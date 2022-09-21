ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

MIX 106

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
City
Evansville, IN
State
Idaho State
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Teacher Brings Happiness to Community with Amazing Post-It Note Murals – See Photos

In my former life, before the radio personality became my career, I was a teacher of theatre. I miss teaching so much. I loved watching the kids discover gifts and talents they never realized they had. It was also very rewarding to be able to comfort them and work to make them feel better when they needed someone to listen to them or a shoulder to cry on.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Tiny House For Sale with Tennis Court Inside – See Photos

At first glance, this house and what it has inside seem a little ridiculous. But, I can totally get the vibe that this house is giving. If I had a dream house that had enough room for my hobbies and passions, I would have a big black box theater and a state-of-the-art radio/podcast studio. To me, that would be my dream home. If it was in the mountains, that would be seen better.
INDIANA STATE
#Nature Photography#Great Egret
103GBF

Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022

A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Climb Aboard the USS Nightmare in KY for a Terrifying Night on the Ohio River

It's Halloween season and you already have a list as long as your arm of some of Kentucky's and Indiana's best haunted houses that you're ready to explore. And the list isn't short, right? Well, let me ask you...is there a haunted riverboat on that list? Perhaps, one called The William S. Mitchell?" The one that's been dubbed the USS Nightmare and has been scaring patrons for three decades? Well, if not, let's get you a Sharpie and we'll go from there.
NEWPORT, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Study Reveals the Most Popular Fictional Dogs in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois

I think you would agree with me when I say that a lot of our most beloved fictional characters are dogs. You could probably name five of your favorites (they are most likely animated) right now without any trouble at all. Think about it - we could be watching the most violent action movie ever, and we'd be okay with dozens of people getting killed on screen, but don't you dare hurt a dog, that's where we draw the line.
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
My 1053 WJLT

Tennessee Dad’s Perfect Musical Impressions Go Viral on TikTok [Videos]

Just when I start to feel like I am a pretty cool dad, some really creative and talented fella has to show up on my FYP on TikTok just in time to make me feel like a big ol' boring loser. Okay, maybe it's not that bad - I still feel really good about myself - but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't jealous of this particular fella. I'm jealous that I didn't come up with the idea, and I'm jealous that I don't have the musical or video skills to create content like this.
NASHVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned

Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
WANE-TV

YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
FORT WAYNE, IN
103GBF

Indiana Train Takes You to a Pumpkin Patch So You Can Pick Out the Perfect Pumpkin

It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, not Christmas time, it's fall! Fall officially started on September 22nd, and the weather to kick off fall has so far, not disappointed! I think the reason so many enjoy the fall season so much, is because the hot sweaty weather of summertime is on the out, and fall comes with so many fun festivities. You can enjoy Halloween-themed events, haunted houses, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and so much more. It's truly the best season. If you enjoy pumpkin patches, there's one fall event that involves a train ride and picking out the perfect pumpkin.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Mom Shares Raw and Emotional Truth About Her Father’s Suicide

Yesterday, when I received a message from a friend on Facebook that I hadn't seen in almost a year, I was quite surprised. And I say "friends" loosely. Our daughters took dance together several years ago and we have mutual acquaintances. I loved seeing her camping adventures. (These people seriously camp - like weeks at a time with no water and electricity. Who does this?!) She also has the cutest little in-home crafting business Willow+Ash. We've never hung out without kids or chatted on the phone just to chat so her out-of-the-blue message was a bit out of the ordinary.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

