ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new law in Missouri involves the investigation of police misconduct. That’s the topic of this interview with Brown and Croupen attorney Andrea McNairy. “On the final day of the 2021 session, legislators passed the “Law Enforcement Bill of Rights,” It gives officers special legal protection for police misconduct investigations. The bill of rights provides that 24 hours prior to any interview, interrogation, investigation of alleged misconduct by an officer, that the officer is given an affidavit of the person complaining. That discloses what the complaint is, who makes it, and lets them prepare for whatever investigation or interrogation they’re going to be subject to,” said attorney Andrea McNairy.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO