Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana Residents Share Crazy and Hilarious Things Their Grandparents Used to Say
When we were kids, our grandparents would say the craziest things. At the time, we didn't think anything if it. But, as we grew up we realized that some of the stuff they said was either hilarious or sometimes made no sense. Or, did the crazy things they said make perfect sense?
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Kentucky Teacher Brings Happiness to Community with Amazing Post-It Note Murals – See Photos
In my former life, before the radio personality became my career, I was a teacher of theatre. I miss teaching so much. I loved watching the kids discover gifts and talents they never realized they had. It was also very rewarding to be able to comfort them and work to make them feel better when they needed someone to listen to them or a shoulder to cry on.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival is Everything Fall and So Much More
One of my favorite things to do in the Fall is going to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. I've been attending the festival for over 50 years. I used to go with my grandpa. Being at the festival brings back so many good memories. The festival takes place all...
Indiana Tiny House For Sale with Tennis Court Inside – See Photos
At first glance, this house and what it has inside seem a little ridiculous. But, I can totally get the vibe that this house is giving. If I had a dream house that had enough room for my hobbies and passions, I would have a big black box theater and a state-of-the-art radio/podcast studio. To me, that would be my dream home. If it was in the mountains, that would be seen better.
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
Climb Aboard the USS Nightmare in KY for a Terrifying Night on the Ohio River
It's Halloween season and you already have a list as long as your arm of some of Kentucky's and Indiana's best haunted houses that you're ready to explore. And the list isn't short, right? Well, let me ask you...is there a haunted riverboat on that list? Perhaps, one called The William S. Mitchell?" The one that's been dubbed the USS Nightmare and has been scaring patrons for three decades? Well, if not, let's get you a Sharpie and we'll go from there.
Study Reveals the Most Popular Fictional Dogs in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois
I think you would agree with me when I say that a lot of our most beloved fictional characters are dogs. You could probably name five of your favorites (they are most likely animated) right now without any trouble at all. Think about it - we could be watching the most violent action movie ever, and we'd be okay with dozens of people getting killed on screen, but don't you dare hurt a dog, that's where we draw the line.
There’s a giant beer festival in the middle of an Indiana corn maze
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Grab a beer and weave your way through a corn maze at a festival in Indiana next weekend. The Corn Maze Beer Fest will take over an 8-acre corn maze behind 450 North Brewing Company. The fest will feature more than 60 breweries from across the...
Tennessee Dad’s Perfect Musical Impressions Go Viral on TikTok [Videos]
Just when I start to feel like I am a pretty cool dad, some really creative and talented fella has to show up on my FYP on TikTok just in time to make me feel like a big ol' boring loser. Okay, maybe it's not that bad - I still feel really good about myself - but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't jealous of this particular fella. I'm jealous that I didn't come up with the idea, and I'm jealous that I don't have the musical or video skills to create content like this.
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
Indiana Train Takes You to a Pumpkin Patch So You Can Pick Out the Perfect Pumpkin
It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, not Christmas time, it's fall! Fall officially started on September 22nd, and the weather to kick off fall has so far, not disappointed! I think the reason so many enjoy the fall season so much, is because the hot sweaty weather of summertime is on the out, and fall comes with so many fun festivities. You can enjoy Halloween-themed events, haunted houses, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and so much more. It's truly the best season. If you enjoy pumpkin patches, there's one fall event that involves a train ride and picking out the perfect pumpkin.
Indiana Mom Shares Raw and Emotional Truth About Her Father’s Suicide
Yesterday, when I received a message from a friend on Facebook that I hadn't seen in almost a year, I was quite surprised. And I say "friends" loosely. Our daughters took dance together several years ago and we have mutual acquaintances. I loved seeing her camping adventures. (These people seriously camp - like weeks at a time with no water and electricity. Who does this?!) She also has the cutest little in-home crafting business Willow+Ash. We've never hung out without kids or chatted on the phone just to chat so her out-of-the-blue message was a bit out of the ordinary.
Ready to Get Scared? The Tri-State’s Scariest Haunted Houses Have Something Buried For You
Spooky season is officially here, and if you love haunted houses, you are going to be pretty excited about this big announcement. The Olde' Courthouse Catacombs and the House of Lecter have kept the 2022 theme buried for an entire year. Now it's time to open the caskets and let the skeletons out!
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
Best Soul Food: Georgia’s Food Depot
Best of Englewood & West Englewood 2022 The post Best Soul Food: Georgia’s Food Depot appeared first on South Side Weekly.
