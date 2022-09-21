ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

WPRI

Newsmakers 9/23/2022: Ashley Kalus; Guckian, Cortellessa

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: meet some of the Republicans seeking statewide office in Rhode Island this year. On the first half, GOP gubernatorial nominee Ashley Kalus joins Tim White and Ted Nesi to discuss education, abortion, her critique of Gov. Dan McKee and more; on the second half, GOP lieutenant-governor nominee Aaron Guckian and secretary of state nominee Pat Cortellessa lay out their platforms.
ELECTIONS
WPRI 12 News

WaterFire honors educators before full lighting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire honored several state educators, including the RI Teacher of the Year Lisa Leaheey, at Saturday’s lighting.  The event is part of WaterFire’s Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island with the Rhode Island Department of Education.  “It’s heartwarming to know they appreciate what we do.” Said Leaheey. “They come through our classrooms […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Cranston, RI
Government
Cranston, RI
Elections
City
Cranston, RI
State
Rhode Island State
theorangetimes.com

How Will Federal Economic Policy Impact Connecticut?

Moody’s Investor Services recently announced that state debt, pensions and other post-employment benefits liabilities all increased within the this past year in Illinois, Connecticut, New Jersey and Kentucky. However, there is some good news to report with respect to surging revenues in New Jersey and Connecticut, which now has over a $3.1 billion budgetary reserve. Connecticut has taken the right steps to manage its long-term financial obligations and prepare for the approaching economic storm that is sure to be rough based on the current economic policies of the Federal Reserve.
CONNECTICUT STATE
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (RIDE)

Building the Schools Our Kids Deserve: A $30 Million Dollar Announcement. This week, I joined state and education leaders to share some excellent news for our kids: the school Facility Equity Initiative is expandingt!. The first round of the initiative directed more than $20 million dollars into five underserved school...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
ecori.org

With Legalization, Will Outdoor Cannabis Farms Pop Up Around Rhode Island? Maybe.

Although Rhode Islanders cultivating cannabis for themselves can already grow the plants outdoors, under the current medical marijuana regulations, licensed commercial cultivators must grow pot indoors. (istock) As Rhode Island regulators begin to put into practice the state’s new recreational marijuana law, they’ll have plenty of logistics to figure out,...
AGRICULTURE
NewsTimes

Will the Rhode Island truck tolls decision affect CT? Here's what we know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The interstate transportation industry this week won a major victory in their four-year battle against Rhode Island's toll system, but it remains to be seen whether the federal court ruling immediately shutting down the trucks-only toll gantries in the Ocean State will translate into possibly ending Connecticut's plan to collect highway-user taxes from big rigs starting in January.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Person
Allan Fung
Person
Seth Magaziner
Person
Joe Fleming
Person
Nellie Gorbea
Person
Gina Raimondo
Brown Daily Herald

Dispensaries, regulators discuss cannabis regulation in wake of recreational legalization

Beginning Dec. 1, dispensary owners in Rhode Island will be able to legally sell marijuana for recreational use, following the national trend of legalization in states across the country. Before Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation in May legalizing recreational marijuana sales, Rhode Island allowed sales of medical marijuana. Erica Ferelli,...
HEALTH
rinewstoday.com

Morris Nathanson, R.I.P. – David Brussat

(Editor’s Note: Brussat submits this testimony on the morning of Nathanson’s funeral) This is a sad moment for Pawtucket and the rest of Rhode Island, and a sad one for me. A tear runs down my cheek. We have lost one of the most influential and illuminating lights in the Ocean State’s creative firmament.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Uprise RI

PUC approves record electric rate increases

After a contentious Public Utilities Commission (PUC) was shut down part way through by protesters loudly challenging the morality of approving the biggest electricity rate increase in Rhode Island history, the commission voted in favor of a number of changes to rates and credits on electric customers’ bills that will take effect beginning on October 1, 2022. Rhode Island Energy, which recently purchased the electric and natural gas distribution rights in the state, requested the record price increase because of the War in Ukraine and the resulting rising costs of natural gas, which is used to supply at least 51% of the electrical energy in New England.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

How you can save money amidst Rhode Island Energy rate hike

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — With rates rising starting Oct. 1, Rhode Islanders have many ways to save money and energy this fall. Robert Coogan, president of R.E. Coogan Heating in Warwick, works with heating systems on a daily basis. He told Rhode Islanders, “People don’t even know their...
WARWICK, RI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New women-owned-and-operated grocery store opens in Providence, R.I.

Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened its newest store in downtown Providence, R.I., on Friday. The 6,000-square-foot store is located at 113 Washington Street on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building. Rory’s, an independent, second-generation owned, local, natural grocery store and kitchen offers grocery staples, as well as access...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Cranston One of Three Rhode Island Fire Department to Get Federal Grant

The Cranston (RI) Fire Department has received a $1 million Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant program for a new aerial, according to a report published by Patch.com RI. According to the report, Cranston is one of three Rhode Island communities to receive funds from AFG. Additionally,...
CRANSTON, RI
newportthisweek.com

Newport Chowder Company Takes Top Prize

Newport Chowder Company Takes Top Prize in Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream Competition. Sept. 23, 2022 (Warren, R.I.) – Samuel Adams philanthropic program, Brewing The American Dream, brought together six Rhode Island-based food and beverage entrepreneurs at culinary business incubator Hope & Main in Warren in late August to vie for a $10,000 award in their annual pitch room competition. The competition was then narrowed down to just two small businesses: Newport Chowder Company and The Perfect Empanada. Both brought samples of their creations to Hope & Main’s annual Schoolyard Twilight Party on Saturday, Sept. 10th where attendees cast their vote for one of the two competitors and by night’s end, Hope & Main founder, Lisa Raiola, announced the top vote getter was Katie Potter’s Newport Chowder Company.
NEWPORT, RI
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsTimes

‘It doesn’t bode well’: CT legislators troubled by M&T Bank customers’ complaints

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Since the conversion over Labor Day weekend of People’s United Bank accounts to M&T Bank accounts, customers have not hesitated to speak out about the problems they have experienced with the changeover, which is the byproduct of M&T’s $8.3 billion acquisition of People’s earlier this year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

2nd body found inside former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday the second body that was found inside of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard’s home earlier this week has been identified. The Medical Examiners Office said Daniel Grabowski was one of the two bodies recovered from Menard’s...
WOONSOCKET, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Warwick doctor got many breaks

There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
WARWICK, RI

