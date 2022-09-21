Read full article on original website
Related
Open Finance Platform MX Adds Connectivity, Insights, Mobile Banking
Open finance platform MX has announced product updates that bolster the platform’s ability to deliver financial data to financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs and help them improve their customer experiences, pace of innovation and collaboration with others in the industry. The product updates involve connectivity, insights, budgeting and mobile...
CommentSold Adds POS Built on Stripe to Handle Omnichannel Payments
Live video commerce solution CommentSold has added a point-of-sale (POS) system built on financial infrastructure platform Stripe to its suite of solutions for retail businesses. CommentSold is deploying the in-person payments solution Stripe Terminal in order to power its POS system, help online merchants augment their live selling revenue and...
Boost, Robobai Partner to Accelerate Payments Optimization
B2B payment processing company Boost Payment Solutions has partnered with automated intelligence software provider Robobai to help enterprise businesses accelerate payments optimization and to provide those across the supply chain with streamlined disbursement processes. With the partnership, Boost’s straight-through B2B payments processing solution will be provided to customers of Robobai,...
37% of FIs Still Struggling to Solve SMBs’ Cross-Border Payment Woes
Financial institutions (FIs) are struggling to give small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) the same level of service they offer to larger companies. In fact, 37% of FI executives said their digital payment solutions are only slightly or not at all effective in addressing the B2B frictions faced by SMBs, according to the August/September edition of “B2B Cross-Border Payments,” a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fondy Integrates With ClearBank to Provide eCommerce Merchants Faster Payments, More Control
Embedded banking and real-time clearing firm ClearBank is integrating with one-stop payment platform Fondy to bring eCommerce marketplaces a seamless solution to manage and control their money flow. Both companies are based in the United Kingdom. The new integration gives merchants a streamlined shop payment solution that offers acceptance of...
Wire Transfers First to Go When B2B Firms Adopt Real-Time Payments
When companies add real-time transactions to their B2B payments mix, wire transfers and regular ACH are the typically the first methods to get displaced. Among the firms that receive real-time payments, the use of wire transfers is 5.9% lower than it is among firms that do not receive them, according to the September edition of “Real-Time Payments,” a PYMNTS and The Clearing House collaboration.
Flutterwave Adds Google Pay Integration for African Businesses
Pan-African payment platform Flutterwave has announced a Google Pay integration that will allow merchants using Flutterwave for business, the San Francisco-based firm’s eCommerce platform, to accept the payment method. In a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release, Flutterwave stated that Google Pay users in supported countries across the world can...
HSBC Ventures Pours $35M Into Mobile Money App Monese for Expansion
Monese has announced a $35 million investment from HSBC, which now sees Monese’s total raised to $208 million, a press release said. Both companies are looking at expanding their digital banking possibilities, with HSBC’s investment part of a “broader, strategic partnership” to focus on Monese’s cloud-based Platform as a Service business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EMEA FinTech NORD.Investments, Mastercard Team on Open Banking Payments
Mastercard company Aiia is collaborating with NORD.Investments to allow more open banking payments in Denmark’s largest independent digital investment advisor platform, a press release from Mastercard said. The customers for NORD.Investments have seen challenges while adding funds to the investment platform, with the process involving going through the online...
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Plan Investments in Supply Chains, Remote Teams
Today in B2B payments, Visionaries Club raises 400 million euros (about $388 million) to invest “courageous capital” in digitizing supply chains, while Remofirst raises $14.1 million to help companies build remote teams. Plus, Markaaz and Nav Technologies partner to deliver curated financing options to the owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
German VC Firm Visionaries Club Raises €400M to Improve Supply Chains, B2B Finance
Berlin-based VC firm Visionaries Club has raised a new €400 million fund to invest in B2B technology, a press release said. It will be divided into three funds: “a €150m seed fund; a €200m early growth fund to invest in startups post-Series B; and a new so-called Tomorrow Fund of €50m, which will focus on science and technology investments at pre-seed and seed,” the report said.
Achieve Launches New Digital Personal Finance Tool
Personal finance company Achieve has launched a new product suite this month that is designed to get people on a better financial path, moving them from a position of financial struggle to one that is financially thriving, according to a press release Thursday (Sept. 22). Achieve is combining innovative technology...
Markaaz, Nav Partner to Offer SMBs Curated Financing Options
Markaaz and Nav Technologies have partnered to enable members of Markaaz’s small business networking community to access Nav’s curated financing options. With the partnership, Markaaz members can go to the Markaaz Dashboard to find a range of embedded financing solutions that Nav’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology has customized for them based on real-time qualification data, according to a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release.
Blockchain Weekly: New Tools for EMEA Crypto Trading, Use Cases Expand Beyond Currency
In the story of blockchain, the initial emphasis on currency still maintains a firm grip on the public imagination of the technology. Yet proponents of non-monetary use cases have long talked up the potential of smart contracts and tokenization to transform a wide variety of processes. For instance, Owen Odia,...
PayPal Partners With GIIN, Telus, Visa on Impact Investing Project
A newly-launched initiative aims to link corporations’ money and know-how with impact investing practices to make it easier to meet environmental and social assurances as well as shareholder and business objectives. The corporate impact investing initiative is being launched by PayPal and the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), along...
Demand for Chips, Partnerships Surge as Cars Become Ultimate Mobile Payments Device
The connected economy has hit the road, transforming what happens and is turning all manner of vehicles into mobile commerce endpoints. At the center of it all lies the technology to underpin that transformation — and the partnerships, too, between FIs, providers and OEMs in the bid to disrupt everything from paying at the pump to parking.
Cloud-Banking Firm Mambu, Metoda Finance Team to Offer Banking Compliance in Italy
Italy’s Metoda Finance has partnered with German cloud-banking platform Mambu to improve regulatory compliance for Italian financial institutions (FIs) making the digital transformation, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 22). The collaboration will offer a suite of regulation-driven banking technology solutions, which will be integrated with Mambu’s software-as-a-service (SaaS)...
Payoneer Adds First Chief Platform Officer, Forms New Division
Commerce technology company Payoneer has hired Assaf Ronen, a veteran of SoFi, Amazon and Microsoft, to lead a newly established division that integrates Payoneer’s technology, product and high value service units. Ronen has become the company’s first chief platform officer and will head its new platform division, according to...
Adyen Launches 2 New POS Terminals
Amsterdam-based global payments company Adyen has launched two point-of-sale (POS) terminals — the NYC1 and AMS1. The new devices are both mobile and lightweight and can accept in-person payments for enterprise and platform businesses, according to an announcement on the Adyen website. The NYC1 is meant for “businesses that...
Today in the Connected Economy: PayPal, Visa, Tackle Impact Investing
Today in the connected economy, PayPal, the Visa Foundation, the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) and the Telus Pollinator Fund for Good team for an impact investing initiative. Also, embedded banking company ClearBank integrates with one-stop payment platform Fond and PYMNTS looks at the growth in demand for connected vehicles...
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0