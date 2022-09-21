Inaugural Mid-Autumn Festival to Celebrate Asian Culture

The inaugural Mid-Autumn Festival hosted by the City of Santa Ana will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Rosita Park. This free community event will highlight Asian cultures and celebrate Santa Ana’s large Vietnamese community.

The festival will include a lion dance, drum performance, traditional dances and musical performances, cultural fashion show, kids’ activities, food trucks, exhibitors, free mooncakes (while supplies last), and an award presentation to lantern decoration contest winners.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, is celebrated by many Asian cultures around the world and is considered the second-most important holiday in Asian culture after the Lunar New Year. The Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates the fall harvest and full moon, a time when families get together to enjoy each other’s company and the bountiful harvests after a year of labor and care. It is a time for children to stay up late to light lanterns and devour mountains of moon cakes.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is kept alive by the hard work of dedicated community members and elders who strive to educate future generations about Asian culture and heritage. The Santa Ana City Council issued a proclamation this month recognizing the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival Day of September 10.

Rosita Park is located at 706 N. Newhope St. in Santa Ana. Onsite event parking will be available. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and bring a lawn chair and blanket. Food will be available for purchase.

For more information on the Mid-Autumn Festival, visit www.santa-ana.org/mid-autumn-festival or call the Salgado Center Office at (714) 571-4267.