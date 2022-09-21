Some California high school graduates who are ineligible for admission to the University of California will soon have a new opportunity to get their seat in the system. To comply with a request in last year’s state budget, UC is creating a new dual admissions program that will launch in fall 2023 and was presented this week to the academic affairs committee of the system’s board of regents. The program is targeted toward students who graduate from high school with at least a 3.0 grade point average but without all the required A-G courses, the set of classes students must take to be eligible for admission to UC. Those students would be given a conditional offer of admission to a specific UC campus, but will first need to go to community college and complete their lower-division classes.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO