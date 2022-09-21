Read full article on original website
alaska.gov
Governor Dunleavy Concludes Trips to Regions Affected by the September 2022 Western Alaska Storm
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy returned Wednesday from a three-day trip to communities heavily impacted by the Western Alaska storm, the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. Governor Dunleavy and his team, including Alaska Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ryan Anderson, and the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, visited Bethel, Scammon Bay, Hooper Bay, Newtok, Nome, Golovin, Elim, and Koyuk.
alaskasnewssource.com
Governor stresses need to rebuild Western Alaska communities affected by storm before winter arrives
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy toured towns and villages in Western Alaska that were hit hardest by the historic fall storm last weekend and said the state is rushing to rebuild and resupply communities before the cold of winter hits. The governor held a news conference Thursday to...
Biden declares major disaster in Alaska after severe storm
President Biden declared a major disaster in Alaska on Friday, ordering federal assistance to add to state, local and tribal recovery efforts after a strong storm, flooding and landslides hit the state over the past week. The severe weather and natural disasters occurred from Sept. 15 to 20, causing damage...
alaskasnewssource.com
Assistance coming soon for storm recovery
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (KTUU) - A state program designed to assist Alaskans affected by disasters will open for applications next week. The disaster declaration made on Sept. 17 by Gov. Mike Dunleavy activated the state’s Individual Assistance program, which is designed to assist residents with expenses related to recovery from the devastating remnants of Typhoon Merbok.
akbizmag.com
$35M in Federal Grants for Alaska Native Education
Kei Naltseen Haa Sgóoni is a language immersion preschool designed to increase academic performance of Alaska Native students. Federal grants totaling $35.3 million pay for twenty-eight programs statewide to support Alaska Native students and teach Native languages and culture. The US Department of Education awarded the three-year grants through the Alaska Native Education program, recognizing the unique educational needs of Alaska Native children and adults.
Bill Walker raising campaign funds on human suffering, promises 10% of campaign fundraiser to Western Alaska
Running for governor, former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker did the unthinkable this week: He asked people to donate to his campaign with the promise that he would forward a whole $1 out of every $10 donated to relief efforts for Western Alaska, through the Alaska Community Foundation. It’s as though...
U.S. House candidates suggest smaller role for federal funding in Alaska
Three of the four candidates running to represent Alaska in the U.S. House said on Thursday that they oppose a recent national federal infrastructure law and are concerned about the amount of federal spending in Alaska. The statements from Libertarian Chris Bye, Republican Sarah Palin and Republican Nick Begich III are a significant shift from […] The post U.S. House candidates suggest smaller role for federal funding in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
thecordovatimes.com
Western Alaska moves into recovery mode
Flood waters are receding in storm-battered western Alaska, where wind and water wreaked havoc over the weekend. Communities in the region traditionally pull together to help each other, and individuals, nonprofits and the state government quickly stepped up to provide support and resources after Typhoon Merbok, one of the fiercest storms to hit Alaska’s western shores in years.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans concerned about PFD deposit delays
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte. After many households experienced numerous chicken coup raids in the last week, residents were left wondering if it was the same bear that had been showing up in the Butte, but Fish and Game doesn’t believe it is.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Native veterans who served during the Vietnam era may be eligible for free land
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Bureau of Land Management is trying to contact more than 600 Native veterans or their family members who are eligible for the Alaska Native Veteran Program of 2019, according to program manager Candy Grimes. The program allows eligible vets, or their heirs, who served sometime...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 22, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Western Alaskans face the loss of subsistence food, gear and property....
ktoo.org
Alaska state ferry Columbia will stay tied up this winter after all
One of Alaska’s main ferries won’t be running this winter after all. The Columbia was going to be used on the mainline route running through the inner channels of Southeast from Bellingham, Washington and Prince Rupert, B.C. up to Yakutat. But the State Department of Transportation has decided to keep the 418-foot ferry sidelined.
alaskasnewssource.com
State defense forces called into action following remnants of Merbok
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of Joint Task Force Alaska have been called into action to assist residents with the next stage of recovery from the destruction caused by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. The task force is composed of more than 120 members of Alaska’s Air and Army National...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly's winter shelter plan includes sprinkling beds throughout the city
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska ranked highest in 2020 for women murdered by men
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday kicked off the start of the 17th Annual Government-to-Government Tribal Consultation on Violence Against Women. Officials said the day was filled with speakers discussing what steps are needed towards action. This was the first conference held since 2019 and featured record-breaking attendance, with 600 people represented by 60 tribal leaders.
alaskasnewssource.com
PFD payments delayed - clipped version
City of Nome works to put city back together following historic storm. As the water clears, the City of Nome works to clean up the mess and make repairs to the damage the storm created. Melissa Frey reports from Nome. Nome residents come together for storm cleanup. Updated: 23 hours...
alaskapublic.org
Should Alaska hold a Constitutional Convention? Both sides of the question make their case | Alaska Insight
Once each decade, Alaskans are asked to vote on a constitutional convention. It’s been voted down numerous times, but this year, frustration over the permanent fund divide, the right to privacy, and how judges are selected are some of the issues that proponents of a convention want to be addressed.
kinyradio.com
Feds announce $60 million investment towards high-speed Internet in rural Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Entities in Southeast Alaska and North Slope are being awarded funding by the USDA to improve high-speed internet connectivity, as part of an announcement Thursday. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the Department is awarding $502 million in loans and grants to provide...
ktoo.org
Atmospheric river could bring flooding to the northern panhandle early next week
Southeast Alaska is in for another drenching from an atmospheric river, starting Sunday and continuing into next week. A warm, wet weather front is headed northeast from Hawaii, bringing heavy rain to the southern panhandle first. “Then that’s going to kind of lift north a little bit, but then we’ve...
Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska
A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
