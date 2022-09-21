ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinnston, WV

WVNews

Grafton boys top Keyser for fourth straight win

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton boys soccer extended its winning streak to four games Saturday with a dominant victory over Keyser, sending the Golden Tornado back east with a 5-1 defeat. The Bearcats (8-2-4) scored three times in the opening half and responded to Keyser’s lone goal with...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State rallies in final minutes for 1st win

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 21-10 late in the fourth quarter, the Fairmont State Fighting Falcons got a pair of touchdown passes from Michael Floria to Kobe Harris 35 seconds apart to pull out a stunning 25-23 win over the UNC Pembroke Braves on Homecoming at Duvall-Rosier Field.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Late goal sinks WVU in Mountain State Derby

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia men’s soccer team fell at No. 4 Marshall, 1-0, on Saturday night at Hoops Family Field. An 85th-minute goal was the difference as the Mountaineers dropped their second straight road fixture. The two clubs each finished with nine shots on the night while WVU held a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Big plays help Troy defeat Marshall 16-7

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Buddha Jones returned a fumble 23 yards for Troy's only touchdown, Brooks Buce kicked three field goals and Troy defeated Marshall 16-7 on Saturday night. Troy's Gunnar Watson threw for 321 yards to go over 5,000 for his career. Tez Johnson and Jabre Barber both had over 100 yards receiving with each setting up fourth-quarter field goals with big gains after receptions.
TROY, AL
WVNews

IMG_1137.JPG

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton boys soccer extended its winning streak to four games Sat…
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Virginia Tech Arrival 9/22/22

West Virginia's football team arrives at Lane Stadium for the Virginia Tech game. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

University High students learn bike assembly, repair, in new class at school in Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Project Bike Tech is a new class offered at University High School that teaches students how to become bike mechanics. As the Mountain State moves away from older industries, tourism has become one of the fastest-growing sectors, and mountain biking is a large part of that, said Josh Robinson, who teaches the class.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

84th Mountain State Forest Festival set to return next weekend to Elkins, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since 2019, the Mountain State Forest Festival will have the streets of Elkins abuzz with activity. One of the largest and oldest festivals in the state, the Mountain State Forest Festival has been sorely missed during its absence. The festival’s theme this year, Mountain Mosaic, focuses on remembering past festivals amid the grand return.
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

Glenn Augusta Harman

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenn Augusta Harman, 78, of Fairmont, West Virginia, died at his home on the first day of autumn, September 22, 2022. Born April 16, 1944, he was the only child of the late Oliver Glenn “O.G.” Harman and Callie Leola Bennett Harman.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Prather's star is rising fast

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Go out tonight and look up toward the stars in the sky. Ever wonder how many you see? It has been written that on a clear night you can see about 10,000, which probably isn’t as impressive a number as you may have thought.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Childrens 14.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Leaders from WVU Medicine and the State of West Virginia gathered Saturd…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

John Martin Linder

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Martin Linder, 75, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away Wednesday, September 23, after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. John was born in Grafton, WV, on January 20, 1947, to the late Odbert (OD) and Velma (Penny) Dever Linder of Fink and Grafton, WV.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

