Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutic Pipeline Analysis | Insights into the Latest FDA and EMA Approvals, Clinical Trials, and Treatment Algorithm | Amneal (IPX203), Pharma Two B (P2B001), Annovis Bio

Cosette Pharmaceuticals Announces the Approval and Launch of First Generic Versions of TAZORAC® (tazarotene) gel, 0.05% and 0.1%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity
Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette”) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) for the first generic versions of TAZORAC® (tazarotene) gel, 0.05% and 0.1%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity. Cosette has already commenced commercial shipments, triggering the 180 days exclusivity.
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
Phramalive.com
WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
The 8 deadliest cancers revealed – and the symptoms you must never ignore
SADLY, one in two of us will develop cancer at some point during our lifetime. But some cancers are much more deadly than others, which is why it's vital to know the signs and catch it early - when you have the best chance of treating and surviving it. There...
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
What You Need To Know About The 'Tomato Flu' Virus
Tomato flu might be a variant of chikungunya because the high fever, painful joints, and rash are similar symptoms. Children have also reported nausea.
survivornet.com
Man, 43, Went to ER for ‘Breathing Difficulties’ From COVID: Doctors Found A 22-Pound Tumor That Was ‘Expanding Like A Basketball’
Tarlochan ‘Tarli’ Garcha, 43, went to the ER for what he thought were COVID complications, and after doctors scanned his lungs for a potential blood clot, found a whopping 22-pound cancer tumor instead. It took three hospitals to identify the gigantic mass, which wound being a rare type...
Benzinga
Weed Legalization Has Lead To More Cannabis Consumption, But Also Decreased Consumption Of Almost Every Other Drug
This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. Legalization has led to more cannabis consumption, but also decreased consumption of these other drugs. Over the past twenty years, we have seen an unprecedented increase in the acceptance of cannabis on a planetary scale. Even in the...
msn.com
Blood clots: Popular over-the-counter painkiller found to 'double' the risk of clotting
Blood clots stem the bleeding from an injury or cut so their formation is essential. However, not all blood clots are here to help - some can prove life-threatening. This type of blood clot can block crucial arteries, thereby hiking the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Worryingly, research...
studyfinds.org
Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary
TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
How Quickly Can You Get Infected With Omicron After An Exposure?
A new study reveals the average time it takes between infection and symptoms for recent COVID variants — and it's pretty fast.
This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good
The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants. The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.
The most common side effects to expect from the Omicron COVID booster
A man receives the updated "bivalent" COVID-19 booster vaccines in Chicago on September 9, 2022. Updated COVID booster vaccines are being rolled out across the U.S., offering Americans better protection against the virus heading into the fall and winter months. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use...
One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood
On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
IFLScience
Another New COVID Variant Is Spreading – Here’s What We Know About Omicron BA.4.6
BA.4.6, a subvariant of the omicron COVID variant which has been quickly gaining traction in the US, is now confirmed to be spreading in the UK. The latest briefing document on COVID variants from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) noted that during the week beginning August 14, BA.4.6 accounted for 3.3 percent of samples in the UK. It has since grown to make up around 9 percent of sequenced cases.
Cookie recall: Check your pantry for these cookies because they might be contaminated
If you purchased Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies from Target, you should know there’s a recall for certain lots. That’s because the cookies might be contaminated with pieces of metal, which can lead to injuries if you eat any. Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recall. D....
Do You Really Need This New Omicron Booster? Here’s What Experts Say.
Get ready to roll up your sleeves again: A new COVID booster that targets the latest variants is ready for your arm.
Daily Beast
Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant
All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
MedicalXpress
Providers report dozens of errors giving Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Experts worry new boosters will fuel more
At least 87 times in the last few months, a health care provider has given a young child the wrong dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Luckily, none resulted in a serious medical problem, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it shows the challenge of delivering a vaccine...
