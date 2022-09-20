Read full article on original website
Study: Waist-to-hip ratio should replace BMI to measure healthy weight
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- New research suggests that waist-to-hip ratio, and not body mass index is a better measure of healthy weight -- and may predict early death better than BMI. The researchers urge using the new method to replace BMI, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called "an inexpensive and easy tool" because that calculation requires only a person's height and weight.
Thrillist
Panera Is Giving Away 2 Months of Unlimited Beverages for National Coffee Day
In April, Panera expanded its unlimited coffee deal to include all drinks. The first-of-its-kind Unlimited Sip Club, which is typically priced at $10.99 a month, gets you exactly what it sounds like—free-flowing coffee, iced tea, lemonade, and fountain sodas. Now, Panera is kicking off an entire week of savings...
We asked 3 nutritionists what they would order at Pizza Hut for a high-protein meal
Each nutritionist chose a different pizza or flatbread, with one opting for chicken wings, too.
TechCrunch
Facebook adds new Pages features to help creators connect with fans and get discovered
Most notably, the social network is rolling out a new setting for creators that makes content exclusively available to top fans and subscribers. Creators can select the option by going into their Audience settings and selecting the “Top fans” option when sharing a new post. In the future, Facebook plans to roll out a new setting for creators that will allow them to give some fans early access to special content.
TODAY.com
Does an apple a day really keep the doctor away? The health benefits of the fruit
According to data from the US Apple Association, there will be more than 10.7 billion pounds of apples produced in the United States during the 2022-2023 growing season. With fall right around the corner, it’s time to get picking! Whether you get your apples from the farm, farmer’s market or supermarket, it’s worth adding this portable, crispy fruit to your basket. Not only are apples bursting with nutrition, they are also a healthy standalone snack or a versatile ingredient for salads, main dishes and desserts.
TechCrunch
Rad Power Bikes and Cycle pilot consumer e-bike subscriptions
RadRunner and RadWagon, for rent with a starting price of €79.90 per month and the choice between a rolling monthly rental or a yearly contract, according to Cycle. This partnership is Rad’s first subscription play — the company has been hyperfocused on direct-to-consumer sales but wants to attract a new segment of customers that prefer to pay for the usage of an e-bike rather than owning it outright, according to Arno Saladin, Rad’s European business director.
psychreg.org
What Is the Best Way to Sleep Better? The Magic of Exercise
Exercise and sleep have a reciprocal effect; in other words, more of one typically leads to more of the other. For example, sleeping well gives us more energy, self-control, and a greater capacity for endurance exercise. Being physically active helps to regulate all three main systems influencing your sleep. Your...
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Historic New Mexico Oasis On Route 66
With the spectacular landscapes of the Navajo Nation to the northwest, the ancient culture of the Zuni Pueblo to the south, and the lively cities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe to the east, the small town of Gallup, New Mexico is perfectly situated for taking in a surprising number of Southwestern U.S. treasures.
MedPage Today
Dairy Reportedly Bad for the Heart -- But Don't Lump Milk and Cheese Together
For people with established cardiovascular disease (CVD), greater consumption of various dairy products was associated with worse health outcomes in a Norwegian study. Rising daily intakes of total dairy and milk were each significantly associated with increased risks of stroke, cardiovascular mortality, and all-cause mortality over follow-up generally spanning 5 to 14 years in patients with stable angina, according to clinical dietitian Vegard Lysne, PhD, of University of Bergen and Haukeland University Hospital, and colleagues.
getnews.info
Just Aesthetic Nursing Moves to a New Location to Accommodate East Coast Demand
The new location will offer better facilities and enable the team to deliver an expanded suite of premier offerings. Just Aesthetic Nursing, a leading provider of med spa services in Allentown, Pennsylvania, today announced that it’s moving to a new location and expanding its facilities to accommodate its rapid growth across the East Coast. The new office features state-of-the-art amenities and ample floor space designed to enhance the company’s service capabilities and market dominance.
