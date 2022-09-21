Read full article on original website
Related
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont girls tennis defeats Lick-Wilmerding
The Highlanders defeated Lick-Wilmerding in San Francisco on Sept. 20, 4-3. The win indicates they could be one of the better teams in the North Coast Section-Division 2. “This is a very satisfying win and shows we are in a good position to compete well in the NCS championships at the end of the season,” Piedmont coach Jim Landes wrote in an email. “However, we shouldn’t rest on our laurels and keep working to improve – which we can.”
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont girls water polo beats San Leandro, falls to Marin Academy
The Highlanders are without a home this year as the PHS pool is rebuilt. So they had to celebrate their senior day at San Leandro on Sept. 13. It was a successful operation. Piedmont beat the Pirates, 14-3. Piedmont’s five seniors are Molly Ashton, Odessa Dando, Rosie Feldman, Macie Gard,...
piedmontexedra.com
174 Indian Road, Piedmont
$2,495,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 2,643 SqFt | Now Showing | The Heafey Baum Group, Compass. Drive up the private driveway to a quiet mid-century Piedmont oasis. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home combines classic architectural design with mid-century aesthetics. Contemporary living room with soaring ceilings, separate dining room both have french doors out to a generous patio and rear garden. Cozy library with fireplace and half bath, updated eat-in kitchen with cozy fireplace round out the first floor.
piedmontexedra.com
Berkeley nonprofit’s classical music concerts come with transit for the seniors who love them
Linda Japzon is a fan of classical music, but driving to a live performance? Not so much. At 81, the San Leandro resident is timid about navigating freeways at any time of day to attend the annual concert series in Berkeley she enjoys so much. “You don’t see as well,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
piedmontexedra.com
A New Perspective: Is Fair Housing really fair? | Real Estate Advice
Digital transactions have had a positive impact on inclusion, diversity and more affordable housing. The personal stories of one Realtor’s battles and triumphs in the highly-competitive Bay Area Real Estate Market, seeking to illuminate and humanize the very real ups-and-downs of homeownership. First, I want to start out this...
piedmontexedra.com
Cancer League Inc. welcomes new leadership
Local nonprofit announces its 2022-2023 new Board of Directors led by President Lisa Settlemier. Under the steady leadership of new President Lisa Settlemier, the board is excited to get to work. The mission of the Cancer League, Inc is to raise money to finance organizations dedicated to the fight against cancer that focus on research, early detection, education, and patient care for all types of cancer.
Comments / 0