Park coach pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a student in Clay County.
Park Hill School District getting creative to fill school bus driver shortage
The Park Hill School District is in the middle of a push to find more drivers either outside the district or from within its existing employee roster.
Multi-vehicle crash closes right lane of northbound I-435 near 71 highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash resulting in minor injuries has blocked the right lane of traffic on northbound I-435 near 71 highway, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police. The crash occurred at 7:43 a.m. Emergency vehicles were on scene, but a dispatcher said the injuries reported...
Residents at KCK apartment complex fed up with years of pothole problems
Residents at the Fairfax Bluffs Apartment complex said they’ve dodged the large potholes that can be seen in their surrounding roads for more than two years.
Jail Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several recent bookings by area agencies. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 44-year-old James W Noland on warrants for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked and expired plates. Bond is set at $287. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 34-year-old Arron Franklin Waldrep of...
Cameron City Council prioritizes $2 million Bob F. Griffin Road project
Traveling down Bob F. Griffin Road may soon get much smoother after Cameron officials unveiled a $2 million plan for paving the road next Spring. Cameron Interim Public Works Director Tad Johnson said shoulder work could get underway this winter if the Cameron City Council approves moving forward with the project.
