The Highlanders defeated Lick-Wilmerding in San Francisco on Sept. 20, 4-3. The win indicates they could be one of the better teams in the North Coast Section-Division 2. “This is a very satisfying win and shows we are in a good position to compete well in the NCS championships at the end of the season,” Piedmont coach Jim Landes wrote in an email. “However, we shouldn’t rest on our laurels and keep working to improve – which we can.”

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO