ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, AK

Comments / 0

Related
alaska.gov

Governor Dunleavy Concludes Trips to Regions Affected by the September 2022 Western Alaska Storm

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy returned Wednesday from a three-day trip to communities heavily impacted by the Western Alaska storm, the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. Governor Dunleavy and his team, including Alaska Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ryan Anderson, and the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, visited Bethel, Scammon Bay, Hooper Bay, Newtok, Nome, Golovin, Elim, and Koyuk.
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

Biden declares major disaster in Alaska after severe storm

President Biden declared a major disaster in Alaska on Friday, ordering federal assistance to add to state, local and tribal recovery efforts after a strong storm, flooding and landslides hit the state over the past week. The severe weather and natural disasters occurred from Sept. 15 to 20, causing damage...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Assistance coming soon for storm recovery

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (KTUU) - A state program designed to assist Alaskans affected by disasters will open for applications next week. The disaster declaration made on Sept. 17 by Gov. Mike Dunleavy activated the state’s Individual Assistance program, which is designed to assist residents with expenses related to recovery from the devastating remnants of Typhoon Merbok.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethel, AK
Government
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
City
Bethel, AK
City
Hooper Bay, AK
akbizmag.com

$35M in Federal Grants for Alaska Native Education

Kei Naltseen Haa Sgóoni is a language immersion preschool designed to increase academic performance of Alaska Native students. Federal grants totaling $35.3 million pay for twenty-eight programs statewide to support Alaska Native students and teach Native languages and culture. The US Department of Education awarded the three-year grants through the Alaska Native Education program, recognizing the unique educational needs of Alaska Native children and adults.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

U.S. House candidates suggest smaller role for federal funding in Alaska

Three of the four candidates running to represent Alaska in the U.S. House said on Thursday that they oppose a recent national federal infrastructure law and are concerned about the amount of federal spending in Alaska. The statements from Libertarian Chris Bye, Republican Sarah Palin and Republican Nick Begich III are a significant shift from […] The post U.S. House candidates suggest smaller role for federal funding in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
thecordovatimes.com

Western Alaska moves into recovery mode

Flood waters are receding in storm-battered western Alaska, where wind and water wreaked havoc over the weekend. Communities in the region traditionally pull together to help each other, and individuals, nonprofits and the state government quickly stepped up to provide support and resources after Typhoon Merbok, one of the fiercest storms to hit Alaska’s western shores in years.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Murkowski
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaskans concerned about PFD deposit delays

Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte. After many households experienced numerous chicken coup raids in the last week, residents were left wondering if it was the same bear that had been showing up in the Butte, but Fish and Game doesn’t believe it is.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 22, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Western Alaskans face the loss of subsistence food, gear and property....
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Alaska state ferry Columbia will stay tied up this winter after all

One of Alaska’s main ferries won’t be running this winter after all. The Columbia was going to be used on the mainline route running through the inner channels of Southeast from Bellingham, Washington and Prince Rupert, B.C. up to Yakutat. But the State Department of Transportation has decided to keep the 418-foot ferry sidelined.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster Management#Avcp Executive Board#The National Guard
alaskasnewssource.com

State defense forces called into action following remnants of Merbok

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of Joint Task Force Alaska have been called into action to assist residents with the next stage of recovery from the destruction caused by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. The task force is composed of more than 120 members of Alaska’s Air and Army National...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska ranked highest in 2020 for women murdered by men

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday kicked off the start of the 17th Annual Government-to-Government Tribal Consultation on Violence Against Women. Officials said the day was filled with speakers discussing what steps are needed towards action. This was the first conference held since 2019 and featured record-breaking attendance, with 600 people represented by 60 tribal leaders.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

PFD payments delayed - clipped version

City of Nome works to put city back together following historic storm. As the water clears, the City of Nome works to clean up the mess and make repairs to the damage the storm created. Melissa Frey reports from Nome. Nome residents come together for storm cleanup. Updated: 23 hours...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Outdoor Life

Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska

A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy