Read full article on original website
Related
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
Social Security: Use This IRS Form To Have Federal Income Tax Withheld
When you apply for Social Security benefits, you can request to have federal income taxes withheld from your payments. However, if you're already receiving benefits or want to make changes, the Social...
Social Security Taxes: What To Expect and How To Reduce Your Bill
There's a decent chance that many Social Security recipients will be paying more taxes on their benefits this year than in years past because of a confluence of events, a situation which might...
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The House may finally vote — next week — on legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks
House Democrats just teed up a potential vote next week on a congressional stock trading ban. Top Democrats told colleagues that the legislation will most likely include Supreme Court justices. That inclusion — along with the short time members will have to consider the bill — may signal peril....
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
POLITICO
House Democrats, at long last, passed a package of pro-policing bills that turned off a handful of progressives — but not after some high drama on the floor.
The vote caps months of negotiation between the progressives, centrists and Congressional Black Caucus members. What happened? House Democrats easily passed a package of four pro-policing bills on Thursday, capping months of negotiation between progressives, centrists and Congressional Black Caucus members. It's a big win for the caucus, which had struggled to reach agreement on an issue of high importance to politically vulnerable "frontliners." But it didn't come without a share of the drama that Dems wanted to avoid this fall.
Letters: IRS staff needed to detect, stop tax fraud; COVID boosters a blessing
Candidates should not bash IRS An ad supporting J.D. Vance states that giving more money to the IRS will have them "digging deeper into middle-class pockets." This is a bald-faced lie. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced that people making less than $400,000 will not see any increase in audits. Many of the new agents will have special training to detect and stop high-income intricate fraud. Eventually, this elite group of agents will bring in more money to...
Comments / 0