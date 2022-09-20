Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts
kwos.com
What will a Missouri income tax break mean for you?
Scaled-Back Income Tax Cut Wins Initial Approval in Missouri Senate
The tax-cut for the richest Missourians needs to be approved one more time in the Senate before moving to the House
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s NAACP Opposes Income Tax Cuts in Special Session
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri NAACP is among the groups opposed to the state income tax cut plan in the special legislative session. Brent Palm reports:
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Senate seeks to pass first bill that differs from Parson's proposals; Walmart to update 41 Missouri stores
In its latest move to combat high inflation, the Federal Reserve Bank increased interest rates by another 75 basis points Wednesday. The hike raises the benchmark short-term rate to the highest range since 2008. In Jefferson City, where state lawmakers continue a special session, the Senate plans to pass two bills that vary slightly from Gov. Mike Parson's tax proposals. And, Walmart plans to invest $240 million to remodel 41 stores across Missouri. Those stories and the rest of your Thursday business headlines are below.
KFVS12
Poll shows how Missourians feel about overturning Roe v. Wade, COVID-19, student loan debt forgiveness & filibusters
krcgtv.com
Survey: Most Missourians favor marijuana legalization
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A new poll finds that a significant majority of Missouri voters would vote to legalize marijuana in the state if the election were held today. The poll finds broad support for the measure among all demographic groups. The SurveyUSA poll of 830 registered voters found that...
KSDK
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 Missouri patients
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met. Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun, 36, of Washington D.C., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements...
mymoinfo.com
Missourians Would Vote For Recreational Marijuana
(Jefferson City) A new survey suggests the majority of Missouri voters support the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older. The Survey-USA poll shows 62 percent of respondents would approve Amendment Three in November, 22 percent oppose the ballot measure, and 16 percent are uncertain. The poll numbers...
After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend who’d gotten […] The post After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired appeared first on Missouri Independent.
FOX2now.com
Legal Lens: Missouri’s ‘Law Enforcement Bill of Rights’
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new law in Missouri involves the investigation of police misconduct. That’s the topic of this interview with Brown and Croupen attorney Andrea McNairy. “On the final day of the 2021 session, legislators passed the “Law Enforcement Bill of Rights,” It gives officers special legal protection for police misconduct investigations. The bill of rights provides that 24 hours prior to any interview, interrogation, investigation of alleged misconduct by an officer, that the officer is given an affidavit of the person complaining. That discloses what the complaint is, who makes it, and lets them prepare for whatever investigation or interrogation they’re going to be subject to,” said attorney Andrea McNairy.
flatlandkc.org
Missouri Voting Guide: What to Know About the 2022 Election
Missouri’s Nov. 8 general election is fast approaching. Time to get things lined up so you know if you can vote, where you can vote, and what you’ll be voting on when Election Day rolls around. Missourians have some high-profile races coming up, and with the balance of...
KYTV
POLLING RESULTS: How Missourians feel about Gov. Parson, Senator Hawley, Biden-Trump rematch
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 8 years inn prison for $335 million fraud scheme and $615,000 tax violations
A man who was charged in two federal cases was sentenced in federal court for his role in a $335 million scheme to defraud federal programs that award contracts to firms owned by minorities, veterans, and service-disabled veterans, and in a separate case to filing false tax returns that cheated the government out of more than $615,000 in taxes owed.
KFVS12
Poll: Parson, Hawley receive positive approval ratings; Missourians would vote for Trump in do-over against Biden
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor identifies concerns in audit of Nodaway County
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued an audit of Nodaway County that identifies areas of concern and provides recommendations to county officials to address those concerns. The review gave a rating of “good,” the same rating given in the previous audit of Nodaway County. “Audits can help local...
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri Democrats decline to endorse marijuana ballot measure
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Democratic Party’s state committee decided not to take a position on a ballot measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, citing concerns with the wording of the plan. While the party said Democrats support legalization, Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot...
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
krcgtv.com
Missouri gas prices see week-over-week spike for first time in three months
JEFFERSON CITY — The trend of lowering gas prices across the state has come to an end this week in Missouri. AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch reports the average for a gallon of gas in Missouri is $3.38. That is up five cents more than the average last week, with the average going up week-over-week for the first time in 13 weeks.
KYTV
Missouri’s attorney general files a motion to stop Douglas County, Mo., dog breeder again
AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed another criminal contempt motion in court against a Douglas County dog breeder after finding she possessed dogs and a billboard advertising her business. Investigators say Marilyn Shepherd is in direct violation of the consent judgment set by...
