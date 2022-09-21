Read full article on original website
Grafton boys top Keyser for fourth straight win
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton boys soccer extended its winning streak to four games Saturday with a dominant victory over Keyser, sending the Golden Tornado back east with a 5-1 defeat. The Bearcats (8-2-4) scored three times in the opening half and responded to Keyser’s lone goal with...
Fairmont State rallies in final minutes for 1st win
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 21-10 late in the fourth quarter, the Fairmont State Fighting Falcons got a pair of touchdown passes from Michael Floria to Kobe Harris 35 seconds apart to pull out a stunning 25-23 win over the UNC Pembroke Braves on Homecoming at Duvall-Rosier Field.
Late goal sinks WVU in Mountain State Derby
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia men’s soccer team fell at No. 4 Marshall, 1-0, on Saturday night at Hoops Family Field. An 85th-minute goal was the difference as the Mountaineers dropped their second straight road fixture. The two clubs each finished with nine shots on the night while WVU held a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.
Big plays help Troy defeat Marshall 16-7
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Buddha Jones returned a fumble 23 yards for Troy's only touchdown, Brooks Buce kicked three field goals and Troy defeated Marshall 16-7 on Saturday night. Troy's Gunnar Watson threw for 321 yards to go over 5,000 for his career. Tez Johnson and Jabre Barber both had over 100 yards receiving with each setting up fourth-quarter field goals with big gains after receptions.
Buckhannon-Upshur sweeps individual titles at Bearcat Invitational; B-U girls, Fairmont Senior boys claim team crowns
FLEMINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The face at the front of the field in the girls race at the Bearcat Invitational was a familiar one, even if the uniform wasn’t. A 2020 Class AA state champion at Fairmont Senior, Lydia Falkenstein is wearing a different shade of blue these days, that of Buckhannon-Upshur.
West Virginia University's game at Texas will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After West Virginia's 33-10 win at Virginia Tech and Texas' loss to Texas Tech, the Big 12 Conference has slotted the WVU at Texas game on Oct. 1 for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1.
Fairmont State University holds alumni tailgate, alumni swim meet ahead of homecoming football game
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In the hours leading up to Fairmont State University’s Homecoming football game against UNC Pembroke on Saturday, FSU capped off its weekend of festivities with an alumni swim meet and a tailgate on campus. Fairmont State Director of Alumni Relations Katie Byers said...
Brown: ‘Story of our downturn was probably exaggerated’
It was not an easy first couple of weeks to the football season for the Mountaineers or their head coach, Neal Brown. West Virginia had just fallen to 0-2 with an overtime loss to perennial Big 12 bottom feeder Kansas, and WVU fans were in a frenzy.
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton boys soccer extended its winning streak to four games Sat…
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Virginia Tech Arrival 9/22/22
West Virginia's football team arrives at Lane Stadium for the Virginia Tech game. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
University High students learn bike assembly, repair, in new class at school in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Project Bike Tech is a new class offered at University High School that teaches students how to become bike mechanics. As the Mountain State moves away from older industries, tourism has become one of the fastest-growing sectors, and mountain biking is a large part of that, said Josh Robinson, who teaches the class.
84th Mountain State Forest Festival set to return next weekend to Elkins, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since 2019, the Mountain State Forest Festival will have the streets of Elkins abuzz with activity. One of the largest and oldest festivals in the state, the Mountain State Forest Festival has been sorely missed during its absence. The festival’s theme this year, Mountain Mosaic, focuses on remembering past festivals amid the grand return.
Glenn Augusta Harman
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenn Augusta Harman, 78, of Fairmont, West Virginia, died at his home on the first day of autumn, September 22, 2022. Born April 16, 1944, he was the only child of the late Oliver Glenn “O.G.” Harman and Callie Leola Bennett Harman.
Prather's star is rising fast
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Go out tonight and look up toward the stars in the sky. Ever wonder how many you see? It has been written that on a clear night you can see about 10,000, which probably isn’t as impressive a number as you may have thought.
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Pepperoni Roll 5K attracts large crowd of runners, walkers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Overcast skies and seasonal temperatures greeted runners and walkers as they made their way through downtown during the third annual Clarksburg Pepperoni Roll 5K. The race is held yearly to benefit The Clarksburg Children’s House, a Montessori school in the city’s Glen Elk neighborhood....
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Leaders from WVU Medicine and the State of West Virginia gathered Saturd…
John Martin Linder
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Martin Linder, 75, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away Wednesday, September 23, after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. John was born in Grafton, WV, on January 20, 1947, to the late Odbert (OD) and Velma (Penny) Dever Linder of Fink and Grafton, WV.
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools sets menus for October
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Schools’ menus for August and September, as provided by the office of Child Nutrition Director Bobbi Jo Harbert and Superintendent Dora Stutler. (Fruit, juice and milk also provided unless otherwise noted)
Police pursuit in Harrison County, West Virginia ends on Interstate 79
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A police pursuit said to have started on Emily Drive in Clarksburg has ended on Interstate 79 in Harrison County. Video submitted to WV News shows part of the pursuit as well as the end.
Christie A. Shipplett
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Christie A. Shipplett, 69 of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesda…
