WPRI
Newsmakers 9/23/2022: Ashley Kalus; Guckian, Cortellessa
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: meet some of the Republicans seeking statewide office in Rhode Island this year. On the first half, GOP gubernatorial nominee Ashley Kalus joins Tim White and Ted Nesi to discuss education, abortion, her critique of Gov. Dan McKee and more; on the second half, GOP lieutenant-governor nominee Aaron Guckian and secretary of state nominee Pat Cortellessa lay out their platforms.
Defeated Rhode Island GOP candidate for governor endorses Democratic incumbent
Defeated Republican gubernatorial hopeful Jonathan Riccitelli made waves in the Ocean State on Friday when he announced he was backing Democratic incumbent Gov. Dan McKee over his primary rival. Riccitelli, who long trailed his rival Ashley Kalus in the primary showdown, chastised her campaign as "baseless," ripped her for dishonesty,...
WaterFire honors educators before full lighting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire honored several state educators, including the RI Teacher of the Year Lisa Leaheey, at Saturday’s lighting. The event is part of WaterFire’s Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island with the Rhode Island Department of Education. “It’s heartwarming to know they appreciate what we do.” Said Leaheey. “They come through our classrooms […]
MAP: How Providence voted for mayor, governor in the Democratic primary
Brett Smiley won 46 out of the city's 82 voting precincts.
theorangetimes.com
How Will Federal Economic Policy Impact Connecticut?
Moody’s Investor Services recently announced that state debt, pensions and other post-employment benefits liabilities all increased within the this past year in Illinois, Connecticut, New Jersey and Kentucky. However, there is some good news to report with respect to surging revenues in New Jersey and Connecticut, which now has over a $3.1 billion budgetary reserve. Connecticut has taken the right steps to manage its long-term financial obligations and prepare for the approaching economic storm that is sure to be rough based on the current economic policies of the Federal Reserve.
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (RIDE)
Building the Schools Our Kids Deserve: A $30 Million Dollar Announcement. This week, I joined state and education leaders to share some excellent news for our kids: the school Facility Equity Initiative is expandingt!. The first round of the initiative directed more than $20 million dollars into five underserved school...
ecori.org
With Legalization, Will Outdoor Cannabis Farms Pop Up Around Rhode Island? Maybe.
Although Rhode Islanders cultivating cannabis for themselves can already grow the plants outdoors, under the current medical marijuana regulations, licensed commercial cultivators must grow pot indoors. (istock) As Rhode Island regulators begin to put into practice the state’s new recreational marijuana law, they’ll have plenty of logistics to figure out,...
NewsTimes
Will the Rhode Island truck tolls decision affect CT? Here's what we know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The interstate transportation industry this week won a major victory in their four-year battle against Rhode Island's toll system, but it remains to be seen whether the federal court ruling immediately shutting down the trucks-only toll gantries in the Ocean State will translate into possibly ending Connecticut's plan to collect highway-user taxes from big rigs starting in January.
Brown Daily Herald
Dispensaries, regulators discuss cannabis regulation in wake of recreational legalization
Beginning Dec. 1, dispensary owners in Rhode Island will be able to legally sell marijuana for recreational use, following the national trend of legalization in states across the country. Before Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation in May legalizing recreational marijuana sales, Rhode Island allowed sales of medical marijuana. Erica Ferelli,...
rinewstoday.com
Morris Nathanson, R.I.P. – David Brussat
(Editor’s Note: Brussat submits this testimony on the morning of Nathanson’s funeral) This is a sad moment for Pawtucket and the rest of Rhode Island, and a sad one for me. A tear runs down my cheek. We have lost one of the most influential and illuminating lights in the Ocean State’s creative firmament.
Women turn against GOP, giving Lamont and Blumenthal 17-point leads
The poll shows Gov. Ned Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, both Democrats, have 30-point leads among women who are likely to vote.
Uprise RI
PUC approves record electric rate increases
After a contentious Public Utilities Commission (PUC) was shut down part way through by protesters loudly challenging the morality of approving the biggest electricity rate increase in Rhode Island history, the commission voted in favor of a number of changes to rates and credits on electric customers’ bills that will take effect beginning on October 1, 2022. Rhode Island Energy, which recently purchased the electric and natural gas distribution rights in the state, requested the record price increase because of the War in Ukraine and the resulting rising costs of natural gas, which is used to supply at least 51% of the electrical energy in New England.
ABC6.com
How you can save money amidst Rhode Island Energy rate hike
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — With rates rising starting Oct. 1, Rhode Islanders have many ways to save money and energy this fall. Robert Coogan, president of R.E. Coogan Heating in Warwick, works with heating systems on a daily basis. He told Rhode Islanders, “People don’t even know their...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New women-owned-and-operated grocery store opens in Providence, R.I.
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened its newest store in downtown Providence, R.I., on Friday. The 6,000-square-foot store is located at 113 Washington Street on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building. Rory’s, an independent, second-generation owned, local, natural grocery store and kitchen offers grocery staples, as well as access...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Cranston One of Three Rhode Island Fire Department to Get Federal Grant
The Cranston (RI) Fire Department has received a $1 million Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant program for a new aerial, according to a report published by Patch.com RI. According to the report, Cranston is one of three Rhode Island communities to receive funds from AFG. Additionally,...
newportthisweek.com
Newport Chowder Company Takes Top Prize
Newport Chowder Company Takes Top Prize in Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream Competition. Sept. 23, 2022 (Warren, R.I.) – Samuel Adams philanthropic program, Brewing The American Dream, brought together six Rhode Island-based food and beverage entrepreneurs at culinary business incubator Hope & Main in Warren in late August to vie for a $10,000 award in their annual pitch room competition. The competition was then narrowed down to just two small businesses: Newport Chowder Company and The Perfect Empanada. Both brought samples of their creations to Hope & Main’s annual Schoolyard Twilight Party on Saturday, Sept. 10th where attendees cast their vote for one of the two competitors and by night’s end, Hope & Main founder, Lisa Raiola, announced the top vote getter was Katie Potter’s Newport Chowder Company.
