ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
People

Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Supportive Sneakers Shoppers Compare to 'Walking on Air'

We're crowning Jennifer Garner Hollywood's resident sneaker queen. When The Adam Project actress, 50, is spotted out and about, nine times out of ten, she's wearing a pair of comfy kicks. From supportive styles for workouts to retro picks for everyday wear, Garner has, well, garnered quite the impressive sneaker collection over the years. And lately, her go-to choice is an eye-catching pair from an under-the-radar brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Whoa: An $800 Stick Vacuum That Gathers Up 'So Much Dust and Hair' Is 82% Off at Amazon Right Now

Get the convertible vacuum while it’s just $153 Everyone needs a powerful vacuum cleaner, but you don't have to spend a lot of money to introduce one into your home. In fact, you can snag the $800 Poweart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $153 at Amazon right now when you apply the on-page coupon — that's a whopping 82 percent off. The stick vacuum houses a 350-watt brushless motor, which can produce up to 26,000 pascals of suction power. This allows it to easily pick up dust, dirt, and...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Sarah Hyland

Comments / 0

Community Policy