Welcome to Delicious or Distressing, where we rate recent food memes, videos, and other decidedly unserious news. See last week’s about Olive Garden’s Twitter controversy. Suppose you were asked to analogize the task you most despise to the food you most despise. Kanye West, for one, says he hates reading (he’s never read a book, in fact) as much as he hates brussels sprouts. In the same week that Ye dropped that grenade via podcast, Beyond Meat's chief operating officer bit a man’s nose in a fit of road rage (skin was broken). If you’re understandably searching for some levity from those two distressing revelations, look no further than a deliciously simple TikTok of a cake mechanically frosted to perfection, plus Pepsi’s newest s’mores flavor, delicious for its novelty if not its taste.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 HOURS AGO