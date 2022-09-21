Read full article on original website
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Novavax Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase. Time to Sell?
At least one Wall Street analyst expects the COVID-19 vaccine producer to underperform.
Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Remarkable Stocks to Buy
Membership will drive growth at these top retail companies.
Just Aesthetic Nursing Moves to a New Location to Accommodate East Coast Demand
The new location will offer better facilities and enable the team to deliver an expanded suite of premier offerings. Just Aesthetic Nursing, a leading provider of med spa services in Allentown, Pennsylvania, today announced that it’s moving to a new location and expanding its facilities to accommodate its rapid growth across the East Coast. The new office features state-of-the-art amenities and ample floor space designed to enhance the company’s service capabilities and market dominance.
